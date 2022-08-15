We kicked off the week with lots of sun and heat but that changes today as our next storm system heads our way. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the table throughout the day with the best chances arriving this afternoon as the cold front moves in. With the ingredients in the atmosphere, a couple of those storms could turn severe with hail and gusty wind being the primary hazards. Make sure you stay weather aware this afternoon into the early evening. Temps start to cool down as this cold front tracks through with afternoon readings dipping back into the 80s. To the NE of Springfield, it’ll be cooler as more rain will be moving through. Hotter conditions develop to our SW as it will be drier with highs in the 90s on tap.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO