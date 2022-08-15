Carousel Theatre in Indianola has been selected to be honored in the seventh annual Cloris Awards, which celebrate outstanding contributions on stage and behind the scenes of local theatre across the Des Moines Metro Area. Carousel is one of eight local theatre companies that were selected, and produced part of the 33 shows put on by the eight companies during the 2021-22 season including the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, And Then There Were None, and Next To Normal among others. The Cloris Awards are the namesake of Oscar-Winning Des Moines native Cloris Leachman, and were founded in 2015. An outdoor ceremony will honor the selected companies on Sunday, August 28th at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater in Des Moines, with a reception at 7pm. For more information, click below.

