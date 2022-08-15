Founder, teacher, author, paediatrician and MD Jivasu is excited to announce that registrations for a range of live online integrative medicine programs are now open for September 2022. All four courses are centered on the somatofulness approach, a mindfulness and self-reflection term coined by MD Jivasu, appropriate for first timers and more advanced students. In addition to this, brought back by high demand, a free online talk and meditation session is also available for booking for September 4, during which attendees have an opportunity to engage with like-minded individuals from the somatofulness community and ask questions.

