ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Brevard County, FL
Government
Miami-dade County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Government
City
Miami, FL
Broward County, FL
Traffic
County
Brevard County, FL
City
Aventura, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Palm Beach County, FL
Traffic
County
Broward County, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Government
Brevard County, FL
Traffic
City
Boca Raton, FL
City
Palm Beach, FL
Broward County, FL
Government
Boca Raton, FL
Traffic
fox35orlando.com

Entire Florida police department quits in this small town

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘The perfect storm’: Worries mount that Florida’s colleges face a mental health crisis like no other

Editor’s note: This is the first of two news articles exploring the challenges that Florida’s colleges face this year as demand rises for mental health counseling services. The second article is coming Friday. In the coming days, Florida’s college students will move into their dorms and apartments carrying laptops, wall posters, new bedding — and the burden of mental health problems they may ...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederica Wilson
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Lois Frankel
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Ted Deutch
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Part of East Florida suffering dry conditions

While some areas in the central and northern region of the St. Johns River Water Management District received more than 10 inches of rain, portions of the district, including parts of Brevard and Osceola counties, were left abnormally dry as reported in the U.S. Drought Monitor. A full report outlining...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry Named FPCA President

Tallahassee - Tuesday August 16, 2022: Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry is the "newly designated " President of The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), according to a news release from the organization. "I am honored to lead the Florida Police Chiefs Association for the next year as we meet...
FELLSMERE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brightline#Grant Money#Infrastructure#The U S Dot#Fdot
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach County School Board lambasted for designating day off for Muslim holiday

Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
floridainsider.com

Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast

Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

Florida's Most Rural Counties

Georgia Guercio, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. Some data indicates that Americans are beginning to express a preference for living outside of cities and in suburban or rural spaces. In a recent survey, only 15% of respondents indicated they wanted to live in a city. And in a 2018 Gallup poll, Americans expressed a preference for rural living.
FLORIDA STATE
Autoblog

Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays

Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy