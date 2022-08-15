ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmelo Anthony Docuseries In Works From Westbrook Studios, Falkon & Creative 7: “It’s Time For My Truth”

By Nellie Andreeva
 3 days ago
EXCLUSIVE: Carmelo Anthony has teamed with Westbrook Studios and Falkon Entertainment on Seven , a four-part docuseries, which Anthony’s company Creative 7 will also produce.

Named after Anthony’s signature jersey, Seven will chronicle the life and career of the 10-time NBA All-Star and entrepreneur, starting with his childhood, diving into the good, the bad, and sometimes ugly experiences and learnings that shaped him into the man and the athlete that he is today.

Seven promises to reveal the truth behind notable moments throughout Anthony’s career, many of which he has never spoken about publicly before. The series will also take an introspective look at his life and who he is today — at practice, after games, with his family — through the lens of what it means to be an athlete, a celebrity, and most importantly, a human being.

Anthony and his long-time business partner Asani Swann will executive produce the project via their Creative 7 production company alongside Terence Carter and Sahara Bushue for Westbrook Studios, and Dexton Deboree and Wondwossen Dikran on behalf of Falkon Entertainment.

“The biggest question everyone is probably thinking is – why now? Why choose this moment to tell my story? The short of it is I’ve spent enough time letting other people speak for me. It’s time for my truth,” said Anthony. “I look forward to viewers finally having the opportunity to hear about my journey in my own words. Westbrook Studios, Falkon Entertainment and my team at Creative 7 have been immensely supportive of my vision for this project and I am proud that we have been able to make this series a reality.”

Anthony’s career highlights to day include him being a three-time Olympic gold medalist, ninth on the NBA all-time scorer list and one of the NBA’s top 75 players in history. He has played for the Denver Nuggets, New York Nicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and, most recently the Los Angeles Lakers. Off the court, Anthony has been focused on his other brands, business ventures, and philanthropic efforts and he also has been a leading voice in the ongoing fight for social justice.

Recent Westbrook Studio projects include Bel-Air, the dramatic reimagination of Will Smith’s The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air , Disney+ adventure series Welcome to Earth , and six-part docuseries Amend: The Fight For America. They are currently in production on a two-season order of the docu-scripted hybrid series African Queens for Netflix.

Anthony is repped by CAA and Cohen & Gardner.

