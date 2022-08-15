Read full article on original website
WCAX
Disabled lamb finds new home in Vermont
TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - A disabled lamb from North Dakota has found a new home in Tunbridge. Meet Llama Llama. An interesting name for a special little lamb born in North Dakota last February. “He had frostbite to his ear and his rear legs,” said Missy Gilbert with Little Red...
Addison Independent
Big city kid enjoys outside in Vermont
New York City resident Bryan Carranza enjoyed his Fresh Air visit to the Vergennes area. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
WCAX
Fairfax hobbyist looks to unload walking stick stockpile
FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - We all have hobbies to help pass the time. Elissa Borden met a Fairfax man whose walking stick hobby has helped him whittle away the time. Ron Mashia celebrates his 85th birthday next month. Living alone, the Fairfax man is fairly self-sufficient, but with two bad knees, he needs a little help getting around.
Fair celebrates 100 years at Essex fairgrounds
The ‘Ten Best Days of Summer’ are fast approaching but this year, the Champlain Valley Fair is celebrating a special milestone — 100 years of history at the fairgrounds in Essex Junction.. Williston-based Photographer and author, Stephen Mease, joined the Morning Brew to discuss how it has grown to become the largest annual event in […]
colchestersun.com
This $489,000 home in Colchester includes a deeded beach and a modern kitchen
This home in Colchester has three large bedrooms including a primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom. The lower level of the house has a lot of potential to be used as a rec room, home gym or something else. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 3 (1 full, 1 three-quarter, 1 half) Price:...
WCAX
First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In what is believed to be a first for Vermont, an incarcerated person is set to receive gender-affirming surgery. It’s a procedure that helps people to transition to their self-identified gender and can include facial surgery, top surgery, or bottom surgery. Dom Amato spoke with Robin Baughman about what transition surgery means to her and how the Vermont Department of Corrections is working on transitioning its protocols for transgender inmates.
Addison Independent
Weybridge author tells the story of change in Vermont
Doug Wilhelm’s latest book, “Catalysts for Change: How Nonprofits and a Foundation Are Helping Shape Vermont’s Future,” shows how Vt. nonprofits are shaping the future. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters...
WMTW
'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property
A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
mynbc5.com
With low water exposing junk and rocks, Vermont city finds opportunities
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Evidence of this abnormally dry summer can be seen in the Winooski River, through Vermont's capital city, where new islands and the sandy river bottom are now visible. A river gauge located on Route 2 across from the Green Mount Cemetery is measuring a near-record low...
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
Still desperate for baby formula, some Vermont parents turn to Facebook for supplies
Hundreds of caregivers have been crowdsourcing infant formula through informal networks on social media. Read the story on VTDigger here: Still desperate for baby formula, some Vermont parents turn to Facebook for supplies.
WCAX
Sharing the road: What drivers and bicyclists need to know
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A reminder to bikers and drivers to share the road with each other to avoid a crash. According to VTrans data, there have been 36 car vs. bike crashes in Vermont so far this year, including one Tuesday night in Burlington. VTrans says there hasn’t been...
WCAX
Nova Bus inks 35-bus contract in Hawaii
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nova Bus in Plattsburgh has inked another major order. The transit bus manufacturer announced Thursday it will be supplying 35 buses to the city and county of Honolulu. The new, 60′ articulated buses use an EPA-approved clean air diesel propulsion system and will be delivered over a three-year period.
newportdispatch.com
Two arrested in Waterbury
WATERBURY — Two people are facing charges following an incident in Waterbury yesterday. Authorities say they were notified that Jennie Galway, 35, of Washington, and Joseph Llano, 23, of Springfield, MA, were at a home they were told not to be. Following an investigation, police allege that Galway and...
Kismet Reopens in Montpelier
Chef-owner Crystal Maderia is reopening Kismet for seated dining in its original location at 207 Barre Street in Montpelier. After three soft-opening events — a cocktail party on August 11, a prix fixe dinner on August 17 and a brunch on August 21 — Maderia will start serving meals of Kismet classics, such as beef with mushroom cream, onion petals and gremolata. As of August 24, the restaurant will be open for dinner Wednesday through Saturday and for brunch on Sunday.
Petite Plate to Replace Umami in Stowe
After nearly two years, pandemic-born Umami restaurant closed in Stowe with a final service on August 15. Its owners, chef Aaron Martin and his wife, Jennifer, will fill the 151 Main Street location behind the village's iconic Stowe Community Church with a takeout lunch eatery, Petite Plate, which they expect to open in September.
miltonindependent.com
A run from Milton to the border: A Milton resident and her friends run an over 37 mile journey over two days
On the morning of July 31, Milton resident Meredith Breiland woke up and wondered if she and her friends were nuts. In front of them was 2 days of running, totaling 37 miles to the Canadian border. “On the morning of the run, I woke up and thought to myself,...
WCAX
montpelierbridge.org
Heard on the Street: August 17, 2022
Celia Cerulli Johnson has been running a baking operation out of the former Uncommon Market store in Montpelier until it is purchased by new owners. She told The Bridge recently she was baking out of the shop on Elm Street before it closed and now continues with the owners’ permission. “We use ingredients of the highest quality in order to promote a higher standard of health for ourselves, our community, and our planet,” states her website plumlovelycreates@gmail.com. The Plum Lovely Facebook page further states she offers “Homemade delectables, for any occasion — sweet and savory, organic, local, fair trade ingredients. Doula services, body work, sewing, house painting.”
WCAX
Fairfield home destroyed by fire
A new partnership in New York’s North Country hopes to help with workforce woes. Burlington fire crews see uptick in illegal backyard burns. Burlington firefighters say they've been seeing problems with people having illegal open burns all summer. High demand for grills in Vermont as people spend the summer...
