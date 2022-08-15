Read full article on original website
Pickaway County Investigation Leads to Arrest and Conviction of Breaking and Entering
Pickaway County – Pickaway County Sheriff detectives were able to solve a breaking and entering case of a local well-known company after months of work. According to the Pickaway County sheriff’s office, on 08/23/2021 at 1550 hours, they were dispatched to Roese Brother’s Paving Inc. When they arrived they met with one of the owners who told the Investigators that over the weekend they had some items stolen from one of their trucks.
Hocking County Wanted -Search for Man Who Fled Traffic Stop
HOCKING – On Friday, August 19, 2022, Corey James Kelly, 32-year old, fled from a traffic stop, along Chieftain Drive, Logan. Kelly is wanted for weapon violations from another state. Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County EMS (Drone Unit), Logan Police Department, and Ohio Department Natural Resources Officer were unable to locate Kelly in a wooded area.
Two Michigan Women Sentenced to Prison After Trafficking Arrest in Pickaway County
COLUMBUS – Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers filed felony drug charges against two Michigan women after a stop in Pickaway County uncovered various drugs, including a dangerous mixture of heroin, fentanyl, and carfentanil often referred to as “grey death.” During the traffic stop, troopers seized 235 grams of methamphetamine, 165 grams of heroin, 54 grams of gray death powder, and 48 fentanyl tablets worth approximately $30,000.
Update: Stolen Car with 1 1/2 Year old in Lancaster
Lancaster – A vehicle was stolen out of Lancaster that has a 1 1/2-year-old inside. News broke just recently of a BOLO (Be on the lookout) for a 2008 Black Ford Taurus that was last seen going northbound on Cherry street in the city. The vehicle is described as having a dent in the hood and missing the mirror on the passenger side. A license plate is HZF8240. A child was reported to be in the back seat.
Chillicothe Man Sentenced to Prison for Pickaway County High-Speed Chase
Pickaway – A man who ran from charges and was arrested in Ross County has been found guilty of crimes involving a high-speed chase in Ashville. According to Pickaway County Sheriffs’ office Joseph Hurley who was 18 when he was arrested by South Bloomfield after a high-speed chase from US-23 into Ashville in December of 2021. During the chase, Hurley was seen tossing a gun out the window of the speeding car. When officers stopped the driver and passenger Hurley he was found to be in possession of drugs and drug abuse equipment, at the time he also had a warrant out of Pickaway County. In the months following Hurley appeared in court and pleaded not guilty and in March he was discharged with a court appearance. In May he was supposed to appear, but did not and in June Pickaway County issued a warrant out for his arrest, but he was nowhere to be found.
Ross County – Deputies Arrest Drunk Driver in Corn Field by Fairgrounds
ROSS – On Wednesday a man was found behind the wheel of a vehicle in a corn field after a passerby called 911. According to Ross County Sheriff’s office, on, August 17, 2022, at approximately 9:38 pm., the Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous call that a pickup truck was on Fairgrounds Road in the cornfield.
Update: Man Tries to Escape Police by Running Box Truck into Pond in Commerical Point
Commercial Point – Two people have been arrested after attempting to run from Commerical Point Police in a large moving box truck and ending up in a local pond. Around 12:30 am on Wednesday Commercial Point Police were called to the area of the Foxfire New builds off 104 in Pickaway County just north of 762 for a suspicious vehicle in the area. When the law enforcement unit went to check they found a large moving box truck with two individuals inside. When the suspects saw the police they took off in the truck. While the chase ensued the passenger of the vehicle jumped out of the vehicle and ran on foot. The Commerical Point unit radioed for help and continued to chase the box truck. The chase was short as the suspect not knowing the area well turned off the roadway and into a pond in the construction zone. Commercial Point unit called for Fire Department immediately as he saw the truck slowly sinking up to its windows before he reported that the driver was out and swimming.
Update – Two Car Crash in Pickaway, Grove City Juvenile Injured
Pickaway -A two-vehicle crash occured in the area of Mattville road and 762 in Pickaway County around 2 pm. At approximately 2 pm two vehicles collided at OH-762 and Matville Rd. A 2009 Toyota Camry traveling South failed to stop at a stop sign, before crossing SR-762 and colliding with a Chevy 2500.
19 Year Old Killed in Athens County Crash
Athens – Troopers from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle crash that took the life of Vinton County man. The crash occurred approximately 05:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Ethan Cole Fout, age 19 of McArthur, Ohio was traveling northbound on State Route 93 approximately ½ mile north of milepost 1 in Washington Township, Hocking County. He was driving a 2000 Ford F-250 pick-up when it drove off the right side of the road. He attempted to re-enter the road and over-corrected, sliding left of center and off the left side of the road striking a tree before coming to rest. He was not wearing his safety belt and was ejected from the vehicle.
Patrol OVI Checkpoint on Western Avenue Tonight
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Ross County Sheriff’s Department and the Chillicothe Police Department, announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. tonight on Western Avenue in Ross County. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal...
Hocking County: Wrong-way Driver Causes Serious Crash
Hocking – A emergency helicopter has been called to the scene of a serious crash in Hocking county. The crash occurred on 33 West in the area of Go Mart gas station around 11 pm. The road has been reported to be shut down. One person was transported to...
Update: Hand Grenade Found in Car Removed
Nelsonville – The City of Nelsonville announces that Myers Street between Watkins Street and Monroe Street effective immediately until further notice. The roadway is closed due to an explosive device being found in a car. Nelsonville public safety personnel are on scene and have secured the area and are...
Breaking: Injury Crash on Main Street in Circleville
Circleville – A two-vehicle crash has occurred in front of Zanzis at the intersection of Main Street and Lancaster Pike in Circleville around 3:45 pm. According to early reports, two vehicles crashed at the intersection and one person is reporting a minor injury. This may block the intersection, and...
Patrol OVI Checkpoint in Ross County Tomorrow
Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Ross County tomorrow evening. The OVI checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data, there were 652 OVI- related fatal crashes in...
Two OVI Checkpoints in Grove City Tonight
Grove City – Two OVI checkpoints will be established tonight in the Grove City area. OSP released the locations of the checkpoints in Grove City as Stringtown road and Buckeye parkway, and US Route 62 at Parlin Drive. OSP is not only holding these OVI checkpoints but in Belmont,...
Traffic Alert: US-23 Resurfacing Continues in Pickaway County
Pickaway County – U.S. 23 Resurfacing – U.S. 23 northbound and southbound between the Pickaway/Ross County Line and Dupont Rd. will have various daily lane closures (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.) starting Monday, April 18 through Summer 2022. Traffic has been reported as heavy with major slowdowns...
Breaking: Motorcycle Crash in Stoutsville, One Injured
Stoutsville – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Stoutsvill around 6:25 pm on Friday. According to early reports, the crash occurred in the area of 8900 block of Railroad street. The rider is complaining of a possible broken leg. Please avoid the area.
Pickaway County – 1830s Historical Farm House Opens its Doors for Tours Saturday
PICKAWAY – Mount Oval is a historical farmhouse built in the 1830s by one of the regions more prominent farmers, it has been named a historical site. The Historial original gem of Pickaway County will open its doors to tours on Saturday, August 20th. This historical location will take you back in time to how Pickaway started in its early years. The home-preserved and full of historical artifacts some unique to the location is fully worth the tour.
Planet Fitness Announced Opening in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE – Since March Circleville has been buzzing about the new fitness location in town Planet Fitness. Now they are preparing to open. Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand. Recently the chain of fitness stores was recognized as one of the top franchises in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500®, the world’s most comprehensive franchise ranking. Of the 500 franchises recognized, Planet Fitness ranked #7 overall and ranked #1 in the fitness category for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.
