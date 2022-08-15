Barry’s Old School Irish is making Webster proud again. Our authentic little Irish pub, located smack dab in the middle of the Village of Webster, has already racked up numerous accolades from places like the Irish Post and TripAdvisor, which have both named Barry’s one of the best Irish pubs in the United States. Today, Danny and Jessica Barry can add yet another distinction to the list.

WEBSTER, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO