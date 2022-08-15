Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Biden approves largest oil, gas lease sale in US history, steamrolls eco review with inflation bill
President Biden reinstated the largest oil and gas lease sale in U.S. history, essentially steamrolling the need for environmental review, by signing the Inflation Reduction Act into law on Tuesday. While the Inflation Reduction Act includes several green energy provisions opposed by the fossil fuel industry, the bill also orders...
eenews.net
Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law
Tucked into the massive climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is a one-sentence provision that could give a huge financial boost to a single energy company. The provision, found on page 687, provides $700 million in grants to mitigate the methane emissions of “marginal conventional wells.”...
eenews.net
Supreme Court climate ruling ignites deregulatory challenges
Less than two months after the Supreme Court issued its blockbuster ruling that reined in EPA’s authority to regulate power plant emissions, West Virginia v. EPA is already being used to shape legal battles over federal oversight on a range of issues from nuclear waste storage to LGBTQ+ rights.
eenews.net
BLM reconsiders Trump-era midnight orders opening Alaska lands
The Biden administration plans to conduct an in-depth analysis of a series of public land orders issued in the final weeks of the Trump administration that sought to open 28 million acres of federal lands in Alaska to oil and gas development and mining activity. The Bureau of Land Management...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eenews.net
Court clears path for Biden oil and gas leasing pause
Federal judges today struck down a court order that had barred the Biden administration from pausing new oil and gas leasing on public lands and federal waters. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found this morning that the order requiring the Interior Department to resume lease sale offerings “lacked specificity.” But the appeals court did not decide on the substance of the Biden administration’s arguments that it had the authority to stop new sales.
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in 16 days
The first half of a massive double Social Security payment for September is set to go out in just 16 days.
Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
RELATED PEOPLE
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
americanmilitarynews.com
Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction
Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
Cohen predicts Trump's next move following Mar-a-Lago search
Micheal Cohen, Donald Trump’s former personal attorney, tells CNN’s Don Lemon what he predicts the former president’s next move will be following the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trump-backed Republican launches false attack on Fox News — but Liz Cheney fires back with receipts
US Representative Liz Cheney speaks during a House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol, in the Cannon House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on June 9, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Rep. Liz...
eenews.net
Permitting deal: Pipeline boom or ‘propaganda exercise?’
A proposal backed by the White House and Democratic leaders in Congress to speed up federal permitting is targeting an industry that many environmentalists dislike: pipelines. But will the plan really do much to boost pipelines, and is the industry backing it?. For some companies, hope remains that permitting changes...
eenews.net
Hot deals: A consumer’s guide to the new climate law
The landmark Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law this week includes $369 billion for climate and energy programs — tens of billions of which are intended to directly benefit American consumers. Those subsidies for homeowners, low-income Americans and even farmers are sprinkled throughout the sprawling...
eenews.net
EPA finds new risks with dicamba weedkiller
The widely used weedkiller dicamba poses a previously unknown risk to honeybees, EPA said in a draft assessment of the pesticide’s potential dangers to wildlife. In the draft ecological risk assessment released today, EPA said recent toxicity data indicates a “potential chronic risk concern” for adult honeybees exposed to higher levels of dicamba than previously reviewed. There’s also additional risk to fish in limited circumstances, the agency said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eenews.net
N.J. pipeline project could shake up FERC gas reviews
A proposed Northeast pipeline expansion could test the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approach to scrutinizing demand for new natural gas infrastructure at a time when a slew of states are trying to use less of the fossil fuel. The Regional Energy Access Expansion (REAE) project is designed to support...
Comments / 1