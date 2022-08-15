CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Businesses across Craven County are collecting school supplies for students in need. This is part of the “Stuff the Bus” event hosted by the Craven County Partners in Education. The event is set for Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Staples in New Bern, but you can donate now.

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO