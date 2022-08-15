Read full article on original website
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.AndTheRestIsHerStoryBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery Mac
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity Fall Fundraiser at Lounsbury House on September 22, Hosted by Christine O'Leary, Live Music by Endee Bros
Housatonic Habitat for Humanity is excited to announce it is holding the organization’s first annual Blueprints and Blue Jeans fundraising event to celebrate its 30th anniversary on September 22 at the Lounsbury House in Ridgefield. The fundraiser will celebrate 30 years of building homes, communities and hope in the...
An Interview with the Aldrich Museum's Executive Director, Cybele Maylone
Editor's note: HamletHub's summer intern Carolyn Neugarten sits down with Cybele Maylone, the Executive Director of the Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum. What is it like to be at the helm of The Aldrich? Cybele talks about 52 Artists, the current exhibit (and the first that takes over the entire museum), the vision of Larry Aldrich, the Museum's unique location on Main Street, and the upcoming farm-to-museum dinner, Aldrich Artists at the Table.
Pantochino Announces 2022/23 Season of Musicals in Milford
Pantochino Productions Inc., Milford’s award-winning, professional not-for-profit theatre for family audiences has announced its 2022-23 season including cult classics, family favorites and an exciting new musical comedy. Co-producers Bert Bernardi and Jimmy Johansmeyer founded and have led the company since 2010 with performances at the MAC, Milford Arts Council....
RVNAhealth holds 6-week bereavement support group
Don't grieve alone. Register for RVNAhealth's six-week bereavement support group. Sessions begin Wednesday, September 21st in our Ridgefield office at 27 Governor Street. Registration required. Please click the link below, or call Garrett Walkup at 475.529.6118 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
CT's Beardsley Zoo Launches Second Zoomobile
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo announced that a second Zoomobile sponsored by the Pediatric Care Alliance with Connecticut Children’s and Hartford HealthCare is now roaring off to schools in the area. The second Zoo vehicle has been wrapped with a colorful Amur tiger design and is ready to zoo-m throughout the region to educate children in schools, camps, and other facilities about popular Zoo animals and other impactful STREAM activities.
Michael Zeilnhofer Presents Neptune at Kent Library
On Monday, August 29th at 6:00p, Michael Zeilnhofer presents another interstellar program at Kent Library on Neptune. Neptune was a crucial planet in the evolution of our solar system as it interacted with the primordial scattered disk. This icy body led us to the understanding of areas beyond our line of sight. This presentation will detail the formation of this magnificent planet, the atmosphere, interior, the Great Dark Spot, and evolution of its orbit.
Longtime Ridgefield Resident Thomas Dixon McKee, 87, has Died
Thomas Dixon McKee, 87, longtime resident of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 15, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan Hopkins McKee until her passing in 2020. Tom was born on October 25th, 1934 in Cleveland, Ohio; son of the late Archibald and Mary (Darrah) McKee. Tom...
Local Democrats join together for Campaign Rally on August 28 at Merwin Meadows Park in Wilton
Democrats from across the district including Wilton, Weston, Westport, Redding, Ridgefield, and Easton will join together for Sunday, August 28th Campaign Rally. Join local Democrats for a regional campaign rally–featuring Governor Ned Lamont, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Senator Richard Blumenthal, Attorney General William Tong, and candidates for Secretary of State, Treasurer, State Senate and State Representative–to kick-off a major get-out the vote effort for the November 2022 election.
Updated: Services for Gordon Walsh, Jr., real estate broker and insurance executive, veteran, Rotarian
Gordon L. Walsh Jr., age 92 of Ridgefield, passed away peacefully at home, on August 12, 2022. He was the loving husband of Joan Oliver Walsh. Gordon was born on September 24, 1929, in Norwalk, CT; son of the late Louise and Gordon Walsh Sr., Gordon graduated from Greenwich High School and University of Missouri after which he attended the U S Army Officer Candidate School and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Medical Services branch. From 1952-1954, he was assigned to the Army’s 1st Infantry Division, based in Schweinfurt, Germany. Following military service, he was employed with the Aetna Insurance Company in Schenectady, NY, where he met Joan on a blind date set up by a former Army buddy. They married a year later in June 1956 in Albany, NY.
Bethel Police Swap Uniforms to Aprons on September 12 to Raise Funds for Special Olympics
Bethel Police invite you to join them for dinner at Edison Kitchen on Monday, September 12 from 4 to 8pm. Our wonderful police officers will be your servers and waiters that evening and will be accepting tips for Special Olympics Connecticut. Edison Kitchen is located at 186 Greenwood Ave. Follow...
Shop Wilton and Tax Free Sunday August 21 - August 27
2022 Connecticut Sales Tax-Free Week will begin on Sunday, August 21 and run through Saturday, August 27, 2022. Clothing items and footwear under $100 will be exempt of the Connecticut sales tax for the week. Examples of clothing or footwear that are exempt when sold for less than $100 can...
Fairfield County Bank Holds 151st Annual Meeting, Elects New Corporators
Fairfield County Bank held its 151st Annual Meeting at the Silver Spring County Club. The attendees included the Board of Directors, the Board of Incorporators, and the Senior Management of the Bank. The Annual Meeting is held to inform the Corporators on the financial well-being of the Bank, success and growth over the past year, and strategic plans for the coming year.
Wilton Library Launches New Website
Wilton Library Association is pleased to announce the launch of its new website at https://www.wiltonlibrary.org and invites visitors to explore the new site. The dramatically redesigned custom website, created by the WLA Marketing Committee and the library’s in-house Technology team, reflects the library’s commitment to embrace innovation and technology, while always adapting and evolving to provide resources and services that meet the growing digital needs of the Wilton community.
CHP Acquires Land In Monroe to Build Senior Living Facility
This attractive and well-designed project sits on a site that is naturally buffered from neighborhood impacts. Connecticut Housing Partners (CHP) has purchased just over two acres of land in Monroe, Connecticut on which it plans to construct 49-units of affordable housing for seniors. CHP plans to build a three-story New...
Whip Salon Westport Introduces New General Manager of Stylists
Precision Haircutting and Color Expert, Relocated from Boulder, CO. Whip Salon Westport, known for its trendy, friendly service, its cool modern vibe and talented team of stylists, just got even stronger. Introducing Stephanie Moore, the new GM of Stylists who is now taking appointments behind the chair. Stephanie recently relocated...
Milford Mayor Blake Announces Fall Bulk Waste Pickup Schedule
Mayor Ben Blake announces Milford’s Fall Bulk Waste Pickup Program schedule. This residential pickup service requires the homeowner to prepare and separate the following acceptable bulky waste items. Similar items should be placed together in bags and containers. All acceptable items placed at the curb will be taken, INCLUDING CONTAINERS. Residents should adhere to the following requirements:
At Home In Darien Hires New Executive Director
At Home In Darien, an organization that helps seniors live independently, comfortably and with dignity in their own homes for as long as possible, is pleased to welcome Chris Jones as its Executive Director. Chris will assume the overall strategic and operational responsibilities for staff, programs, services, fundraising, marketing, public...
Fairfield University's Online Degree Programs Continue to Expand School's Reach and Impact
Fairfield, CT - As nationwide data continues to show a steady increase in the popularity of post-graduate level online education, Fairfield University has taken significant strides to not only grow the University’s number of online programs, but to more than double their enrollment within the past twelve months. Since...
Pomperaug River Low-Flow Plan Action Level Reached
Third threshold, “Water Conservation Strongly Requested,” is reached; people in the Pomperaug Basin asked to step up voluntary conservation efforts. River flows in the Pomperaug River have hit the third and final trigger in the low-flow operations plan. As called for in the plan, Connecticut Water’s Heritage Village Division, the Pomperaug River Watershed Coalition and the Town of Southbury are strongly requesting that the community, including residents, businesses and public agencies in the Pomperaug River Basin, voluntarily step up their water conservation efforts because of low flows in the river.
Norwalk Health Department Closes Another Successful Year of the Program with its Annual Harvest Party
Yesterday, the Norwalk Health Department and UConn Extension Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program (EFNEP) hosted a harvest party celebrating the families who completed the Growing Gardens, Growing Health Program at Fodor Farm. Growing Gardens, Growing Health is a multi-component program including gardening instruction and lessons on nutrition and cooking.
