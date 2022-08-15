Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MaxPreps
MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games
The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
‘I don’t think we’ll be scared of anybody’: Spain Park football coach Tim Vakakes looks to put the Jaguars back in contention within 7A
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The past four years have been rough for the Spain Park football team. The Jaguars haven’t had a winning season since the 2017-18 year. But with a new face at head coach, the Jags look to change their fortunes. Tim Vakakes, spent his first nine years as a head football coach […]
MaxPreps
LISTEN LIVE: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson
Broadcaster Jamie Walker will be providing live audio updates from the Georgia Freedom Bowl between Buford (Ga.) and Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) on Friday, Aug. 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. To tune in, click the play button below. Walker will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If...
Shelby Reporter
Sprinting out of the gate: Helena powers by Chelsea in opening-night win
MONTGOMERY – The Helena Huskies ran out of the gate—literally—to start the 2022 high school football season on Friday night, Aug. 18 inside Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Taking on county rival Chelsea, the Huskies got an 85-yard kickoff return from Jordan Washington on the opening kick to set up first-and-goal from the 2-yard line, eventually leading to a 7-0 advantage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, August 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Midfield High School football team will have a game with Carver-Birmingham High School on August 18, 2022, 17:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Bama Backup Quarterback Inks NIL Deal
Alabama's second string quarterback Jalen Milroe, despite not starting a game yet for the Tide, has already inked his first of many name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Milroe linked up with Rhoback, a golf apparel company that is also currently partnered with fellow Crimson Tide star Will Anderson. The...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County high schools begin new football on new turf
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Football season is going to feel a little different for a number of high schools this fall. A handful of schools got new turfs for their football fields, and in some cases for the first time!. Hillcrest, Tuscaloosa County High School, Northside and Sipsey Valley High...
Johns Creek, August 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Kell High School football team will have a game with Cherokee Bluff High School on August 17, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
IN THIS ARTICLE
thecomeback.com
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction
Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday
Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date
Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
What’s the difference between Alabama and Auburn fans? Income, education and more
The rabid fanbases for the state of Alabama’s two largest universities - the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers - sometimes seem like they have nothing in common. That’s not entirely true - they both root for football teams in the Yellowhammer State, and neither one misses playing the Iron Bowl at Legion Field.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Georgia reduced heat-related high school football deaths
Starting practice at the hottest time of year, football players face dangers from the heat. Georgia high school heat rules have turned the state into a national model.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia DB Christopher Smith reacts to Will Muschamp's 'Coach Boom' nickname: 'I'm gonna tease him about that'
After spending 2021 as a senior analyst on the Georgia football staff following his firing as South Carolina head coach, Will Muschamp was promoted to co-defensive coordinator during the offseason. He’ll share DC duties with Glenn Schumann following Dan Lanning’s departure to become head coach at Oregon. Muschamp’s...
College Football National Championship expected to bring big boost to Georgia economy in 2025
ATLANTA, Ga — On Tuesday, the College Football Playoff committee officially announced Atlanta and the Mercedes-Benz stadium will once again host the College Football Playoff national championship game in January 2025. “We’re not going to disappoint,” Gov. Brian Kemp said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
WAFF
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake
CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
Shelby Reporter
Divorces for June 23 through Aug. 3
The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from June 23-August 3:. -Latoya Chappell, of Montevallo and Dajuan Chappell, of Montevallo. -Melanie Walters Fredrickson, of Birmingham, and Jody Glen Fredrickson, of Pelham. -Loni Spradlin, of Vincent, and Arthur Cummings, of Vincent. -Armond Edward Dalessandro, of Birmingham, and Elizabeth Ann...
JeffCo Discussion on World Games Deficit Delayed; Activist Says Games Should File Bankruptcy
The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday delayed discussion and possible action regarding a reported $14 million deficit in the operations of The World Games 2022. Commissioner Joe Knight, the commission’s finance committee chairman and liaison to The World Games, said the commission has been asked for an additional $4 million to address the shortfall.
comebacktown.com
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…
Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
Comments / 0