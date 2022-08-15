This Is Arizona's Most Expensive Suburb

Photo: Getty Images

People pay tons of money to live in nice neighborhoods . They pay for exclusive amenities , access to great schools, and all the best that the area has to offer. And with more people now working from home than ever, things are getting quite pricey.

Travel + Leisure compiled a list of each state's most expensive suburb. The website states, "...Read on for the most expensive suburbs in every U.S. state, broken down by median sale price value, according to data from Redfin and Zillow."

According to the website, the most expensive suburb in Arizona is Paradise Valley . The website explains:

"Paradise Valley is Arizona's priciest suburb, with a whopping $3,487,500 median sale price."

Travel + Leisure says that the most expensive suburb in the entire country is Montecito, California. The median sale price as of March 2022, was more than $5 million dollars!

The full list of each state's most expensive suburb can be found on the Travel + Leisure website .