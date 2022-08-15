ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lenoir County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WITN

State grants coming to Eastern Carolina counties to attract jobs

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced 15 grants to rural communities in the state in order to attract 202 new jobs and more than $200 million in private investment. The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority approved the grants worth $4,278,230 to local governments to create a total...
WITN

“Stuff the Bus” event planned to benefit Craven County students

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Businesses across Craven County are collecting school supplies for students in need. This is part of the “Stuff the Bus” event hosted by the Craven County Partners in Education. The event is set for Saturday, August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Staples in New Bern, but you can donate now.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Recently retired BCCC employee takes helm of NC Association of County Commissioners

WASHINGTON, N.C. — Beaufort County Community College (BCCC) congratulates Tracey Johnson on becoming the 106th president of the North Carolina Association on County Commissioners (NCACC). Johnson is the first president from Washington County, where she serves as chair of the board of commissioners. She first joined the Washington County Board of Commissioners in 2006. The […]
WASHINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Lenoir County, NC
Government
County
Lenoir County, NC
City
Kinston, NC
WNCT

Greenville hotel development delayed due to infrastructure issues

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — According to an article from The Daily Reflector, infrastructure issues along Evans Street in Uptown Greenville are causing delays in the development process of a new hotel set to be built in the heart of the city. Back in January, WNCT brought you the groundbreaking of a new Hilton Garden Inn […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Expansion project to create 70 jobs in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An expansion project in Greene County is expected to bring 70 new jobs to the county. The North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority has approved the county’s request for $175,000 in funds to support the building reuse of H&T Trucking Inc. WITN is told the...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WITN

Schedules to change at driver’s license offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Highway#Wildflower#Flowers#The Wildflower Program
WITN

Crews to repair U.S. 64 Bridge on Martin-Washington County line

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Crews with the North Carolina Department of Transportation will repair a bridge on U.S. 64 on the Martin-Washington county line. The work runs from 4 to 10 p.m. on August 18. Work may cause lane closures throughout the day between Mill Pond Road and Loblolly Drive. The repairs may cause a complete closure of eastbound lanes for 10 minutes or less.
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

Escaped Wayne County inmate caught in Wake County

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An inmate who escaped from the Wayne County jail by driving away in a food service van has been caught in Wake County. Michael Glover was in jail for obtaining property by false pretenses. Deputies say the jailbreak happened shortly after 11:00 a.m. The 33-year-old Glover...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area

NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WITN

U.S. 64 eastbound bridge repair to cause lane closures

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WITN) - Repairs on U.S. 64 eastbound will cause lane closures on Thursday, Aug. 18th. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the closures will be at the Martin-Washington counties line from 4-10 p.m. on Thursday. The bridge spans the Roanoke River between Jamesville and Plymouth. The NCDOT...
PLYMOUTH, NC
WITN

Greenville City Council approves social districts

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council voted 5-0 Thursday to create social districts in uptown Greenville. Social districts would allow open container consumption in certain areas outside. As part of an ABC bill, the North Carolina General Assembly is offering new opportunities for consuming alcoholic beverages in designated...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Snow Hill American Legion still fighting for headquarters

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Veterans with an American Legion in Snow Hill have been trying to get a headquarters for years. They feel it’s only fair they get help from Greene County, since they say the county helped another legion in town secure a building. However, as WITN...
SNOW HILL, NC
WNCT

Greenville receiving $3.45M for St. Andrews Drive project

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Gov. Roy Cooper joined FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and other officials last week as they announced $3.1 billion in federal funding for climate resilience projects nationwide in the coming year through FEMA’s Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) and Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) programs.  Federal officials visited Gastonia to make their […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Body found on the side of North Carolina highway identified

WALLACE, Duplin County — The body found in Duplin County this morning has been sent to the crime lab to determine the cause of death. Investigators said a public works employee found the body while picking up trash around 9 AM on Highway 117 South in Wallace. Deputies have...
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Fire at Greenville funeral home blocks off West Fifth Street

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fire at a funeral home in Greenville has blocked off West Fifth Street in both directions. The fire is at W.E. Flanagan Memorial Funeral Home and Cremations at 1026 W. Fifth Street. Several fire trucks and police vehicles are at the scene. Greenville Fire/Rescue says...
GREENVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy