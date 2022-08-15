Read full article on original website
theneworleanstribune.com
Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability
In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
NOLA.com
Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull
At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
NOLA.com
New Orleans police are told to investigate abortion but not enforce Louisiana's ban
New Orleans police officers have been directed to not issue summonses or make arrests for violations of Louisiana's strict abortion ban, in line with edicts by city leaders who say they will refuse to enforce the law, which has drawn fire from Republicans in Baton Rouge. But the NOPD policy...
westcentralsbest.com
AmeriCorps Provides $6 Million in Volunteer Louisiana Grants
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are pleased to announce $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
L'Observateur
Gov. Edwards Holds Groundbreaking of Louisiana Capitol’s First African American Veterans Monument
BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, the Louisiana House and Senate Select Committees on Veterans Affairs, military and local officials for the groundbreaking of the first African American Veterans Monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park. The Monument will be the first of its kind on the State Capitol Complex.
theadvocate.com
Spine Hospital of Louisiana selects new CEO; see who will replace outgoing leader
The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive. Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
Two dead from eating Louisiana oysters
Two dead from eating Louisiana oysters. The potentially deadly Vibrio bacteria has turned up in oysters, reportedly from Louisiana, in Florida.
First Louisiana University to Allow Pets in Dorms Has Dogs, Cats
How different would your college experience have been had you been able to have your pet live with you in the dorm? These students get to find out.
Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project
Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project. Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and LSU officials on August 16, 2022, to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of a major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that had been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is one of the primary demonstration sites for stormwater management programs. Members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have also submitted their inaugural report, which includes recommendations for developing and maintaining litter prevention activities throughout Louisiana.
Louisiana Company Announces Planned $2 Billion Carbon-Capture Ammonia Complex
Louisiana Company Announces Planned $2 Billion Carbon-Capture Ammonia Complex. Louisiana – On August 17, 2022, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. announced that they are evaluating a site in Ascension Parish for the construction of a proposed $2 billion blue ammonia production facility, which would create 103 direct new jobs in the Capital Region with an estimated average annual salary of $110,582 plus benefits. According to LED, the project would create 311 indirect jobs, for a total of 414 new jobs in the Capital Region.
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
Students and pets move into dorms at south Louisiana college
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live
They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
bossierpress.com
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Louisiana
Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square. Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously or accidentally. (These are the most dangerous jobs in America.)
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited and Antlers and Deer Meat Seized for Closed Season Deer Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries confirmed on August 16, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Zachary, Louisiana man on August 11 for an alleged deer hunting violation in East Baton Rouge Parish. Darious M....
Louisiana TikToker Perfectly Explains Life as a Louisiana Resident
One account on TikTok is shedding light on how to function properly in south Louisiana if you're visiting or if you're moving here so that you can survive the wild, wild south.
NOLA.com
The mighty Mississippi River is even mightier now; here's why
The mighty Mississippi River was renamed the mightier Mississippi on Tuesday, by a gathering of federal, state and local officials heralding the deepening of the river's navigation channel to 50 feet between its mouth and New Orleans. Sean Duffy, executive director of the Big River Coalition, began lobbying in 2012...
NOLA.com
NOLA Business Insider: Settlement reached in Make It Right lawsuit
It's a classic example of a goodwill venture that went sour. The Make it Right Foundation, actor Brad Pitt's ballyhooed effort to help rebuild Lower 9th Ward homes destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the non profit sold substandard houses that are plagued with structural issues and other problems. Foundation attorneys told an Orleans Parish judge Make It Right will pay owners of the homes a total of $20.5 million.
bizmagsb.com
Data shows FEMA paid $46M for Louisiana COVID funeral expenses
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out more than $46 million to Louisiana residents to cover the cost of funeral expenses tied to COVID-19. Data released by FEMA in July shows the agency paid a total of $46.6 million to 6,769 individuals and families to cover funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths since January 20, 2020. That figure was $32.2 million for 4,677 residents in January.
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 1,210 new cases, 14 new deaths on August 16
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 1,210 new cases and 14 new deaths on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,405,348 and the total number of deaths to 17,722. For more Coronavirus News Click Here As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may […]
fox8live.com
Louisiana homeowners insured by Florida-based UPC might have to find new coverage
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - More Louisiana homeowners are at risk of losing their insurance and the state’s Insurance Commissioner is urging policyholders to take action. Florida-based United Property and Casualty Insurance (UPC) is in the latest company to find itself in trouble and will stop writing new policies in Louisiana on Jan. 1.
