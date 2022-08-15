ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caught on video: Ax-wielding man destroys Woodland Hills vendor’s fruit stand

By Cindy Von Quednow, additional reporting by Sofia Pop Perez, Carlos Saucedo
 3 days ago

An ax-wielding man destroyed a fruit vendor’s stand in Woodland Hills Sunday night, and it’s not the first time the suspect has attacked a vendor, police said.

Sunday’s caught-on-video incident shows the vandal taking an ax to the vendor’s stand.

The victim, who only wanted to be identified as Jonathan, told KTLA that his equipment was destroyed and the fruit he was selling went to waste.

Fearing for his life, Jonathan moved away from the intersection of Dumetz Road and Canoga Avenue, but the suspect came at him from out of nowhere with the weapon and also verbally attacked him. The victim was not injured, but he is frightened the vandal may come back and continue to harass him.

This is not the first time the man, believed to Daniel Joseph McGuire, has targeted vendors.

Police say McGuire attacked another fruit vendor at the same intersection in March. Two months later, at a rally in support of the vendor, McGuire returned. Video from the May rally shows McGuire yelling and cursing at demonstrators while holding a dog on a leash.

Alleged attacker of fruit vendor appears to confront crowd gathered to support victim

The demonstrators then marched to the suspect’s house in the area and McGuire allegedly sprayed them with a hose.

Police responded and took McGuire into custody on suspicion of battery, video from that incident showed.

Jonathan has set up a GoFundMe to help defray his costs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 8

Guest
3d ago

Disgusting people like this act so hard and tough harassing hardworking people who are not harming anyone. Wait until they meet the wrong person. They should be held accountable!

Cynthia Marciel Vassar
3d ago

Destroying property, isn't that a crime? Cops knowing this man has done it before, why isn't he in jail?

Nancy Velazquez
3d ago

these people need to stop I don't understand they're trying to make a living at least they're not robbing nobody

