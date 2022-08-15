Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Orange County Animal Services drop adoption fees to fight overcrowding
ORLANDO, Fla. - William LeBron's family adopted two cats from Orange County Animal Services. The shelter hopes more people do the same after they put out an overcrowding alert. "Cats, dogs, any of these animals in the cages they just need a family to play with them," said Bryant Almeida...
WESH
Lake County animal shelter puts cat operations on hold due to virus
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Animal Shelter says they're not accepting cats into the shelter temporarily. According to the shelter, kittens tested positive for panleukopenia, a contagious disease health officials say is caused by feline parvovirus. It's been advised to get cats immunized to lower the chances...
WESH
VIDEO: Gator crawls into Orange County homeowner's pool
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homeowner in Orange County woke up to find an alligator in her pool. Two deputies were dispatched and responded to the call. The homeowner told Orange County deputies she opened the blinds in the morning and saw the alligator looking at her. She believes...
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
orangeobserver.com
Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic
Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
worldanimalnews.com
New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida
A new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. The investigation that was announced by Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation unveiled...
click orlando
Woman dies; teen, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs
WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother died and her child and an 18-year-old woman were hurt after a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers. [TRENDING: How much?...
click orlando
Volusia County warns beachgoers to watch out for washback sea turtles
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County warned beachgoers locally to watch out for washback turtles — palm-sized sea turtles washing ashore beaches in the county. According to the county, washback turtles may be hiding in seaweed that washes ashore on beaches in the area. Officials said the turtles...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
It's a grind in Volusia County
Floridians like their coffee. Florida is ranked third highest for the most Starbucks in the state, trailing only California and Texas, according to the data firm Scrap Hero. Coffee entrepreneurs have taken notice and are growing in Volusia County. Specialty coffee shop Copperline Coffee + Café has a head start...
villages-news.com
Homeowner told to go to Developer with concern about truck and trailer in neighbor’s driveway
A couple in The Villages concerned about a service truck and utility trailer in a neighbor’s driveway has been told to take their deed restriction concern directly to the Developer. David and Theresa Byrnes, who live at 3949 Zenith Loop in the Village of Osceola Hills, were back before...
click orlando
Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at Brevard elementary school
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
‘Next generation’ Dunkin’ location opening in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — A new “next generation” Dunkin’ location is opening in Orlando on Friday. The restaurant, which is located at 4115 E. Colonial Drive, features a front-facing bakery case and a specialty taps system for cold beverages, including nitro-infused cold brew. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida firefighters rescue dog trapped underground for several hours
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Firefighters in Central Florida rescued a dog over the weekend that had been trapped underground and tangled in roots for several hours. Lake County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene after a resident called for help for a dog named Fia. Crews Engine 111 and...
Lake County firefighters rescue dog trapped underground, tangled in roots
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters in Lake County worked over the weekend to rescue a trapped dog. First responders were called out for a “citizen assist” call for a dog named Fia. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Firefighters said Fia was trapped underground for...
WESH
Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
Train collides with SUV in Pasco County
First responders were called to a railroad crossing in Dade City after a car was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon.
orlandoweekly.com
Real estate, landlord groups sue to block Orange County rent control ballot initiative
A group of real estate interests have come together to sue Orange County, in the hopes of stopping a proposed rent cap from landing on local ballots in November. Earlier this month, the Orange County Commission narrowly passed a motion to place the question of (rather weak) price protections on some units in the county on the Nov. 8 ballot. Even that was a bridge too far for the Florida Apartment Association and Florida Realtors. Those groups filed suit on Monday, seeking an injunction that would keep the measure off the general election ballot.
ocfl.net
Orange County Solutions are Making Pine Hills Roads Safer for Everyone
In early August, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners voted to adopt Vision Zero, an effective method of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries by focusing on designing safer roadways. Pine Hills, a thriving community that has seen impressive growth over the past decade, is one of the first areas of focus for the Vision Zero initiative.
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: What causes a Florida driver to get hit with an ‘aggressive driving’ citation?
News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “If someone is following too closely can they get a ticket for aggressive driving?”
