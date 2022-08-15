ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin Examiner

Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County

“Eviction filings are on the rise again in Milwaukee County after tapering off for a few months,” the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) warns in a statement to Wisconsin Examiner. During the first week of August, 327 evictions were filed, about 72% above average. Numbers like those haven’t been seen in Milwaukee County since last […] The post Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58

Bloody Mary Fest returns to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The third annual Bloody Mary Festival is happening in Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 20 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Organizers of the festival Evan Weiss and Cayden Milton from Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club joined us this morning.
WISN

Group says it will challenge August primary results

RACINE, Wis. — New tonight, a man who admits he fraudulently requested other voters' absentee ballots says he will challenge this month's primary results. Harry Wait, and his organization "H.O.T. Government," says it filed a notice with Racine County election officials. The notice cites four reasons to contest the Aug. 9 primary results in the county.
CBS 58

GE healthcare volunteers host annual cleanup at MPS schools

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Today, on Aug. 17, GE healthcare volunteers stopped by to help make Milwaukee Public Schools look a little more beautiful!. It's all part of their annual community service day, which is back after a two-year hiatus from Covid. More than 700 employees volunteered at six MPS...
WISN

More than 230 teacher vacancies in Milwaukee Public Schools

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public School District has more than 230 teacher vacancies, according to its website. The district did not respond to WISN 12 News' repeated requests for comment, but according to the 'Careers' tab on the MPS website, hundreds of teacher jobs are available district wide. The...
WISN

YouTuber finds skeleton in abandoned Milwaukee building

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's medical examiner shared information about a skeleton found on Aug. 10. The remains were found by a YouTuber filming abandoned buildings for his YouTube channel. Milwaukee Police Department said that the body was mostly skeletonized, and no resuscitation was attempted. They assume the skeleton is from...
empowerwisconsin.org

The consequences of banning police

The Milwaukee Police Department responded to 1,310 calls for service at 34 Milwaukee Public Schools-controlled high schools in the 2021-’22 school year, an average of 7.2 calls every school day that raises anew questions about the school board’s decisions to stiff-arm police. The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of...
WISN

Milwaukee science fiction writer a victim of 'swatting'

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee author of science fiction books says he is being terrorized by online cyber-stalkers, sending police to his home with fake 911 calls. It is a potentially dangerous prank known as swatting. Police descended on Patrick Tomlinson's east side Milwaukee home at 1 a.m. three weeks...
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Person of the Week: Revitalize Milwaukee

Revitalize Milwaukee just hosted its annual Block Build MKE event, where volunteers and community partners come together to transform multiple neighborhood blocks in one weekend. Updated: 12:29 PM CDT Aug 15, 2022. Hide Transcript Show Transcript. BETWEEN NOW AND AWESOME. ALL RIGHT. WELL THIS SUNDAY WE ARE RECOGNIZING A LOCAL...
MATC Times

1245-47 N Cass St.

Historic Milwaukee Apartment - Located in the heart of the Eastside, this apartment is incredibly charming and perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking for a quaint and quiet place to live while still being close to all the fun Milwaukee's Eastside has to offers. This apartment includes parking and ALL utilities except for water/sewer and internet. This is a fantastic place with tons of Milwaukee charm!
MILWAUKEE, WI

