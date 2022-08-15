Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Wave 3
UofL freshmen welcomed to campus for move-in day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The incoming freshman class at the University of Louisville is as diverse as it is large. From first-generation college students to Jayden Thompson, a scholarship student by way of UofL’s new partnership with UofL Health. On Thursday, Thompson and hundreds of others moved in and...
Wave 3
Swallowtail Forest School expands for new school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids are heading back to school, including preschoolers. The Louisville Nature Center hosts Swallowtail Forest School, an outdoor preschool for kids ages 3-5. The program started as a summer camp, then turned into a preschool during fall of 2020 because of the pandemic. The preschool expanded...
Wave 3
Greater Clark County Schools hosts Q&A for proposed Parkview Middle School location
Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for August 18th, 2022. This week we're talking about waterspouts and hurricanes!. UofL is dealing with their largest freshman class ever, and they say the dorms they’ve built have accommodated that. WAVE 5 p.m. Jessica Dobson LIVE at Opening Day of the Kentucky...
Wave 3
Kroger Mobile Market celebrates 3rd anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wouldn’t it be great if the grocery store came to you? That’s exactly how the Kroger Mobile Market works!. The team makes three trips a day every weekday to areas that don’t have convenient access to fresh food. The truck is stocked with...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wave 3
Lake Forest neighbors voice displeasure on concrete plant being built nearby
Greater Clark County Schools hosts Q&A for proposed Parkview Middle School location. Superintendent Mark Laughner said the current Parkview building doesn’t have enough space for their growing population of students. Hokey Weather Facts 8/18/22. Updated: 12 hours ago. Meteorologist Ryan Hoke's Hokey Weather Facts for August 18th, 2022. This...
Wave 3
University of Louisville opens new residence hall to students
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new residence hall has opened up at the University of Louisville’s Belknap campus. Simply titled “New Residence Hall,” it is the second residence hall to open in two years on the campus according to UofL. The five-floor building will accommodate 450 students...
Wave 3
Safety Administrator speaks on role as part of JCPS’s new security plan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Latanya Collins is the new school Safety Administrator at Crosby Middle School. Collins’ role is part of Jefferson County Public Schools’ new plan to place School Safety Administrators (SAs) inside every middle and high school. Her job is to make sure the building is secure, ensure staff know what do in emergencies, and build relationships with students on a daily basis.
Wave 3
Kindergartner with sensory disorder gets dropped off at wrong JCPS school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools experienced another school bus mishap when a kindergartner with a sensory disorder ended up at the wrong school. When Brandy Vazquez-Ayala got home last Friday, she noticed something a little different about her son’s backpack. That detail made her realize that something about her son’s school day wasn’t right.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wave 3
Bullitt County Housing hosts shoe drive to support Homelessness Prevention
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Housing First (BCHF) is hosting a shoe drive fundraiser until Sept. 30 to raise funds for Homelessness Prevention. The fundraiser began on Aug. 1. with the group collecting pairs of gently worn, used, and new shoes. Anyone can donate their shoes at 295 N...
Wave 3
WATCH: WAVE Meteorologist Jessica Dobson checks out Opening Day at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky State Fair opened to the public on Thursday morning, bringing fried food, fun games and hundreds of farm animals. The fair was kicked off on Thursday morning with the annual commodity breakfast, celebrating the state’s agricultural industry. State officials such as Gov. Andy...
Wave 3
Women's Cup semifinals happening in Louisville
The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the Kentucky Department of Insurance urging an investigation of pricing practices. LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kyle Meany, who had received a...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Consumer Federation of America responds to auto insurance price disparities investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Tayquan Spencer-Smith was shocked at the differences he saw when shopping for car insurance, when all other factors were the same, but swapping out his west Louisville address for one in east Louisville. “It is appalling, because we’re making up what they don’t want to charge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Ky. issued stop work order to yacht club 2 days before diver was electrocuted
JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio described decisions on masking to be “excruciating,” acknowledging a sharply divided public. Plans move forward for apartments at site of burned down church. Updated: 7 hours ago. The site of the church that burned and was ultimately torn down on the corner of...
Wave 3
Portland residents upset they weren’t informed of gritty movie set installation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - People living in the Portland neighborhood want to know why they weren’t informed a production company would be turning one of their streets into a gritty looking movie set. “I didn’t know it was a movie set, because nobody said anything,” Portland resident Richard Meadows...
Wave 3
Motorcade escort brings new 9/11 Never Forget exhibit to the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 9/11 Never Forget mobile exhibit made its way through Louisville on Tuesday, arriving at the fairgrounds for the State Fair. Louisville Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff Department and Kentucky State Fair Board Police were among those that gave the escort. People can come to see...
Wave 3
Ky. lawmakers hear from students about importance of mental health
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - School is starting up again across the commonwealth. That brings with it a set of responsibilities and stress for students. Tuesday morning in Frankfort, a committee of lawmakers heard from students about the importance of mental health. A big topic for the committee was the student...
Wave 3
Louisville’s Susan G. Komen 'More Than Pink Walk' needs volunteers, participants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is making a return to Louisville next month. Right now they need people to register to walk and volunteer for the September 10 event. This marks the first time since the pandemic started that the group is hosting...
Wave 3
TARC getting new electric zero-emission buses
The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the Kentucky Department of Insurance urging an investigation of pricing practices. LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kyle Meany, who had received a...
Wave 3
JCPS Board votes not to discuss mask policy; superintendent responds to AG’s letter
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Public School Board voted 4-3 Tuesday night not to amend the meeting’s agenda to discuss the district’s universal mask mandate. Board members Kolb, Porter, Marshall and Shull voted not to amend the agenda, while members McIntosh, Craig and Duncan voted to...
Wave 3
Watching Out for You: Safety for teenage drivers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents who have a teen driver, or will soon have one, may already worried about their time on the road, and for good reason. Besides concerns about safety, adding teen drivers to an insurance plan may cost you. Find out more on driving safety tips and...
Comments / 0