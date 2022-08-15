Read full article on original website
Related
kniakrls.com
Jason Edward Hodges
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jason Edward Hodges, age 41, of Pleasantville formerly of Knoxville will be on Saturday, August 20th at 3:00pm at Riverside Church in Knoxville. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Jason’s memory to his family and will be designated at a later date. Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
kniakrls.com
Bert Harlow
A Visitation for Bert Harlow, 82, of Melcher-Dallas, Iowa will be held on Saturday, August 20th, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. A private burial will be held at the Bauer Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.
kniakrls.com
John Peterson
A visitation for John Peterson, age 72, of Pella, will be held from 2:00-4:00pm, Friday, August 26th at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Iowa National Heritage Foundation.
kniakrls.com
Robert “Bob” Lee Vermeer
Private funeral services for Robert “Bob” Lee Vermeer age 78 will be Monday, August 22nd at Faith Christian Reformed Church. A community celebration of life will be Wednesday, August 24th at 4:00pm at the Vermeer Global Pavilion. Public visitation will be Sunday from 2:00-5:00pm in the Global Pavilion, and family may not be present. Memorials may be designated to Faith CRC Building Project, the Well Resource Center and Pella Christian Schools. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home in Pella is in charge of arrangements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Chamber Holds Successful Fundraiser
Parking cars for the races is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Knoxville Chamber of Commerce. Knoxville Chamber Director, Emma Skahill says the Nationals were a busy time and for the four days of Nationals they parked nearly 900 cars. Skahill reports there were no major issues with the parking. Skahill told KNIA/KRLS News that more volunteers are needed for parking next year.
kniakrls.com
Lets Talk Knoxville: Roslin Thompson
Our guest today is Knoxville Library Director Roslin Thompson as we talk about upcoming events at the library. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest this week on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville City Manager, Heather Ussery as we discuss the most recent Knoxville City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
kniakrls.com
Vermeer Releases Website Page to Remember Chair Emeritus Bob
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer this week, the corporation bearing his last name created a website tribute to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child of Vermeer...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kniakrls.com
Knoxville Area Community Theater to Produce Two Shows This Week
The Knoxville Area Community Theater will be producing two shows this week of “She Kills Monsters. The Cast and Crew are made up entirely of teens and young adults. She Kills Monsters is a dramatic comedy that debuted in 2011. It tells the story of Agnes Evans, an average woman who loses her parents and little sister Tilly in a car accident. Having been very distant from her sister while she was alive, Agnes embarks in an adventure to get to know her sister better by playing a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly had written, and discovers things she’d never imagined.
kniakrls.com
Freedom for Youth Bash Set for September 1
The Freedom for Youth Knoxville “Back to Program Bash” will be held Sept 1 from 5 pm until 7 pm at 107 South Third Street. The activities will include a free meal, games, music, a bouncy house, a free raffle and more. Summer intern Hannah Book tells KNIA/KRLS...
kniakrls.com
Carousel Theatre in Indianola to be Honored at Cloris Awards
Carousel Theatre in Indianola has been selected to be honored in the seventh annual Cloris Awards, which celebrate outstanding contributions on stage and behind the scenes of local theatre across the Des Moines Metro Area. Carousel is one of eight local theatre companies that were selected, and produced part of the 33 shows put on by the eight companies during the 2021-22 season including the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, And Then There Were None, and Next To Normal among others. The Cloris Awards are the namesake of Oscar-Winning Des Moines native Cloris Leachman, and were founded in 2015. An outdoor ceremony will honor the selected companies on Sunday, August 28th at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater in Des Moines, with a reception at 7pm. For more information, click below.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Boys Golf Travels to Eagle Ridge
The Indianola boys golf team is fresh off of a third place finish to begin the 2022 competition season earlier this week, and will now face a similar tough challenge traveling to Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Galena, Illinois today. The Indians will match up with 17 other schools from across the state and Illinois, competing at one of the top golf courses in the Midwest. Tee-off is scheduled for 1pm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kniakrls.com
Bond Issue Informational Meeting Tonight
A community information meeting will be held tonight by the Indianola Community School District regarding the upcoming bond issue in September. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the bond issue is for $70 million taking place on September 13th, and will fund the addition of a new commons area to link the gym, auditorium, and academic area, creating a new “heart” for IHS, a new two-story academic wing built to the west and an athletics and career-technical expansion to the north, along with increased parking and improved traffic flow. The meeting will be held from 6-7pm in the Indianola High School Media Center.
kniakrls.com
2022 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament Starts Tomorrow
Hundreds of competitors, officials, and spectators will visit Pickard Park beginning tomorrow for the 2022 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Pro Tour event. The Disc Golf Pro Tour holds 20 events nationwide as part of the seasonal competition, and Tournament Director Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tour decided to come to Indianola last year, and it was a huge success that brought many visitors to Indianola and there was nothing but positive feedback about the entire event, from the venue, to the crowd, and the competitors. There will be a men’s open and women’s open division, with nearly 200 competitors registered to compete from nine different countries. The Des Moines Challenge takes place Friday through Sunday.
kniakrls.com
Indianola City Council Reviews Fireworks Ordinance
The Indianola City Council held a study session regarding the use of fireworks within city limits after their meeting Monday, reviewing the city ordinance that currently allows fireworks to be lit off in the city around the 4th of July and New Years Eve. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the discussion centered around what seems appropriate as far as respecting individual rights to light off fireworks and keeping in mind those who may be affected by them.
kniakrls.com
Marion County Farmers Recognized with Environmental Awards
A total of 40 Iowa farm families were recognized with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the Iowa State Fair this year. The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities. 2022 award recipients...
kniakrls.com
Pella Girl Scouts Traveled to Georgia This Summer
A local Girl Scouts troop worked for three years to take a special trip this summer. Pella Troop #122 (9th grade) recently went to Savannah, GA to learn more about the founder of Girl Scouts and the history of the city. Morgan McAninch, Nora Paxton, Olivia White, Evie Beal, Isabella Smith, and Marlet Gonzalez are going into 9th grade and fundraised to make the trip possible, with support from leaders Julie Paxton and Melissa McAninch. Hear more about the experience in Georgia for Pella Girl Scout Troop #122 on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
kniakrls.com
Knights of Columbus Fundraiser to Include New Organization
A new non-profit organization will benefit from the biggest Knights of Columbus fundraiser in the state of Iowa. Joe Lickteig says 818 Forward with Faith will now receive a portion of the funds raised during the 24th annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities. Forward with Faith is working to construct a home for adult women with disabilities on Columbus Street after doing so for men before. The Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities will be held at storefronts in Pella this Saturday the 20th through the 27th, with a telethon fundraiser coming to Pella High School on August 31st. They are once again accepting online donations and those through Venmo @PellaKofC12334, and checks written to the Knights of Columbus and mailed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
kniakrls.com
Interior Line Developing For Knoxville Football
One of the areas that has already seen improvement for the Knoxville Football Squad over the offseason is the offensive line. The Panthers will have experience coming back this season which will hopefully open holes for runners and allow quarterback Noah Keefer to throw the ball. Coach Matt Dunkin, who himself was a lineman in his playing days for the Panthers, tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the offensive line is coming around and should develop into a solid core.
kniakrls.com
Indianola Chamber Seminar Today
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a seminar as part of their Indianola Chamber Business Development Series today, Learn How to Drive Growth in Your Company. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the seminar will feature one of Warren County’s largest private employers CemenTech, as CFO Josh Maurer will discuss the adoption of the Entrepreneur Operation System prescribed from the book Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business by Gino Wickman, which provided five times the revenue growth over a 7-year period of time. The seminar is today from 8:30 to 10am in the Peoples Bank Administration Building. For more registration information, click below.
Comments / 0