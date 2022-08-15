Pedestrian Struck By Car In Allentown: Report

Allentown police Photo Credit: Allentown PD Facebook photo

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Allentown, WFMZ reports.

An unidentified woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment after the crash at Chew Street and Madison Street around 11:40 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, the outlet says.

It was not immediately known if any charges had been filed.

