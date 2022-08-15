Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Watch the New Trailer for Tim Burton’s Live-Action ‘Wednesday’ Addams Series
Tim Burton has unveiled his vision for Netflix’s live-action Addams Family spinoff show, Wednesday. Centered on the character of the same name, the comedy horror series chronicles Wednesday’s time as a high school student at the eerie Nevermore Academy. Jenna Ortega stars in the lead role, while Catherine...
hypebeast.com
Netflix Shares First Look at Millie Bobby Brown In 'Enola Holmes 2'
Netflix has now shared the first look at its upcoming sequel to Enola Holmes. The new stills were published over at Entertainment Weekly and offer fans of the original film a glimpse at what the follow-up would look like, with three images showcasing the returning Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill and Louis Partridge as well as Sharon Duncan-Brewster’s new character. Helena Bonham Carter has also been confirmed to reprise her role as Eudoria Holmes with Adeel Akhtar and Susan Wokomo also coming back for the sequel.
Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
16 TV Characters Who 100% Absolutely Never Should Have Died, And 17 Who Were So Bad They Needed To Be Killed Off
Every single day, I ask myself why Eddie Munson deserved his fate.
RELATED PEOPLE
hypebeast.com
Jordan Dub Zero "Legend Blue" Receives an Official Release Date
Jordan Brand is set to drop the Dub Zero in a colorway inspired by the Air Jordan 11 “Legend Blue.”. The initial colorway was first debutd in 2014 and arrived in a white and icy blue transluscent outsole. The Jordan Dub Zero “Legend Blue” takes design cues from the original shoe, incorporates multiple elements from other Jordan Brand classics like the Air Jordan 4, 6, 11, 12, 13, 15, 17 and 20. The colorwya sees the shoe come dressed in white, legend blue, black and neutral grey. The upper is donned in an all-white leather and features laser printed details on the side panels. The “Legend Blue” details are highlighted on the midsole, rounding out the design with a grey and white outsole. The tongue also features the Jumpan logo and “Two 3” stitched in the blue as a nod to the legendary Michael Jordan.
hypebeast.com
Guillermo del Toro Shares First Look at Upcoming Netflix Horror Anthology Series 'Cabinet of Curiosities'
Guillermo del Toro has shared a first look at Cabinet of Curiosities, his upcoming horror anthology series debuting on Netflix this Halloween. The eight-part series will include two original stories from del Toro himself and will debut on October 25 with a special four-day, double-episode Netflix & Chills Halloween event. The collection promises to “challenge our traditional notions of horror” and promises everything “[f]rom macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy,” with the likes of Rupert Grint, Andrew Lincoln, Crispin Glover, Eric Andre and more starring across the eight episodes.
hypebeast.com
'A Plague Tale: Requiem' Drops New Gameplay Trailer Ahead of October Release
Three years since the launch of the first game, A Plague Tale is now only two months out from the release of its sequel Requiem, and Focus Entertainment has just offered a fresh look at its gameplay over on YouTube. Set following the events of A Plague Tale: Innocence, the new title will reunite players with Hugo and Amicia, who are now venturing through the south of France during the 14th century before setting sail to a mysterious island in the Mediterranean Sea in hopes of finding a cure for Hugo’s illness.
hypebeast.com
‘Cobra Kai’ Season 5 Grapples With Mounting Rivalries Following the All Valley Tournament
Tensions are high in the fifth season of Netflix’s Cobra Kai. The streamer has released the series’ official trailer for the new season, promising more action-packed karate sequences and even a fight set at the local water park. As the evil Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) works on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
'One-Punch Man' Season 3 Begins Production
Following an announcement earlier this month indicating that the Garou Arc has officially concluded in the manga after seven years of development, a key visual featuring the powerful Saitama and “Hero Hunter” Garou has emerged, announcing the highly-anticipated return of the One-Punch Man anime series for season 3.
hypebeast.com
adidas Continues Its Adilicious City Series With Berlin's Ø27
Has continued to shake things up for 2022 with an unprecedented Gucci collection and a plethora of adidas YEEZY launches. However, a lesser known gem of a collaboration initiative has been its Adilicious City Series. Featuring eleven restaurants from eleven cities across the world, adidas has connected with a wide variety of communities, allowing them to share their stories with the world. Recent entries include the UAE’s Ravi Restaurant and Seoul’s oldest bakery, Taegeukdang, which both took on the adidas Superstar. Now, Berlin’s Ø27 – Not Your Ordinary Kebab has its own adidas ZX 8000 on the way.
hypebeast.com
Sideshow Collectibles Immortalizes Marvel's Wolverine In Ronin Form
Sideshow Collectibles has now unveiled its latest Premium Format Figure, immortalizing the mighty Wolverine in his Japanese ronin form. The new statue stands more than 24 inches tall and 17 inches wide, offering toy fans a version of Logan that’s less commonly seen in the world of collectibles. With...
hypebeast.com
Raheem Sterling Taps His Jamaican Heritage for His New Clarks Collaboration
Raheem Sterling’s relationship with Clarks Originals is the gift that keeps on giving. The Chelsea and England forward first established his partnership with Clarks back in 2020 when he was the face of Clarks’ collaboration with A BATHING APE. Sterling then went on to create his first Wallabee silhouette in ode of his clothing line, Sixteen Ninety Two which made its debut during London Fashion Week in 2021. Now, the former Manchester City star is presenting his latest Clarks collaboration.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
Kanye West Defends Sale of YEEZY Gap Collection in Supposed Trash Bags
The artist formerly known as Kanye West has defended the sale and display of his YEEZY Gap collection in what looked like trash bags, stating that he is not apologetic despite the criticism he received for supposedly mocking the homeless. Fox News‘ Eric Shawn revealed that Ye felt like it...
hypebeast.com
Offset Delivers Baby Keem-Produced Single "54321"
Offset has dropped off his latest single “54321,” produced by none other than pgLang‘s very own Baby Keem with additional work from Mike Dean, Jahaan Akil Sweet and Ruchaun Maurice Akers Jr. Clocking in at three minutes, the cut arrives with an accompanying music video that sees...
hypebeast.com
Gucci Tells the Tale of Bamboo With the Short Film 'Taketori Monogatari'
2022 marks 75 years of Gucci using bamboo in its handbags, and in celebration of its legacy the Alessandro Michele-helmed house has launched the Kaguya by Gucci campaign and short film. Back in 1947, Guccio Gucci and the house’s Florentine artisans struggled to find its usual roster of materials. In...
hypebeast.com
Marvel Gives Daredevil a New Hooded Costume
It seems that Charlie Cox‘s live-action Daredevil isn’t the only one who’s getting a new suit, the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has just received a new look in his own Marvel comic series as well. Previewing the cover art for Daredevil #5 that’s scheduled for release in November, the entertainment giant has revealed a new hooded costume for the street-level superhero.
hypebeast.com
Kenya Barris To Write and Direct Warner Bros. Remake of 'The Wizard of Oz'
Kenya Barris is set to write and direct the upcoming remake of The Wizard of Oz for Warner Bros. Details regarding the film remain under wraps, however Deadline reports that it will be “a modern reimagining of the iconic musical.” The black-ish creator’s Khalabo Ink Society is producing while Sheila Walcott is overseeing for Warner Bros. The cast is also yet to be announced.
Meet Italy’s Mr. Daniel, the Makeup Artist Who Built Influence Gradually
MILAN — When it comes to social media, there are those who undergo sudden meteoric rises to fame and quiet forces building influence slowly. Millennial makeup artist Daniele Lorusso, better known as his social media handle @mrdanielmakeup, falls under the second category. As one of Italy’s key beauty personalities on social media — in a country where beauty influencers are often overshadowed by their fashion counterparts even in the cosmetics arena — Lorusso has made a name for himself with professional makeup tutorials, simple and honest product reviews and an overall down-to-earth attitude.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip...
hypebeast.com
both Releases FW22 ‘Arte Povera’
Both, a genderless Paris-based label has revealed its Autumn Winter 2022 Collection dubbed ‘Arte Povera’ with a lookbook that captivates the habitual scenes of life. Taking a creative twist on mundane everyday activities like letter opening or even hauling luggage around. The brand’s history consists of creating modern shoe models with a one-of-a-kind rubber technique and cutting-edge technology. Using EVA, Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate, which is a “rubber-like” material that is both lightweight and durable, both continuously aims to recreate past looks with the EVA material as well as incorporating quality leather and other experimental materials in a carefully thought-out manufacturing process.
hypebeast.com
Arab Hip-Hop Artists from the Gulf to Look Out For
Looking into the Arab world, there has been a constant and gradual rise in artists taking the hip-hop route. From North Africa to the Middle East talents are steadily exploring global sounds to match their capabilities and artistry within the region. Music from Arab hip-hop artists range amongst influences from...
Comments / 0