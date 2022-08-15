Read full article on original website
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie Traveler
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
US Teenagers Break Into Cars With USB CablesAbdul GhaniSaint Petersburg, FL
Why is Milwaukee the Most Popular City to Visit in the Midwest?Foodie Traveler
CBS 58
Chair of Milwaukee's domestic violence commission resigns over Hamilton's appointment to OVP
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The chairman of Milwaukee's Commission on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault resigned Tuesday, Aug. 16. Jermaine Reed says his exit is in protest of Ashanti Hamilton's appointment to lead the city's Office of Violence Prevention. In a statement Tuesday night, Reed said:. "Aside from Cavalier Johnson...
captimes.com
State Debate: Gableman's firing was a million dollars tardy, comments Matt Rothschild
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild insists the Robin Vos' heave-ho of Michael Gableman was a million dollars tardy. Gableman was an embarrassment from the very moment Vos appointed him to run an election investigation and should have fired him back then, he says. Political Heat blogger Chris Walker writes...
WISN
Sen. Johnson praises Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Wisconsin man who fraudulently requested absentee ballots in the names of several people including Racine Mayor Cory Mason and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. "He was a white hat hacker," Johnson said Tuesday after an event on border security in Milwaukee. "He...
CBS 58
Burlington community decries racist attitudes, lack of action at council meeting
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Tuesday night in Burlington, dozens of community members sounded off at the city council meeting, alleging a widespread culture of racism. Many of the speakers during the public comment portion of the meeting say little is being done to improve that culture. Last spring Mayor...
Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County
“Eviction filings are on the rise again in Milwaukee County after tapering off for a few months,” the Milwaukee Autonomous Tenants Union (MATU) warns in a statement to Wisconsin Examiner. During the first week of August, 327 evictions were filed, about 72% above average. Numbers like those haven’t been seen in Milwaukee County since last […] The post Evictions are surging in Milwaukee County appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
Bloody Mary Fest returns to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The third annual Bloody Mary Festival is happening in Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 20 on the plaza at Fiserv Forum. Organizers of the festival Evan Weiss and Cayden Milton from Buckatabon Tavern and Supper Club joined us this morning.
WISN
Group says it will challenge August primary results
RACINE, Wis. — New tonight, a man who admits he fraudulently requested other voters' absentee ballots says he will challenge this month's primary results. Harry Wait, and his organization "H.O.T. Government," says it filed a notice with Racine County election officials. The notice cites four reasons to contest the Aug. 9 primary results in the county.
CBS 58
GE healthcare volunteers host annual cleanup at MPS schools
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Today, on Aug. 17, GE healthcare volunteers stopped by to help make Milwaukee Public Schools look a little more beautiful!. It's all part of their annual community service day, which is back after a two-year hiatus from Covid. More than 700 employees volunteered at six MPS...
WISN
More than 230 teacher vacancies in Milwaukee Public Schools
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Public School District has more than 230 teacher vacancies, according to its website. The district did not respond to WISN 12 News' repeated requests for comment, but according to the 'Careers' tab on the MPS website, hundreds of teacher jobs are available district wide. The...
Brookfield residents petition mixed-use building proposal
Karen Bowen is going door-to-door with her clipboard to gather signatures against the current five-story building proposal. The plans include a 64 apartment units, with retail on the first floor.
WISN
YouTuber finds skeleton in abandoned Milwaukee building
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee's medical examiner shared information about a skeleton found on Aug. 10. The remains were found by a YouTuber filming abandoned buildings for his YouTube channel. Milwaukee Police Department said that the body was mostly skeletonized, and no resuscitation was attempted. They assume the skeleton is from...
empowerwisconsin.org
The consequences of banning police
The Milwaukee Police Department responded to 1,310 calls for service at 34 Milwaukee Public Schools-controlled high schools in the 2021-’22 school year, an average of 7.2 calls every school day that raises anew questions about the school board’s decisions to stiff-arm police. The Milwaukee Public Schools Board of...
WISN
Milwaukee science fiction writer a victim of 'swatting'
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee author of science fiction books says he is being terrorized by online cyber-stalkers, sending police to his home with fake 911 calls. It is a potentially dangerous prank known as swatting. Police descended on Patrick Tomlinson's east side Milwaukee home at 1 a.m. three weeks...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Person of the Week: Revitalize Milwaukee
Revitalize Milwaukee just hosted its annual Block Build MKE event, where volunteers and community partners come together to transform multiple neighborhood blocks in one weekend. Updated: 12:29 PM CDT Aug 15, 2022. Hide Transcript Show Transcript. BETWEEN NOW AND AWESOME. ALL RIGHT. WELL THIS SUNDAY WE ARE RECOGNIZING A LOCAL...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Reid Epstein: New York Times Reporter’s Disgraceful False Reporting About a Milwaukee Cop
“May Officer Michael Lutz rest in peace, and may Reid Epstein take his biased road show somewhere else and stay away from reporting on Wisconsin. Minimally, you should question every single fact he asserts.”. New York Times’ reporter Reid Epstein is trying to insert himself into the Wisconsin governor’s race...
Wisconsin parents prepare for the end of universal free school lunches
The nationwide universal lunch program, which was launched at the beginning of the pandemic, expired at the end of June.
CBS 58
1968 Olympian comes to Milwaukee to speak with youth at 22nd annual Fellowship Open
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday kicked off the 22nd annual Fellowship Open Golf Tournament in Milwaukee. The event provides work experience and professional development to African American male college students. This year, those young men will have the opportunity to hear from an athlete forever enshrined in the history of...
MATC Times
1245-47 N Cass St.
Historic Milwaukee Apartment - Located in the heart of the Eastside, this apartment is incredibly charming and perfect for grad students, young professionals, or anyone looking for a quaint and quiet place to live while still being close to all the fun Milwaukee's Eastside has to offers. This apartment includes parking and ALL utilities except for water/sewer and internet. This is a fantastic place with tons of Milwaukee charm!
CBS 58
Delafield residents pack Common Council meeting over controversial housing development pitch
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A controversial pitch to build a new housing development in Delafield resulted in a packed house at the Delafield Common Council meeting Monday night. Over and over we heard concerns about an increase in traffic, one woman saying she'd like to maintain the integrity of...
MPS teacher shortage: Some students to start school without regular teacher
Milwaukee Public Schools are not the only school district in southeastern Wisconsin dealing with a teacher shortage.
