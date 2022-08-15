Cumberland County, PA — Over 70 golfers visited the Carlisle Barracks Golf Course Thursday for the tenth annual Queen of the Green fundraising event. The all-women’s 9-hole golf outing raises money for the YWCA of Carlisle. Organizers tell CBS 21 News that they’re experiencing high demand for sexual assault counseling. In fact, the need is so great, the YWCA of Carlisle is likely going to have to expand staff hours to keep up.

