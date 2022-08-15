The Knoxville Area Community Theater will be producing two shows this week of “She Kills Monsters. The Cast and Crew are made up entirely of teens and young adults. She Kills Monsters is a dramatic comedy that debuted in 2011. It tells the story of Agnes Evans, an average woman who loses her parents and little sister Tilly in a car accident. Having been very distant from her sister while she was alive, Agnes embarks in an adventure to get to know her sister better by playing a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly had written, and discovers things she’d never imagined.

