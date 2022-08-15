ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

local21news.com

Dallastown Area S.D. teachers, school board reach tentative agreement

YORK COUNTY, PA. (WHP) — BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Just before midnight Friday, Dallastown Area School District and the Dallastown Area Education Association (DAEA) reached a tentative agreement for a four-year contract. Details will be released after both DAEA members and the school board review the tentative agreement. Both parties...
DALLASTOWN, PA
FOX43.com

Second strike authorized in Pennsylvania school systems

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A second strike was authorized in a Central Pennsylvania school district this week. Greencastle-Antrim educators voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike if the negotiating team deems it necessary, as long as a 48-hour notice is given. Leaders of the Greencastle-Antrim Education Association (GAEA)...
local21news.com

Find out when your first day of school is here!

Dauphin County — CBS has all of the reported first days of school listed here for your convenience!. August 19 - York City: Kindergarten and Grades 10-12 August 29 - Harrisburg School District, Central Dauphin. Susquehanna Township, Lower Dauphin, Steelton-Highspire, Middletown, West Shore. Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Penn Manor. August...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Gov. Wolf visits Lancaster school to push new initiative

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster County Career and Technology Center are welcoming Governor Wolf to their Mount Joy campus today. The governor made the visit to highlight a manufacturing training-to-career grant that the school had received. The grant is a part of Governor Wolf's Manufacturing PA Initiative.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

'Queen of the Green' fundraising event raises money for YWCA of Carlisle

Cumberland County, PA — Over 70 golfers visited the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course Thursday for the tenth annual Queen of the Green fundraising event. The all-women’s 9-hole golf outing raises money for the YWCA of Carlisle. Organizers tell CBS 21 News that they’re experiencing high demand for sexual assault counseling. In fact, the need is so great, the YWCA of Carlisle is likely going to have to expand staff hours to keep up.
CARLISLE, PA
local21news.com

Backpack drive helps kids facing homelessness in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The Sitelogiq team in Harrisburg held a back to school donation drive to support homeless and displaced middle school students in the Harrisburg School District. Employees at the energy efficiency provider, giving back to the community on Thursday by spending their lunch hour packing...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Teachers in York County school district vote to authorize strike

DALLASTOWN, Pa. — Teachers in the Dallastown Area School District in York County have voted to authorize a strike. The Dallastown Area Education Association said that means the bargaining team can call a strike at any time, as long it provides the district with the legally mandated 48-hour notice.
YORK COUNTY, PA
susquehannastyle.com

8 Regional Bookstores to Make Any Bookworm Happy

This one is for the book lovers! We gathered a list of local book shops throughout The Susquehanna Valley. Whether you're looking for night time reads, a new book to enjoy on vacation, or add to your child’s book collection, these spots have just what you need!. Whistlestop Bookshop.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Pennsylvania Little League team loses first game in World Series

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHP) — This year Pennsylvania is being represented on and off the diamond at the Little League World Series in Williamsport. On Thursday, the team from Holidaysburg, in Blair County, played their first game against the little league team from Texas. They are representing the Mid-Atlantic Region.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. organization to hold benefit motorcycle ride

Capital Area Therapeutic Riding Association Inc. (CATRA) will hold its 11th Annual Miles for Smiles Benefit Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Aug. 20. Each year participating riders raise funds to support special-needs children, teens, adults, and families in Central Pennsylvania. The event will start and finish at the East Hanover Township Community Park in Dauphin County, next to the township building at 8848 Jonestown Road, Grantville. Onsite check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the ride will start at 10:30.
GRANTVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pa. lawmakers are set to get huge raises next year

HARRISBURG — Fiscal responsibility is an axiom in Harrisburg, but nearly none of Pennsylvania’s 253 state lawmakers seem to mind when their own salaries swell spending. State House and Senate lawmakers receive an annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) to their salaries under a 1995 law meant to shield them from political blowback for voting for their own pay increases.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

USGS to start flights over Pennsylvania to survey local geology

LANCASTER, Pa. — A low-flying airplane or helicopter will be visible as early as this weekend as the United States Geological Survey (USGS) launches a new survey of parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia. In Pennsylvania, parts of Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York Counties...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pigs fall out of truck on I-81

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — There were big delays on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County on Thursday morning when pigs fell out of a truck after its tail gate broke. Three pigs fell out of a livestock hauler around 7:10 a.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Megan Frazer. It...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

