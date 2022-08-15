ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calera, AL

MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson headlines this week's games

The 2022 high school football season is kicking off in more states each week and for the first time teams in the MaxPreps Top 25 get underway. Eight nationally ranked teams play this week, including the first Top 25 matchup of the year pitting No. 11 Buford (Ga.) vs. No. 14 Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in the Freedom Bowl at Milton High School (Ga.).
LISTEN LIVE: No. 11 Buford vs. No. 14 Thompson

Broadcaster Jamie Walker will be providing live audio updates from the Georgia Freedom Bowl between Buford (Ga.) and Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) on Friday, Aug. 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. To tune in, click the play button below. Walker will go live roughly five minutes before kickoff. If...
Sprinting out of the gate: Helena powers by Chelsea in opening-night win

MONTGOMERY – The Helena Huskies ran out of the gate—literally—to start the 2022 high school football season on Friday night, Aug. 18 inside Montgomery’s Cramton Bowl. Taking on county rival Chelsea, the Huskies got an 85-yard kickoff return from Jordan Washington on the opening kick to set up first-and-goal from the 2-yard line, eventually leading to a 7-0 advantage.
Bama Backup Quarterback Inks NIL Deal

Alabama's second string quarterback Jalen Milroe, despite not starting a game yet for the Tide, has already inked his first of many name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. Milroe linked up with Rhoback, a golf apparel company that is also currently partnered with fellow Crimson Tide star Will Anderson. The...
Georgia governor makes outlandish Bulldogs football prediction

Georgia governor Brian Kemp and Atlanta mayor Andre Dickens have some shockingly high expectations for their alma mater’s football teams. Atlanta will host the 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship, and during a press conference to announce their winning bid, Kemp and Dickens both made bold college football predictions.
Nick Saban Revealed Significant Alabama Injury On Wednesday

Alabama is dealing with an injury on defense heading into the season. Eli Ricks, who transferred to Alabama from LSU during the offseason, has a back injury according to head coach Nick Saban. Saban told reporters that Ricks hasn't been on the field since Saturday but doesn't expect him to be out long-term.
Top Alabama target Edric Hill moves up decision date

Alabama is after a number of top defensive linemen in the class of 2023, especially considering it’s a position of need for Nick Saban and company this cycle. One prospect of note is Edric Hill, a four-star recruit from Kansas City (Mo.) North Kansas City, now has a commitment date set for Monday, Aug. 22. He will decide between Alabama, LSU, Mizzou, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Payton and Georgia go zip lining at Smith Lake

CULLMAN, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking to get outside and see some views you’ve never seen before, how about a zip line tour?. Payton Walker and Georgia Chambers strapped up and took the ride of their lives through Cullman’s Smith Lake area. Adventures at...
Divorces for June 23 through Aug. 3

The following individuals were issued divorces in Shelby County from June 23-August 3:. -Latoya Chappell, of Montevallo and Dajuan Chappell, of Montevallo. -Melanie Walters Fredrickson, of Birmingham, and Jody Glen Fredrickson, of Pelham. -Loni Spradlin, of Vincent, and Arthur Cummings, of Vincent. -Armond Edward Dalessandro, of Birmingham, and Elizabeth Ann...
JeffCo Discussion on World Games Deficit Delayed; Activist Says Games Should File Bankruptcy

The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday delayed discussion and possible action regarding a reported $14 million deficit in the operations of The World Games 2022. Commissioner Joe Knight, the commission’s finance committee chairman and liaison to The World Games, said the commission has been asked for an additional $4 million to address the shortfall.
Birmingham may have lost historic Terminal Station, but…

Today’s guest columnist is Gordon G. Martin. But I feel we sometimes focus on our failures and forget to celebrate our victories. How many of you have had an opportunity to visit Charlotte, North Carolina?. Charlotte’s downtown will impress you with its shiny new buildings. But where are...
