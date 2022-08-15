Read full article on original website
Robert “Bob” Lee Vermeer
Private funeral services for Robert “Bob” Lee Vermeer age 78 will be Monday, August 22nd at Faith Christian Reformed Church. A community celebration of life will be Wednesday, August 24th at 4:00pm at the Vermeer Global Pavilion. Public visitation will be Sunday from 2:00-5:00pm in the Global Pavilion, and family may not be present. Memorials may be designated to Faith CRC Building Project, the Well Resource Center and Pella Christian Schools. Van Dyk-Duven Funeral Home in Pella is in charge of arrangements.
Shirley Rae Letze
Services for Shirley Rae Letze, age 84, will be held at 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 23rd, at the Fielding Funeral Home in Chariton, Iowa. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Monday August 22nd, at the funeral home. Interment will be held at the Chariton Cemetery following the services.
John Peterson
A visitation for John Peterson, age 72, of Pella, will be held from 2:00-4:00pm, Friday, August 26th at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Iowa National Heritage Foundation.
Bert Harlow
A Visitation for Bert Harlow, 82, of Melcher-Dallas, Iowa will be held on Saturday, August 20th, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Pierschbacher Funeral Home in Melcher-Dallas. A private burial will be held at the Bauer Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date.
Jason Edward Hodges
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jason Edward Hodges, age 41, of Pleasantville formerly of Knoxville will be on Saturday, August 20th at 3:00pm at Riverside Church in Knoxville. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Jason’s memory to his family and will be designated at a later date. Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie Swayne
Graveside Memorial Services for Bonnie Swayne, age 86 of Monroe, will be held Friday, August 19th at Greenwood Cemetery at 1:00pm. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Vermeer Releases Website Page to Remember Chair Emeritus Bob
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer this week, the corporation bearing his last name created a website tribute to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child of Vermeer...
Pella in Pink Returns to In-Person Event This October
Pella in Pink, presented by Pella Regional Health Center Foundation, will be in person this year after two years being held virtually due to COVID-19. The event will start at 2 pm on Sunday, October 2 at Cordova Park at Lake Red Rock with a remembrance ceremony, bounce houses for children, and a 1.2 mile trail hike. Foundation Coordinator at Pella Regional Amy Meyer says the goal of this event is to raise awareness of breast cancer and support expanding breast care programs at Pella Regional.
Lets Talk Knoxville: Roslin Thompson
Our guest today is Knoxville Library Director Roslin Thompson as we talk about upcoming events at the library. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Let’s Talk Pella – Girl Scouts in Pella
Local Girl Scouts Morgan McAninch, Nora Paxton, Olivia White, Evie Beal, Isabella Smith, and Marlet Gonzalez discuss their summer trip to Georgia. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Knoxville Area Community Theater to Produce Two Shows This Week
The Knoxville Area Community Theater will be producing two shows this week of “She Kills Monsters. The Cast and Crew are made up entirely of teens and young adults. She Kills Monsters is a dramatic comedy that debuted in 2011. It tells the story of Agnes Evans, an average woman who loses her parents and little sister Tilly in a car accident. Having been very distant from her sister while she was alive, Agnes embarks in an adventure to get to know her sister better by playing a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly had written, and discovers things she’d never imagined.
Freedom for Youth Bash Set for September 1
The Freedom for Youth Knoxville “Back to Program Bash” will be held Sept 1 from 5 pm until 7 pm at 107 South Third Street. The activities will include a free meal, games, music, a bouncy house, a free raffle and more. Summer intern Hannah Book tells KNIA/KRLS...
Marion County Farmers Recognized with Environmental Awards
A total of 40 Iowa farm families were recognized with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the Iowa State Fair this year. The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities. 2022 award recipients...
2022 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament Starts Tomorrow
Hundreds of competitors, officials, and spectators will visit Pickard Park beginning tomorrow for the 2022 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Pro Tour event. The Disc Golf Pro Tour holds 20 events nationwide as part of the seasonal competition, and Tournament Director Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tour decided to come to Indianola last year, and it was a huge success that brought many visitors to Indianola and there was nothing but positive feedback about the entire event, from the venue, to the crowd, and the competitors. There will be a men’s open and women’s open division, with nearly 200 competitors registered to compete from nine different countries. The Des Moines Challenge takes place Friday through Sunday.
Key Dates Coming Up as Classes Resume Soon in Pella
Here are key dates coming up for the Pella Community School District before the return to classes:. — new student orientation, Lincoln Elementary – 5 to 7 p.m. — 7th grade orientation, Middle School – 4 – 7:30 p.m. — new student orientation, Pella High School –...
Bond Issue Informational Meeting Tonight
A community information meeting will be held tonight by the Indianola Community School District regarding the upcoming bond issue in September. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the bond issue is for $70 million taking place on September 13th, and will fund the addition of a new commons area to link the gym, auditorium, and academic area, creating a new “heart” for IHS, a new two-story academic wing built to the west and an athletics and career-technical expansion to the north, along with increased parking and improved traffic flow. The meeting will be held from 6-7pm in the Indianola High School Media Center.
Pella High School Releases 2022-23 Ticket Information
The Pella High School Activities department has released ticket information for the upcoming academic year. High School Athletic Events: $5 (K-Adults) High School Friday Night Football: $6 (K-Adults) Middle School Athletic Events: $3 Adults, $1 Students. Fine Arts Performances; Admission varies depending on the event, many are free-will donation. –...
Pella Girl Scouts Traveled to Georgia This Summer
A local Girl Scouts troop worked for three years to take a special trip this summer. Pella Troop #122 (9th grade) recently went to Savannah, GA to learn more about the founder of Girl Scouts and the history of the city. Morgan McAninch, Nora Paxton, Olivia White, Evie Beal, Isabella Smith, and Marlet Gonzalez are going into 9th grade and fundraised to make the trip possible, with support from leaders Julie Paxton and Melissa McAninch. Hear more about the experience in Georgia for Pella Girl Scout Troop #122 on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Indianola Chamber Seminar Today
The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is holding a seminar as part of their Indianola Chamber Business Development Series today, Learn How to Drive Growth in Your Company. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the seminar will feature one of Warren County’s largest private employers CemenTech, as CFO Josh Maurer will discuss the adoption of the Entrepreneur Operation System prescribed from the book Traction: Get a Grip on Your Business by Gino Wickman, which provided five times the revenue growth over a 7-year period of time. The seminar is today from 8:30 to 10am in the Peoples Bank Administration Building. For more registration information, click below.
Indianola City Council Reviews Fireworks Ordinance
The Indianola City Council held a study session regarding the use of fireworks within city limits after their meeting Monday, reviewing the city ordinance that currently allows fireworks to be lit off in the city around the 4th of July and New Years Eve. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the discussion centered around what seems appropriate as far as respecting individual rights to light off fireworks and keeping in mind those who may be affected by them.
