ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ozarks First.com

The Glasses Place

Looking for an optician? Check out The Glasses Place located at 1920 E Independence St Suite A in Springfield, MO.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Live From Finley Farms

Tom was live from Finley Farms in Ozark, MO to find out everything they have to offer!. Stay up-to-date with Ozarks Live by following us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok!
OZARK, MO
Ozarks First.com

SPS employees head back to school, priorities outlined

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Thousands of teachers and other employees are now back at work at Springfield Public Schools. It’s all to prepare for students to return next week. Tuesday, the district held a welcoming pep rally for employees at the Great Southern Bank Arena. Leaders were there to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

LIVE from Fresh Gallery

Tom spent the afternoon at Fresh Gallery in dowtown Springfield. Artist Cheryl Vowels explained some of her beautiful pieces.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Atlanta, IN
City
Springfield, MO
City
Joplin, MO
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Joplin, MO
Crime & Safety
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Ozarks First.com

Kelly’s Record Time

Try your skills at naming that song with Kelly, Jeremy, T.J. and Jesse. They spin your favorite tunes that can be found at Stick It In Your Ear 300 E Walnut Springfield MO or visit online at stickitinyourear.com. Click below for more fun from Ozarks FOX AM!
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Heavy Rain For Some Tonight, Mild Tomorrow

A wave of heavy rain blanketed areas north and east of Springfield late last night into Tuesday. A second wave of heavy rain is expected to set up further southwest tonight. A broken line of showers and thunderstorms stretched from Lamar, MO, southeast to Salem, AR, early Tuesday evening. Rain and thunderstorms will fill in across this same area by late evening, gradually shifting south and southeast into Wednesday morning. There will be a sharp cutoff to the rain with little to no rain north of a Stockton, MO, to Eminence, MO, line. Further south the rain will be heavy at times with many locations picking up 1 to 2″. Higher totals in excess of 3″ are possible. This will lead to a risk of localized flooding and street flooding.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Next storm system brings rain and a cool-down

We kicked off the week with lots of sun and heat but that changes today as our next storm system heads our way. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the table throughout the day with the best chances arriving this afternoon as the cold front moves in. With the ingredients in the atmosphere, a couple of those storms could turn severe with hail and gusty wind being the primary hazards. Make sure you stay weather aware this afternoon into the early evening. Temps start to cool down as this cold front tracks through with afternoon readings dipping back into the 80s. To the NE of Springfield, it’ll be cooler as more rain will be moving through. Hotter conditions develop to our SW as it will be drier with highs in the 90s on tap.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy