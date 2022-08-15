ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

UofL freshmen welcomed to campus for move-in day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The incoming freshman class at the University of Louisville is as diverse as it is large. From first-generation college students to Jayden Thompson, a scholarship student by way of UofL’s new partnership with UofL Health. On Thursday, Thompson and hundreds of others moved in and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Swallowtail Forest School expands for new school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids are heading back to school, including preschoolers. The Louisville Nature Center hosts Swallowtail Forest School, an outdoor preschool for kids ages 3-5. The program started as a summer camp, then turned into a preschool during fall of 2020 because of the pandemic. The preschool expanded...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kroger Mobile Market celebrates 3rd anniversary

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wouldn’t it be great if the grocery store came to you? That’s exactly how the Kroger Mobile Market works!. The team makes three trips a day every weekday to areas that don’t have convenient access to fresh food. The truck is stocked with...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Lake Forest neighbors voice displeasure on concrete plant being built nearby

Greater Clark County Schools hosts Q&A for proposed Parkview Middle School location. Superintendent Mark Laughner said the current Parkview building doesn't have enough space for their growing population of students.
JEFFERSONVILLE, IN
Wave 3

University of Louisville opens new residence hall to students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new residence hall has opened up at the University of Louisville’s Belknap campus. Simply titled “New Residence Hall,” it is the second residence hall to open in two years on the campus according to UofL. The five-floor building will accommodate 450 students...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Safety Administrator speaks on role as part of JCPS’s new security plan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Latanya Collins is the new school Safety Administrator at Crosby Middle School. Collins’ role is part of Jefferson County Public Schools’ new plan to place School Safety Administrators (SAs) inside every middle and high school. Her job is to make sure the building is secure, ensure staff know what do in emergencies, and build relationships with students on a daily basis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools experienced another school bus mishap when a kindergartner with a sensory disorder ended up at the wrong school. When Brandy Vazquez-Ayala got home last Friday, she noticed something a little different about her son’s backpack. That detail made her realize that something about her son’s school day wasn’t right.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Women's Cup semifinals happening in Louisville

LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kyle Meany, who had received a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Motorcade escort brings new 9/11 Never Forget exhibit to the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit made its way through Louisville on Tuesday, arriving at the fairgrounds for the State Fair. Louisville Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff Department and Kentucky State Fair Board Police were among those that gave the escort. People can come to see...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ky. lawmakers hear from students about importance of mental health

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - School is starting up again across the commonwealth. That brings with it a set of responsibilities and stress for students. Tuesday morning in Frankfort, a committee of lawmakers heard from students about the importance of mental health. A big topic for the committee was the student...
FRANKFORT, KY
Wave 3

TARC getting new electric zero-emission buses

LOUISVILLE, KY
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Watching Out for You: Safety for teenage drivers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents who have a teen driver, or will soon have one, may already worried about their time on the road, and for good reason. Besides concerns about safety, adding teen drivers to an insurance plan may cost you. Find out more on driving safety tips and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

