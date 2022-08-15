ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewater, NJ

Parade

How To Reduce Inflammation In the Body, According to Doctors

Whatever health woe you’re experiencing—whether it’s a rash or something more serious such as cancer or cognitive decline—Googling your condition will likely lead you to one word: inflammation. While it’s true that high levels of chronic inflammation can lead to health problems, this connection also raises important questions. For example, can inflammation be prevented and if so, does that mean you can protect yourself from sickness and disease?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Parents Magazine

Kids Need Access to Mental Health Days

Recently, I asked a soon-to-be high school senior, Abby*, if she ever takes a day off from school for the sake of her mental health—just to hit the figurative pause button, sleep in, and clear her head. "My mom offers mental health days to me and my brother, as...
KIDS
Psych Centra

Can Domestic Violence Cause PTSD?

Navigating domestic violence isn’t easy and can lead to lasting mental health effects, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A home is your safe haven in a world that’s sometimes chaotic and stressful. But when there’s violence where you live, it can be a continuous source of stress and undermine your psychological stability.
MENTAL HEALTH
healthcareguys.com

Living With Someone Experiencing Bipolar Disorder

If you are in a relationship with someone who has bipolar disorder, it can be difficult to understand how the condition affects them and what you can do to help. This article aims to give you some background information about bipolar disorder so that you can better understand your partner’s situation and how best to support them.
MENTAL HEALTH
powerofpositivity.com

11 Red Flags of Functional Depression

Do you suffer from functional depression? Depression is on the rise. Sadly, many people suffer in silence because their high-functioning variety doesn’t always show the same signs as traditional depressive disorders. You may still go to work each day, take care of your family, and your hygiene doesn’t suffer.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

The Challenges of Bipolar Disorder & Delusions

If you have bipolar disorder, you may experience delusions that make it challenging to know what’s real. Treatment through meds and therapy can help. Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition characterized by fluctuations in mood. Approximately half of all individuals with bipolar disorder experience symptoms of psychosis, according to a 2021 study out of India.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fatherly

Science Suggests Parents Are Taking Parenting Too Far

Helicopter parents, lawnmower parents, and snowplow parents — these are largely pejorative labels for mothers and fathers over-involved with their kids. The terms are meant to describe parents — perhaps most American parents at this point — who feel that in order to raise a successful child, they need to be as tireless and as purposeful as machines. According to a recent study by Cornell University, a majority of parents see world-consuming hyper-engagement as the best method of child-rearing. Going all in on kids has become a cultural best practice, begging this simple question: Does it work? Ask a scientist, and they’ll likely tell you no.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Scrubs Magazine

Nursing Quiz to Test Your Medical Skills

Nurses are required to keep track of a lot of important information as it relates to individual health and wellness. From the latest infectious disease to proper sanitation and patient safety, every piece of information is crucial. Nurses spend more time with patients than any other type of healthcare provider....
HEALTH SERVICES
infomeddnews.com

Living With Anxiety – How To Enjoy Life As Much As You Can

Depression and anxiety disorders are the most common psychological illnesses found throughout the world. Everyone’s life has situations that trigger anxiety. Dealing with issues, being in control, and working towards a resolution can aid in coping with anxiety. Here are some tips you can follow to enjoy life and improve your quality of life while living with anxiety.
MENTAL HEALTH
Joel Eisenberg

Spanking Your Child: Mental Health Perspectives

Mental Health professionals and medical doctors alike continue to debate the controversial punishment. This article is based on personal experience, mental health studies, and accredited media reports. Though I myself am a former mental health professional and will share personal information, I will offer no advice on this matter herein.
Managed Healthcare Executive

Children with Insufficient Sleep Have Neurocognitive Differences That Correlate with Mental Health Risk

The research findings confirm that nine hours of sleep is an important benchmark for elementary-age children. The research findings confirm that nine hours of sleep is an important benchmark for elementary-age children. New evidence suggests children who do not get sufficient sleep have neurocognitive differences that could contribute to mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Ketamine Therapy for Anxiety

Ketamine was originally and used in the 1960s as a general anesthetic for medical procedures due to its pain-reducing and sedative effects. In recent years, though, researchers have started investigating the potential benefits of ketamine for treating certain mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, and post-traumatic stress disorder. While there...
MENTAL HEALTH
Healthline

Can Promethazine Help Treat Anxiety?

Promethazine is a drug used to treat allergies, dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. Doctors sometimes prescribe it to help people relax or fall asleep in hospital settings. Doctors may also prescribe it off-label to treat anxiety. This article explores how promethazine works, as well as current research into its safety and...
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationAU

We asked children how they experienced poverty. Here are 6 changes needed now

An eight-year-old boy is often hungry, but knows if he tells his mum, she will eat less herself and go hungry. He hates the thought, so he stays quiet. An 11-year-old girl knows once rent is paid, there is almost nothing left over, so she tries not to ask for too much. She never takes school excursion notes home in case the cost is too much. A 10-year-old boy’s dad has been angry since he was injured at work; he can no longer support his family, and awaits compensation. It makes this boy feel sad, but he understands and tries not to...
ADVOCACY
MedicalXpress

New research sheds light on patient discrimination against health care workers

University of Alabama at Birmingham researchers have published new information about patient discrimination toward health care workers who identify as gender non-binary individuals. Published in Patient Experience Journal, lead author Katherine Meese, Ph.D., assistant professor in the Department of Health Services Administration and director for the UAB Center for Healthcare...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

