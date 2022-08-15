Liverpool 1 Crystal Palace 1 LIVE RESULT: Diaz wonder strike saves Reds after Nunez gets SENT OFF for erratic headbutt

LIVERPOOL'S winless run to the 2022/23 Premier League season continues having failed to beat Crystal Palace in what was a thrilling encounter.

Wilfried Zaha stunned Anfield and fired Palace into the lead with a well-placed finish following a beautiful passage of play.

And Jurgen Klopp's day went from bad to worse when he witnessed his £85 million striker Darwin Nunez given a red card for a reckless headbutt on Joachim Andersen.

However Luis Diaz rescued a point for the home side with a wonderful solo long range effort.

RESULT: Liverpool 1-1 Palace

Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Van Dijk, Robertson; Fabinho, Milner, Elliott; Diaz, Salah, Nunez

Resilient Palace.

Crystal Palace showed great resilience today, and got a point that they didn't deserve based on the stats.

However, a fantastic counter attack from them was finished superbly by Wilfried Zaha, and that was enough to get a point for the Eagles.

They were also pretty good at the back, with gritty performances from Anderson and Guehi in particular who were both excellent.

Wilfried Zaha almost snatched a winner for Palace at the death... Credit: EPA

Dazzling Diaz!

Luis Diaz was incredible tonight, and showed some moments of magic that were worthy of watch two, three or even four times over.

His goal was superb, as he jinked down the left hand side and beat FOUR men in white before smashing a shot into the right hand side of the net from outside the box.

He also worked relentlessly for the Reds, most notably in the second half when he tracked back from a corner all the way to the half way line to win the ball back and set LFC on another attack.

It was a coming of age display for Diaz tonight, and Klopp will be pleased with the performance, despite the result.

Man of the match

The SunSport man of the match today goes to Luis Diaz.

The Colombian scored an absolute worldie tonight, as he danced past four Palace defenders and smashed the ball into the right hand side of the goal from outside the box.

There were a number of good performers, especially for Palace as Zaha caused Liverpool trouble all afternoon, as well as Anderson being brilliant at the back.

Nunez sees red!

Well what a game we had tonight as Crystal Palace saw off an onslaught of Liverpool attacks to draw the game 1-1.

Apart from Luis Diaz wonder goal, the most dangerous Liverpool attack of the night came from Darwin Nunez, and it was not a shot on goal.

But rather it was a headbutt on Joachim Anderson from the Uruguayan, which saw him sent off in the second half.

Darwin Nunez was sent off for a headbutt on Joachim Anderson. Credit: AFP

Full-time. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

The referee brings the game to a close.

A great point for Crystal Palace, and two points dropped for Liverpool.

How crucial will that be?

90+5. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

We have a further stoppage here due to a pitch invader late on.

90+3. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Tsimikas is booked for dissent, after a challenge by Carvalho on Olise.

90+1. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Guaita finally receives a yellow card for time wasting.

The flag is up for offside against Mo Salah.

90. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

There will be FIVE minutes of stoppage time.

89. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Edouard gets a booking for standing over the ball at a free kick.

89. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Another Crystal Palace change as Michael Olise comes on for Jeff Schlupp.

Good to see the Frenchman return from injury at Anfield!

87. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Salah almost does it!

The Egyptian fires a shot from just inside the box, but it is narrowly wide of the left hand post.

85. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Tsimikas disappoints with another cross.

The Greek Scouser, as he is affectionately known, is a brilliant player, but his delivery has not been up to the standard of Andy Robertson since he came on.

83. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool continue to be on the front foot now as Palace have moved to a more defensive setup.

Diaz looks to slip through Carvalho, but the ball doesn't reach the 19-year-old Portuguese talent.

80. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Fabio Carvalho is on for Harvey Elliot.

Chris Richards, Will Hughes and Luka Milovojevic are all on for Palace, and they will replace Eze, Mitchell and Doucoure.

78. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Zaha hits the post!

A cross is whipped beautifully across the box and Zaha is unmarked at the back post.

He stretches for the ball and reaches it, but can only direct it onto the post.

77. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

The ball is played high to Salah in the box who does well to keep control of the ball under pressure from Anderson and Liverpool look to build again.

75. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool whip in a corner that is cleared by Palace.

The Eagles look to counter, but Diaz tracks all the way back to halfway to win the ball back and start Liverpool on another attack.

73. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Liverpool still look the most likely to grab a late winner in this one!

They have totally dominated Palace, even with 10-men.

Can they grab a winner?

70. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Trent fluffs his lines!

The Liverpool full-back is through on goal and just needs to finish, but mishits his shot and it goes high and wide.

68. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Yellow card for Joel Ward for a foul on Diaz.

68. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Palace definitely look more shaky since that Luis Diaz goal.

They break here with Nathaniel Clyne, but his cross can't quite find Wilfried Zaha and is cleared by Trent.

66. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Tsimikas whips a free-kick into the box, but it avoids every man in Red.

64. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Odsonne Edouard replaces Ayew for Palace.

64. Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace

Jordan Henderson comes on for James Milner.

Joe Gomez comes on for Andy Robertson.