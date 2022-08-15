Read full article on original website
Black Firefighter Seeking $4M After Being Forced to Attend Racist PartyBriana BelcherRochester, NY
The Caregiver's Life: One Son's JourneyHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel MavenPenfield, NY
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
websterontheweb.com
Barry’s Old School Irish honored … AGAIN
Barry’s Old School Irish is making Webster proud again. Our authentic little Irish pub, located smack dab in the middle of the Village of Webster, has already racked up numerous accolades from places like the Irish Post and TripAdvisor, which have both named Barry’s one of the best Irish pubs in the United States. Today, Danny and Jessica Barry can add yet another distinction to the list.
khn.org
Her Brother Landed in a Nursing Home. She Was Sued Over His Bill.
Medical Issue: None. She was billed for her brother’s care. What Happened: Lucille Brooks was stunned to discover a nursing home in Monroe County, New York, was suing her. She had never been a patient there. Nor had her husband. “I thought this was crazy,” she said, figuring it had to be a mistake.
wbfo.org
How was tax-exempt Batavia church able to host ReAwaken America? It's complicated
One of the featured speakers of the ReAwaken America Tour is Greg Locke. The pastor caused national headlines in May for declaring Democrats unwelcome at his Tennessee church. And he used that same rhetoric at the far-right roadshow’s stop in Batavia on Friday. “I figure since we're in deliverance...
An Alleged Racist Juneteenth Party With A Trump Shine Is Giving Big ‘Get Out’ Vibes: Here’s What We Know
Firefighter Jerrod Jones says his captain forced him to attend a racist party that mocked Juneteenth. But that's not even the half of it. The post An Alleged Racist Juneteenth Party With A Trump Shine Is Giving Big ‘Get Out’ Vibes: Here’s What We Know appeared first on NewsOne.
WHEC TV-10
Fact Check: Serial killer hunting in Rochester?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A serial killer or abductor hunting in Rochester, New York. That’s a claim going around on social media. A viewer contacted News10NBC asking if it’s legit. So Nikki Rudd went to work and is checking the facts. The post includes a mug shot....
iheart.com
Couple Issues Statement in Defense of Allegedly Racist Party
A Rochester dentist and his wife accused of hosting a racist party last month that some city firefighters were forced to attend are defending themselves against the accusation. Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, say through their attorney they have lived in and supported a diverse Rochester community for...
13 WHAM
Batavia woman sentenced for COVID relief fraud
Rochester, N.Y. — A Batavia woman is heading to prison for COVID-related fraud. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of New York announced Thursday that Danielle Tooley, 37, was sentenced to six months in prison after being convicted of wire fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Tooley applied...
wxxinews.org
ReAwaken America Tour’s Batavia stop calls for overturning 2020 election, New York AG to ‘repent'
About two hours into the ReAwaken America Tour’s stop in Batavia Friday morning, the crowd of a couple thousand under a large, white revival tent got loud. They chanted, “now,” as in they want Donald Trump back as president — not in 2024 — but right now.
13 WHAM
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
Local pastor to jump through burning wall on bicycle in ‘Stop the Violence’ event
This weekend’s event at Frontier Field is a 'Spiritual Renewal' celebration, that will feature music, food and a fiery performance by a local pastor.
beckersdental.com
New York hockey team, hospital cut ties with dentist accused of hosting racist Juneteenth party
The Rochester (N.Y.) Amerks hockey team and Highland Hospital in Rochester have cut ties with a dentist accused of hosting a racist and misogynistic Juneteenth party at his home with his wife, WHAM, an ABC affiliate, reported Aug. 12. Nicholas Nicosia, DDS, is the owner of Nicosia Dental in Rochester....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sonnenberg Gardens in Canandaigua sees surge of visitors as renovations continue
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — An iconic Finger Lakes destination is enjoying a makeover and a surge of staycationers who are avoiding long getaways this summer. As educators, Amy Sopcak-Joseph and Pete Joseph love exploring history. “It’s one thing to read about them in a book, but it’s really different to...
Rochester doctors weigh in on latest FDA guidance for hearing aids
Doctors stress the aids are meant for those over 18, who experience mild to moderate hearing loss.
Rochester man sentenced for actions during May 2020 BLM protests
The car was completely destroyed by the fire.
iheart.com
Much of New York State Under Drought Watch
Most of the state's 62 counties are under a drought watch. That includes nearly every county in the Rochester region -- with the exception of Wayne County. Governor Hochul says simple steps to reduce water consumption will be crucial to the state's efforts to prevent any increased drought levels. There...
Brighton named ‘Hottest Zip Code in America’
In the 14618 Zip Code, homes sell in just six days and receive 4 times more views from prospective buyers than the standard U.S. listing.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
tompkinsweekly.com
Congressional Special Election candidates talk plans for office
A special election for New York’s old 23rd Congressional District will occur Aug. 23 of this year. The old District 23 includes Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Yates, Schuyler, Seneca, Tompkins and Chemung counties and parts of Ontario and Tioga counties. Tompkins Weekly asked the two candidates, Democrat Max Della Pia and Republican Joseph Sempolinski, a series of questions, which they both answered over email. Their answers are below.
chronicle-express.com
New flag stands for Veterans' graves
PENN YAN — The Veteran graves in Lakeview Cemetery in Penn Yan are getting upgraded by a three-man volunteer team from the American Legion Johnson-Costello Post #355. After years of individual Veteran flag stands in the nation's cemeteries being bumped askew by lawnmowers and trimmers, a new product attached to the gravestone itself will hold the flags securely and perfectly in line with each gravestone or memorial.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Members of Gates organization working to end stigma surrounding autism
GATES, N.Y. — As an adult living with autism, Tyler Nersinger hasn’t had many places where he feels accepted. But rooms below a credit union in Gates aren’t one of them. “We need something where we can tell our side of the story," said Nersinger. "You have the statistics, but those are statistics; we need an actual organization where we can share the personal side."
