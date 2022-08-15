ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

websterontheweb.com

Barry’s Old School Irish honored … AGAIN

Barry’s Old School Irish is making Webster proud again. Our authentic little Irish pub, located smack dab in the middle of the Village of Webster, has already racked up numerous accolades from places like the Irish Post and TripAdvisor, which have both named Barry’s one of the best Irish pubs in the United States. Today, Danny and Jessica Barry can add yet another distinction to the list.
WEBSTER, NY
khn.org

Her Brother Landed in a Nursing Home. She Was Sued Over His Bill.

Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother’s care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. “I thought this was crazy,” she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Couple Issues Statement in Defense of Allegedly Racist Party

A Rochester dentist and his wife accused of hosting a racist party last month that some city firefighters were forced to attend are defending themselves against the accusation. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, say through their attorney they have lived in and supported a diverse Rochester community for...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Batavia woman sentenced for COVID relief fraud

Rochester, N.Y. — A Batavia woman is heading to prison for COVID-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced Thursday that Danielle Tooley, 37, was sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of wire fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Tooley applied...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Much of New York State Under Drought Watch

Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
ROCHESTER, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Congressional Special Election candidates talk plans for office

A special election for New York’s old 23rd Congressional District will occur Aug. 23 of this year. The old District 23 includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Yates, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins and Chemung counties and parts of Ontario and Tioga counties. Tompkins Weekly asked the two candidates, Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joseph Sempolinski, a series of questions, which they both answered over email. Their answers are below.
CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY
chronicle-express.com

New flag stands for Veterans' graves

PENN YAN — The Veteran graves in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan are getting upgraded by a three-man volunteer team from the American Legion Johnson-Costello Post #355. After years of individual Veteran flag stands in the nation's cemeteries being bumped askew by lawnmowers and trimmers, a new product attached to the gravestone itself will hold the flags securely and perfectly in line with each gravestone or memorial.
PENN YAN, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Members of Gates organization working to end stigma surrounding autism

GATES, N.Y. — As an adult living with autism, Tyler Nersinger hasn’t had many places where he feels accepted. But rooms below a credit union in Gates aren’t one of them. “We need something where we can tell our side of the story," said Nersinger. "You have the statistics, but those are statistics; we need an actual organization where we can share the personal side."
GATES, NY

