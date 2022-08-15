ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Comments / 1

Related
eenews.net

Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law

Tucked into the massive climate bill President Joe Biden signed into law this week is a one-sentence provision that could give a huge financial boost to a single energy company. The provision, found on page 687, provides $700 million in grants to mitigate the methane emissions of “marginal conventional wells.”...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eenews.net

Supreme Court climate ruling ignites deregulatory challenges

Less than two months after the Supreme Court issued its blockbuster ruling that reined in EPA’s authority to regulate power plant emissions, West Virginia v. EPA is already being used to shape legal battles over federal oversight on a range of issues from nuclear waste storage to LGBTQ+ rights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

BLM reconsiders Trump-era midnight orders opening Alaska lands

The Biden administration plans to conduct an in-depth analysis of a series of public land orders issued in the final weeks of the Trump administration that sought to open 28 million acres of federal lands in Alaska to oil and gas development and mining activity. The Bureau of Land Management...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Colorado State
eenews.net

Court clears path for Biden oil and gas leasing pause

Federal judges today struck down a court order that had barred the Biden administration from pausing new oil and gas leasing on public lands and federal waters. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found this morning that the order requiring the Interior Department to resume lease sale offerings “lacked specificity.” But the appeals court did not decide on the substance of the Biden administration’s arguments that it had the authority to stop new sales.
LOUISIANA STATE
shefinds

Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'

Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Murkowski advances in Alaska Senate race, Palin in House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski advanced from her primary along with Kelly Tshibaka, her GOP rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump, while another Trump-backed candidate, Republican Sarah Palin, was among the candidates bound for the November general election in the race for Alaska’s only House seat. Murkowski had expressed confidence that she would advance and earlier in the day told reporters that “what matters is winning in November.” Tshibaka called the results “the first step in breaking the Murkowski monarchy’s grip on Alaska.” Tshibaka also said she was thankful “for the strong and unwavering support President Trump has shown Alaska.” A Murkowski has held the Senate seat since 1981. Before Lisa Murkowski, who has been in the Senate since late 2002, it was her father, Frank Murkowski. Under a voter-approved elections process being used for the first time in Alaska elections this year, party primaries have been scrapped and ranked choice voting is being used in general elections. The top four vote-getters in a primary race, regardless of party affiliation, are to advance to the general election.
ALASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Tom Vilsack
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne White House#Health Care#Climate Change#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Cabinet#Democrats#H R 5376#E E Daily#Politico#Interior
eenews.net

Permitting deal: Pipeline boom or ‘propaganda exercise?’

A proposal backed by the White House and Democratic leaders in Congress to speed up federal permitting is targeting an industry that many environmentalists dislike: pipelines. But will the plan really do much to boost pipelines, and is the industry backing it?. For some companies, hope remains that permitting changes...
U.S. POLITICS
eenews.net

Hot deals: A consumer’s guide to the new climate law

The landmark Inflation Reduction Act that President Joe Biden signed into law this week includes $369 billion for climate and energy programs — tens of billions of which are intended to directly benefit American consumers. Those subsidies for homeowners, low-income Americans and even farmers are sprinkled throughout the sprawling...
AGRICULTURE
eenews.net

EPA finds new risks with dicamba weedkiller

The widely used weedkiller dicamba poses a previously unknown risk to honeybees, EPA said in a draft assessment of the pesticide’s potential dangers to wildlife. In the draft ecological risk assessment released today, EPA said recent toxicity data indicates a “potential chronic risk concern” for adult honeybees exposed to higher levels of dicamba than previously reviewed. There’s also additional risk to fish in limited circumstances, the agency said.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
eenews.net

N.J. pipeline project could shake up FERC gas reviews

A proposed Northeast pipeline expansion could test the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s approach to scrutinizing demand for new natural gas infrastructure at a time when a slew of states are trying to use less of the fossil fuel. The Regional Energy Access Expansion (REAE) project is designed to support...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy