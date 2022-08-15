Read full article on original website
Temporary emergency shelters open during flash flood warning
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo opens up emergency shelters for residents needing a place to stay during the severe storm Monday night. The following locations are open to the public until midnight:. El Eden Recreation Center, 4735 Loma Vista Dr. Farias Recreation Center, 1601 Farias St. NE...
Severe drought affecting Zapata County Sheriff’s Office
Zapata County, TX . (KGNS) - Despite the recent rainfall, much of south Texas continues to suffer from a drought including areas like Zapata County. The county is over 1,000 square miles and 60 of the region is waterfront. Falcon Lake has experiencing drought in the past couple of weeks.
City of Laredo officials address flooding issues
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The much-needed rain caught many by surprise. The large amounts of rainfall in the last 24 hours have caused some streets in the Gateway City to flood but this isn’t the fist time these streets are closed due to weather conditions. The heavy rain caused...
Storm damages structures, trees & power lines around Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Many residents, business owners and city crews are picking up the damages after Monday night’s storm. What was once a gas station on Guadalupe and Meadow was by Monday night’s storm. The heavy rain and strong winds damaged the roof of the facility. So...
Laredo assesses storm damage to parks
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On August 15, Monday night’s storm left damages in several parts of Laredo and the city’s parks were not immune to the wild weather. Across the city, the Parks and Recreation Department saw railways completely torn away from their structures, flooded creeks and trails, and even walls that came down due to the violent winds and heavy rain. Officials say there’s a lot of erosion and sidewalks covered in mud, so they have a lot of cleanup to do.
Police close streets due to flooding
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department continues to report flooding in several streets around Laredo as of Monday. As rain continues to fall across the city, the following road closures are still in effect:. 1. Mann Rd. and San Dario. 2. Jacaman Rd. 3. Springfield and Mann Rd.
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
Multiple vehicle accident reported on McPherson
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multiple vehicle accident is reported in north Laredo Monday morning. The Laredo Police Department is called out to an accident at the 8800 block of McPherson. According to reports it’s a five-vehicle accident. Motorists are advised to drive with caution while crews clear the area....
Accident reported on Guadalupe
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in central Laredo is causing road closures. The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident is reported at the 100 block of Guadalupe. As a result, authorities have closed the westbound overpass to the traveling public. Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes...
Five water rescues performed in Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For those wanting to venture outdoors, keep your eyes peeled for areas that have water levels too high for you to drive through. On Monday there were a handful of people who got stuck in flooded areas and were in need of rescuing. The Laredo Fire...
1 Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
Official reports state that a United ISD school bus occupied by over 35 students was involved in a multi-vehicle collision at about 7:48 AM on Wednesday. First responders stated that the incident is reported to have taken place on Bob Bullock Loop.
Crews fix large pothole on I-35 exit ramp
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UPDATE: The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) has repaired a large pothole that formed at the I-35 exit ramp to Del Mar. What was initially reported as a sinkhole prompted Laredo Police to close the exit ramp for the safety of the traveling public. Officials say...
Pond in front of Sames Auto Arena cleaned after public outcry
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A pond that sits in the middle of an entertainment district is clean after it garnered a lot of negative attention from the community on social media. What started out as the public’s concern for wildlife in the area is turning into a potential public nuisance.
City of Laredo working on waterline break in east Laredo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Hundreds of residents living off Highway 359 have been without water services for hours. The City of Laredo advised that on Tuesday morning there was a waterline break in area. Crews are onsite responding to the leak and are looking to have water restored by 11...
Zapata County getting $2M to dredge Rio Grande as drought drags on
ZAPATA, Texas (Border Report) — Remote Zapata County on the South Texas border is getting $2 million in federal aid and equipment shipped from elsewhere on the border to help with dredging the dwindling Rio Grande as local leaders try to siphon drinking water for area residents. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Democrat from Laredo, […]
North Laredo home struck by lightning
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A home is hit by lighting in north Laredo. The incident happened on Monday afternoon when emergency crews were dispatched to the 2500 block of Mickelson for a reported lightning strike. Once they arrived, firefighters found a two-story home with an active fire on the roof...
Local power outages reported by AEP Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Weather conditions and heavy flooding have caused several power outages in South Texas. AEP Texas Outage Map shows which locations have reported power loss. Communities without in power in Nueces County and surrounding areas are as follows:. Corpus Christi: 3 outages and 54 without power;...
3315 San Agustin Ave 2
A place to call home. Newly renovated unit which include stove/oven, microwave, fridge and a new AC/Heating unit. Close to everything you need!. Older unit available for $650 and all utilities included! Available immediately. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3315-san-agustin-ave-laredo-tx-unit-2/967487. Property Id 967487. Location. 3315 San Agustin Ave 2, Laredo, TX. Address...
Man arrested for fatal vehicle accident on Loop 20
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman involved in an accident over the weekend has succumbed to her injuries and the man allegedly responsible for the crash is in custody. The incident happened on Saturday morning after DPS Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a red SUV on McPherson Road by Dunkin Donuts.
Laredo Police investigating 10th homicide of the year
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating what they are calling the tenth homicide of the year after they found a man dead in a car Thursday morning. The victim has been identified as Julio Cesar Flores, age 27. A witness called the department at around 9:45 a.m. reporting to...
