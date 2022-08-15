A group of real estate interests have come together to sue Orange County, in the hopes of stopping a proposed rent cap from landing on local ballots in November. Earlier this month, the Orange County Commission narrowly passed a motion to place the question of (rather weak) price protections on some units in the county on the Nov. 8 ballot. Even that was a bridge too far for the Florida Apartment Association and Florida Realtors. Those groups filed suit on Monday, seeking an injunction that would keep the measure off the general election ballot.

ORANGE COUNTY, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO