Gordon L. Walsh Jr., age 92 of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at home, on August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan Oliver Walsh. Gordon was born on September 24, 1929, in Norwalk, CT; son of the late Louise and Gordon Walsh Sr., Gordon graduated from Greenwich High School and University of Missouri after which he attended the U S Army Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Medical Services branch. From 1952-1954, he was assigned to the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, based in Schweinfurt, Germany. Following military service, he was employed with the Aetna Insurance Company in Schenectady, NY, where he met Joan on a blind date set up by a former Army buddy. They married a year later in June 1956 in Albany, NY.

RIDGEFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO