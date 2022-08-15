ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Orange County Animal Services drop adoption fees to fight overcrowding

ORLANDO, Fla. - William LeBron's family adopted two cats from Orange County Animal Services. The shelter hopes more people do the same after they put out an overcrowding alert. "Cats, dogs, any of these animals in the cages they just need a family to play with them," said Bryant Almeida...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Lake County animal shelter puts cat operations on hold due to virus

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Animal Shelter says they're not accepting cats into the shelter temporarily. According to the shelter, kittens tested positive for panleukopenia, a contagious disease health officials say is caused by feline parvovirus. It's been advised to get cats immunized to lower the chances...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

VIDEO: Gator crawls into Orange County homeowner's pool

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homeowner in Orange County woke up to find an alligator in her pool. Two deputies were dispatched and responded to the call. The homeowner told Orange County deputies she opened the blinds in the morning and saw the alligator looking at her. She believes...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, FL
Pets & Animals
Orange County, FL
Lifestyle
State
Florida State
Orange County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
County
Orange County, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Government
orangeobserver.com

Residents oppose Conroy-Windermere vet clinic

Southwest Orange residents were not afraid to speak their mind Thursday, Aug. 11, during a community meeting held by Orange County Government to get public opinion on a Luv n Care Windermere Veterinary Clinic proposed in the West Windermere Rural Settlement. Dr. Inderjit Singh and Jasbir Kaur are requesting rezoning...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
worldanimalnews.com

New Undercover Investigation By Animal Recovery Mission Exposes Extreme Animal Cruelty At Three USDA-Certified Slaughterhouses In Orlando, Florida

A new shocking undercover investigation of three USDA Certified custom-exempt slaughterhouses located in the Greater Orlando, Florida area, were released this week. The investigation that was announced by Animal Recovery Mission (ARM), uncovered severe animal cruelty crimes exposing violations of The Humane Methods of Slaughter Act (HMSA). ARM’s investigation unveiled...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Woman dies; teen, child hurt by lightning strike in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. – A mother died and her child and an 18-year-old woman were hurt after a lightning strike in Winter Springs, according to police. The lightning strike happened Thursday afternoon in the area of 1300 Park Villa Place near Trotwood Park, according to officers. [TRENDING: How much?...
WINTER SPRINGS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Shelters#Dog#Economy#Legislature#Brevard Sheriff
hometownnewsvolusia.com

It's a grind in Volusia County

Floridians like their coffee. Florida is ranked third highest for the most Starbucks in the state, trailing only California and Texas, according to the data firm Scrap Hero. Coffee entrepreneurs have taken notice and are growing in Volusia County. Specialty coffee shop Copperline Coffee + Café has a head start...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Opossum found in girl’s bathroom at Brevard elementary school

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – An opossum was found in a girl’s bathroom at Indialantic Elementary School Tuesday, prompting a school resource deputy to take action, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said School Resource Deputy Matt Swartz arrived at the school Tuesday morning, assuming “it...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Pets
WESH

Entire Melbourne Village police force resigns, mayor says

MELBOURNE VILLAGE, Fla. — The mayor and city attorney say the entire Melbourne Village Police Department is resigning effective Friday. The department consists of four full-time officers, including the chief and two reserve officers. The Brevard County Sheriff's Office will respond to calls within the town until a contract...
MELBOURNE VILLAGE, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Real estate, landlord groups sue to block Orange County rent control ballot initiative

A group of real estate interests have come together to sue Orange County, in the hopes of stopping a proposed rent cap from landing on local ballots in November. Earlier this month, the Orange County Commission narrowly passed a motion to place the question of (rather weak) price protections on some units in the county on the Nov. 8 ballot. Even that was a bridge too far for the Florida Apartment Association and Florida Realtors. Those groups filed suit on Monday, seeking an injunction that would keep the measure off the general election ballot.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ocfl.net

Orange County Solutions are Making Pine Hills Roads Safer for Everyone

In early August, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners voted to adopt Vision Zero, an effective method of eliminating all traffic fatalities and severe injuries by focusing on designing safer roadways. Pine Hills, a thriving community that has seen impressive growth over the past decade, is one of the first areas of focus for the Vision Zero initiative.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy