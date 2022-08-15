ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

theneworleanstribune.com

Louisiana Takes the “Count” Out of Accountability

In an effort to mask the failure of the so-called education reform movement, Louisiana finds itself with a school performance evaluation system that just doesn’t add up. For more than 15 years, we have been saying that the manner in which the state Education Department has been evaluating public schools is intentionally skewed, distorted and, well, a lie.
NOLA.com

Louisiana hospital denies abortion for fetus without a skull

At the beginning of July, Nancy Davis started feeling nauseous. The Baton Rouge resident considered COVID-19 or the flu, then decided to take a pregnancy test just in case. She saw the two blue lines denoting a positive test and ran to the living room to tell her boyfriend. They were both elated.
westcentralsbest.com

AmeriCorps Provides $6 Million in Volunteer Louisiana Grants

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and Volunteer Louisiana are pleased to announce $6,006,884 in grant funding from the federal agency, AmeriCorps, for the 2022-2023 service year. The grants will support 17 AmeriCorps State Programs and 2 planning grants, and will engage 676 AmeriCorps members in service to meet critical needs across Louisiana. These grants will be matched with $3,982,589 in local support and will provide over $2.7 million in Segal Education Awards for participants.
L'Observateur

Gov. Edwards Holds Groundbreaking of Louisiana Capitol’s First African American Veterans Monument

BATON ROUGE, La. – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, the Louisiana House and Senate Select Committees on Veterans Affairs, military and local officials for the groundbreaking of the first African American Veterans Monument in the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park. The Monument will be the first of its kind on the State Capitol Complex.
theadvocate.com

Spine Hospital of Louisiana selects new CEO; see who will replace outgoing leader

The Spine Hospital of Louisiana has selected a 30-year veteran of health care leadership in the state as its next chief executive. Terri Hicks, who currently serves as chief financial officer of St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, will first step into her role as the Spine Hospital’s CEO Monday during a short transition period, the hospital announced Wednesday. Hicks will take the full reins starting Oct. 1.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project

Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project. Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and LSU officials on August 16, 2022, to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of a major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that had been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is one of the primary demonstration sites for stormwater management programs. Members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have also submitted their inaugural report, which includes recommendations for developing and maintaining litter prevention activities throughout Louisiana.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Company Announces Planned $2 Billion Carbon-Capture Ammonia Complex

Louisiana Company Announces Planned $2 Billion Carbon-Capture Ammonia Complex. Louisiana – On August 17, 2022, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. announced that they are evaluating a site in Ascension Parish for the construction of a proposed $2 billion blue ammonia production facility, which would create 103 direct new jobs in the Capital Region with an estimated average annual salary of $110,582 plus benefits. According to LED, the project would create 311 indirect jobs, for a total of 414 new jobs in the Capital Region.
Magic 1470AM

See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
bossierpress.com

This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Louisiana

Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square. Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously or accidentally. (These are the most dangerous jobs in America.)
NOLA.com

The mighty Mississippi River is even mightier now; here's why

The mighty Mississippi River was renamed the mightier Mississippi on Tuesday, by a gathering of federal, state and local officials heralding the deepening of the river's navigation channel to 50 feet between its mouth and New Orleans. Sean Duffy, executive director of the Big River Coalition, began lobbying in 2012...
NOLA.com

NOLA Business Insider: Settlement reached in Make It Right lawsuit

It's a classic example of a goodwill venture that went sour. The Make it Right Foundation, actor Brad Pitt's ballyhooed effort to help rebuild Lower 9th Ward homes destroyed by Hurricane Katrina, has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit alleging the non profit sold substandard houses that are plagued with structural issues and other problems. Foundation attorneys told an Orleans Parish judge Make It Right will pay owners of the homes a total of $20.5 million.
bizmagsb.com

Data shows FEMA paid $46M for Louisiana COVID funeral expenses

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has paid out more than $46 million to Louisiana residents to cover the cost of funeral expenses tied to COVID-19. Data released by FEMA in July shows the agency paid a total of $46.6 million to 6,769 individuals and families to cover funeral costs for COVID-19-related deaths since January 20, 2020. That figure was $32.2 million for 4,677 residents in January.
