Seattle police warn latest surge in Kia auto thefts linked to TikTok
Seattle police are warning that a recent spike in thefts of Kia cars may be related to a tutorial on social media. In July, police investigated reports of 36 stolen Kias, compared to just five in July 2021. Detectives believe the thieves may be using a method they learned online,...
Auburn police warn of skimming devices placed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals
AUBURN, Wash. — Police are warning the public to be aware of skimming devices illegally installed on ATMs, point-of-sale terminals and gas pumps. Auburn police tweeted a video showing a skimming device being installed at an Auburn store to show how easily one can be installed. The devices are...
Several vehicles stolen from Lynnwood-area car lot after thieves take keys
LYNNWOOD, Wash. — Snohomish County deputies are investigating a break-in at a Lynnwood-area car lot. The burglary at ZAG Motors on Highway 99 near 156th Street Southwest was called in at around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. At least three vehicles were stolen after the thieves made off with the...
KUOW
Children in stolen vehicles account for most of 2022’s Amber Alerts, WA officials say
The Washington State Patrol has noticed a considerable spike in car thefts, and that is spilling over into cases of abducted children — cars are being stolen with kids inside and that accounts for most of this year's Amber Alerts. So far this year, car thefts in Washington state...
People being robbed at drive-up ATMs across Puget Sound area
WESTERN WASHINGTON — Renton police are notifying the public after several people were robbed while using drive-up ATMs across the Puget Sound region. The most recent robbery happened in Fife on Aug. 7. Police said the same suspects are wanted in the string of robberies in Parkland, Bonney Lake,...
KOMO News
Bank customer in Tacoma shot during robbery at branch ATM, police say
TACOMA, Wash. — Police were searching for the suspect who shot a bank customer in Tacoma on Wednesday while he was attempting to use the branch's drive-through ATM, police said. The 39-year-old man, who was not identified, was taken to a local hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury,...
Chronicle
Washington State Patrol Cites 170 HOV Violators Within 2.5 Hours
Washington State Patrol troopers cited 170 high-occupancy vehicle lane violators during a 2 1/2 hour emphasis patrol on Wednesday, according to Trooper Rick Johnson. HOV violations are the most reported complaints among drivers in King County, he said. "It's been a common complaint since HOV lanes were born and we...
q13fox.com
Police search for suspects that stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise in Gig Harbor
GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects that stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from a store last Friday. According to the Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD), the theft happened at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 12. Police posted multiple photos of the suspects on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
Police warn of armed robberies at ATMs in King, Pierce counties
FIFE, Wash. — Police are telling people to be vigilant after several armed robberies at ATMs in King and Pierce counties. The latest occurred at a drive-up ATM in Fife on Aug. 7, according to Renton police. The same suspects in that crime may be connected to crimes in Parkland, Bonney Lake, Puyallup, Federal Way, Kent and possibly Seattle.
q13fox.com
'It’s absolutely brutal. It's horrible'; Crime Stoppers offers rewards for crimes targeting women
SEATTLE - It’s no doubt crime is rising in nearly every part of Puget Sound, including a pair of incidents where local law enforcement need help identifying criminals focusing women as their targets. First in the South Sound, police are on the hunt for a trio accused of accosting...
Troopers end chase on I-5 amid heavy Seattle traffic
SEATTLE — A police chase and crash that ended in South Seattle jammed traffic on northbound Interstate 5. Shortly before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Washington State Department of Transportation cameras showed a police chase on the freeway near Boeing Field, with the suspect driving on the shoulder and weaving in between cars amid heavy traffic.
q13fox.com
Surveillance video captures suspects who stole survey drones, construction equipment
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. - Mountlake Terrace Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three burglary suspects. They stole a large amount of construction equipment and survey drones from the Kuker Ranken store on July 17th. The video includes audio of the suspects talking to each other as...
KXRO.com
Package delivery driver who was found deceased has been identified
The driver of a package delivery truck that went off the road and was found deceased on Wednesday has been identified. According to reports from the Washington State Patrol and East Grays Harbor Fire & Rescue, some time in the morning yesterday the driver of the vehicle, identified as 25-year-old Zakariya Ahmed of Seattle, was driving westbound on State Route 8 near Elma and left the roadway.
4-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in Snohomish
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Deputies are investigating after a 4-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon in the city of Snohomish. Deputies were called before 2 p.m. to the 15000 block of Highway 9 for a tragic incident at a home. A 4-year-old was playing outside...
The Stranger
Slog PM: More 90 Degree Days to Come, Cops Catch Lots of HOV Violators, Add This Tick-Bourne Disease to Your List of Worries
From Whatcom County comes the report of something new for insomniacs to worry about on one of those record-breaking warm nights: "[T]he tick-borne disease anaplasmosis." It was found in an 80-year-old man, who probably had his blood sucked by a tick. The Washington State Department of Health: "Human cases of anaplasmosis have been identified in Washington before, though all previous cases involved travel outside of the state. Until now, only dogs have been diagnosed with locally acquired anaplasmosis in Washington." The symptoms for this disease include "fever, headache, muscle aches, and nausea, vomiting or loss of appetite." These symptoms usually appear one to two days after the tick's blood-thirsty bite. The good news is that the timely application of antibiotics can undo anaplasmosis.
Man wanted in several counties holes up in Bothell trailer, causes standoff
BOTHELL, Wash. — A man who Bothell police said tried to kidnap a 15-year-old girl and was wanted in several counties barricaded himself inside a trailer on Tuesday evening. Officers were called to the 20500 block of 32nd Drive Southeast, where a couple of homes near the trailer were evacuated while officers tried to get the man to come out.
q13fox.com
VIDEO: Seattle Police search for man who cornered a woman in an elevator, violently beat her
SEATTLE - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who followed a woman into her Central District apartment building, and violently beat her inside an elevator last spring. WARNING: DISTURBING VIDEO. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the incident happened on May 30 at...
3 Hospitalized In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Tacoma (Tacoma, WA)
According to Washington State Trooper Robert Reyer, a multi-vehicle collision took place in Tacoma leading to the closure of all lanes of southbound Interstate 5. The crash was caused by racing, according to the WSP. According to the statement, three cars were racing before the crash. The cars crashed into...
q13fox.com
2-year-old shot in hand when suspects tried to rob group filming music video: police
TACOMA, Wash. - Police say a two-year-old was shot in the hand when suspects tried to rob a group that was filming a music video late Tuesday in Tacoma. According to Tacoma Police, officers were called around 11:20 p.m. to the report of shots fired near S. 8th St. and S. M St.
Woman flees from Bellevue police, strikes and rolls second vehicle
An encounter Bellevue police had while responding to an unresponsive woman in a car ended with a felony hit-and-run on Wednesday, according to the Bellevue Police Department. At about 9:20 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive woman in a car in the Fred Meyer parking lot. When...
