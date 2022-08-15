Read full article on original website
WITN
State grants coming to Eastern Carolina counties to attract jobs
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced 15 grants to rural communities in the state in order to attract 202 new jobs and more than $200 million in private investment. The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved the grants worth $4,278,230 to local governments to create a total...
WITN
“Stuff the Bus” event planned to benefit Craven County students
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Businesses across Craven County are collecting school supplies for students in need. This is part of the “Stuff the Bus” event hosted by the Craven County Partners in Education. The event is set for Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Staples in New Bern, but you can donate now.
Recently retired BCCC employee takes helm of NC Association of County Commissioners
WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) congratulates Tracey Johnson on becoming the 106th president of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson is the first president from Washington County, where she serves as chair of the board of commissioners. She first joined the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2006. The […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City historian, author offers Peletier $5,000 to repair historic church
PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road. Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history...
obxtoday.com
Eastern N.C. free and charitable clinics set to receive $3.1 million in state funding to provide care for uninsured and underserved
More than $3.1 million in COVID-relief funding is beginning to flow to 19 free and charitable clinics in Eastern North Carolina that provide primary care, behavioral, dental and other health care services to uninsured and underserved residents. The money is part of a $15 million appropriation approved by the N.C....
Greenville hotel development delayed due to infrastructure issues
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to an article from The Daily Reflector, infrastructure issues along Evans Street in Uptown Greenville are causing delays in the development process of a new hotel set to be built in the heart of the city. Back in January, WNCT brought you the groundbreaking of a new Hilton Garden Inn […]
WITN
Expansion project to create 70 jobs in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An expansion project in Greene County is expected to bring 70 new jobs to the county. The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved the county’s request for $175,000 in funds to support the building reuse of H&T Trucking Inc. WITN is told the...
WITN
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
WITN
Crews to repair U.S. 64 Bridge on Martin-Washington County line
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will repair a bridge on U.S. 64 on the Martin-Washington county line. The work runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on August 18. Work may cause lane closures throughout the day between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive. The repairs may cause a complete closure of eastbound lanes for 10 minutes or less.
WITN
Escaped Wayne County inmate caught in Wake County
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County jail by driving away in a food service van has been caught in Wake County. Michael Glover was in jail for obtaining property by false pretenses. Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The 33-year-old Glover...
wraltechwire.com
Better roads, changing military needs spark a new look at NC’s Global TransPark
KINSTON – The ongoing war in the Ukraine – the first “hot” war in Europe since 1945 – is a reminder that the world remains a dangerous place. The good news? It could offer interesting possibilities for the economy of eastern North Carolina. At the...
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
WITN
U.S. 64 eastbound bridge repair to cause lane closures
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Repairs on U.S. 64 eastbound will cause lane closures on Thursday, Aug. 18th. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closures will be at the Martin-Washington counties line from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth. The NCDOT...
WITN
Greenville City Council approves social districts
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council voted 5-0 Thursday to create social districts in uptown Greenville. Social districts would allow open container consumption in certain areas outside. As part of an ABC bill, the North Carolina General Assembly is offering new opportunities for consuming alcoholic beverages in designated...
Sewage backup at a barbecue spot: Triangle restaurant sanitation scores (Aug. 16)
Violations this week included improper handwashing and foods being held at incorrect temperatures.
WITN
Snow Hill American Legion still fighting for headquarters
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans with an American Legion in Snow Hill have been trying to get a headquarters for years. They feel it’s only fair they get help from Greene County, since they say the county helped another legion in town secure a building. However, as WITN...
Greenville receiving $3.45M for St. Andrews Drive project
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper joined FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and other officials last week as they announced $3.1 billion in federal funding for climate resilience projects nationwide in the coming year through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) programs. Federal officials visited Gastonia to make their […]
wcti12.com
Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified
WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
WITN
Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
