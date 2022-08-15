Read full article on original website
Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch Miss.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Huey’s is coming to Olive Branch, Mississippi, as its tenth restaurant. This would be Huey’s second restaurant ever in Mississippi. Stay tuned for more details on the location and when it is expected to be built.
Amount of mosquitos in Memphis to increase this week
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re in the Bluff City or surrounding areas, you may want to get a hold of a mosquito repellent soon. According to OFF!’s mosquito forecasting tool, the amount of mosquitos in Memphis are expected to be very high this week. The forecasting tool predicts local mosquito populations up to 7 days […]
Klinke Brothers Ice Cream plant in Memphis for sale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Klinke Brothers Ice Cream Company plant in Memphis is for sale. The company first opened in the 1890s in Bartlett and its 3,600-square-foot plant closed recently. For years, Klinke Brothers owned the largest Baskin-Robbins territory in the corporate system. It was a seven-state area that...
New upscale restaurant set to open in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new restaurant is coming to downtown Memphis. SupperClub on 2nd is described as a "contemporary fine-casual urban bistro and cocktail kitchen," and will open Tuesday, August 23rd at 4pm. General Manager Tunya Batts said, "SupperClub has a vibe that is nothing like Memphis at all....
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
This story will air at 10 p.m. Thursday on News Channel 3. The video will be posted online after it airs. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long […]
10 Day Trips From Memphis
Memphis radio host honored in ‘Legends of the Outdoors’ Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis radio host will be among eight inductees in the 20th annual “Legends of the Outdoors” Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Springfield, Missouri, said the event’s founder Garry Mason. Larry Rea, 79, of Germantown will be among three West Tennesseans honored...
Memphis entrepreneur gives look into newly renovated downtown restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since 2004, August has been known as National Black Business Month. Alcenia’s, a Memphis staple, not only survived the peak of the pandemic but has relocated and plans to expand. The Main Street restaurant closed during the peak of the pandemic and reopened in April.
Memphis optometrist who revolutionized field for infants retires after 53 years
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis optometrist who revolutionized the field for infants is retiring after decades of practice. Dr. Glen Steele is retiring from the Southern College of Optometry (SCO) next Friday after 53 years of working as a faculty member and pediatric vision provider. His career marks several...
Young Dolph to be inducted into Memphis-Shelby County Schools Alumni Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis rapper Young Dolph, who was shot to death inside of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard on November 17, 2021, will be posthumously honored by the Memphis-Shelby County School District. Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was an alum of Hamilton...
Two kids safe after kidnapping in South Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two children were kidnapped in South Memphis Thursday afternoon. Police said the kidnapping happened in the area of Trigg Avenue and Englewood Street. Officers made the scene at around 11:41 a.m. Officers began searching for him in the area of Cannon Street and Orgill Avenue. Michael Martin, who lives […]
Memphis Police cruiser crashes into Frayser home
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after an MPD squad car crashed into a home in Frayser. ABC24 crews were on the scene Wednesday afternoon after the Memphis Police cruiser crashed into the home on Clifton Ave. across from Grandview Heights Middle School. Investigators said the crash happened...
Exotic reptile convention comes to Landers Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Repticon, an exotic reptile and animal convention, took place at the Landers Center the weekend of August 13th and August 14th. Supplies, feeders, cages, merchandise, and animal seminars were offered as well during this event. Repticon returns to the Landers Center this December. Repticon. 1 /...
Young Dolph to be inducted in MSCS Alumni Hall of Fame
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis rapper Young Dolph will be inducted into the Memphis-Shelby County Alumni Hall of Fame this year, MSCS announced. The school district said Dolph, who was a Hamilton High School alum, will be one of four people inducted into the hall of fame on August 26 along with President of Tennessee State University […]
Family shot at by aunt at Peppertree Apartments: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An aunt is behind bars after police say she became angry during a shopping trip and fired shots at her family members last week. A woman told police that she, her two children, and a female friend were out shopping with Climmessa Armstrong when an argument started. Police say Armstrong, who is […]
One critical after Parkway Village shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in recovering after being shot early Thursday. Police said it happened on the 4100 block of Winchester. One man was found shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition. If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers...
Munford bests Covington for first win over Chargers since 2017
COVINGTON, Tenn. — Brighton transfer Braxton Sharpe scored twice and Munford scored the final 28 points of the game, to open the season with a 28-7 win over Covington. It’s Munford’s first win in this Tipton County rivalry since 2017.
Woman who worked to clean up Memphis streets dies in Raleigh shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman who dedicated her time to ensuring that Memphians had cleaner streets and safer food to eat has died after being shot to death in Raleigh Saturday night. Yveonne Nelson, 60, was the executive director of My Zip, an illegal dumping nonprofit. She died after...
Top-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis
Everyone in Memphis knows Memphis-style barbecue is the best. But which Memphis bbq joints get the highest ratings from travelers and locals? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Memphis on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. You may […]
Pass It On: Help for an Injured Mail Carrier
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mail carrier was injured in a hit and run accident and hasn’t been able to work for months. Now, she’s getting some help thanks to a kind neighbor who’s passing it on. There’s a lot of activity in this quaint neighborhood near Midtown. This is where we find Mr. Wayne Stanfill. “I’m […]
