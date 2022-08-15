Read full article on original website
Miami New Times
Teachers and Parents Give DeSantis' Military Veterans Certification Pathway a D-
As students throughout South Florida return to public schools this week, more than 360 teaching positions remain unfilled in Broward and Miami-Dade counties combined. It's part of a teacher shortage that is afflicting school districts across the state. To address the lack of teachers on staff, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed...
WPTV
Sewage from septic systems could be contributing to Indian River Lagoon pollution
VERO BEACH, Fla. — On the Indian River Lagoon, in the north side of Vero Beach, charter boat captain Paul Fafeita said if the water looks blue, it's just a reflection of the summer sky. Under the surface, he said, the water is muddy and brown. "We take people...
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
All Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist. Here’s why.
ORLANDO, Fla. — This election year, many school board races are engulfed in fights over cultural hot-button issues like gender education, textbooks and masks. Now, all Central Florida school boards have made a national conservative watchlist, SchoolBoardWatchlist.org. Offenses that can land a school board on the watchlist include:. Adopting...
fox35orlando.com
Entire Florida police department quits in this small town
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The entire police department that serves a small Central Florida town has quit, officials announced Thursday in a news release. The Town of Melbourne Village confirmed the six members of the Melbourne Village Police Department submitted their resignations on Monday, with most of the resignations effective on Friday.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
‘The perfect storm’: Worries mount that Florida’s colleges face a mental health crisis like no other
Editor’s note: This is the first of two news articles exploring the challenges that Florida’s colleges face this year as demand rises for mental health counseling services. The second article is coming Friday. In the coming days, Florida’s college students will move into their dorms and apartments carrying laptops, wall posters, new bedding — and the burden of mental health problems they may ...
Minimum teacher’s salary raised by $8K in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Escambia Co.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference to recruit teachers at Cordova Park Elementary School in Escambia County. According to DeSantis, Florida has 1.3 million students in the Expanded Choice Program, which allows families to apply to attend schools outside of their zoned schools. DeSantis said the government has […]
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Part of East Florida suffering dry conditions
While some areas in the central and northern region of the St. Johns River Water Management District received more than 10 inches of rain, portions of the district, including parts of Brevard and Osceola counties, were left abnormally dry as reported in the U.S. Drought Monitor. A full report outlining...
Orlando International Airport leaders may increase parking costs for travelers
ORLANDO, Fla. — Your trip from Orlando International Airport could get more expensive. Airport leaders will decide Wednesday afternoon whether to charge visitors more to park their cars. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The cheapest option, the economy lot, would go from $10 a day, to...
wqcs.org
Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry Named FPCA President
Tallahassee - Tuesday August 16, 2022: Fellsmere Police Department Chief Keith Touchberry is the "newly designated " President of The Florida Police Chiefs Association (FPCA), according to a news release from the organization. "I am honored to lead the Florida Police Chiefs Association for the next year as we meet...
Proposal to protect endangered whales could impact sailings from Port Canaveral
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A proposal to protect an endangered whale species could impact ships sailing in and out of Port Canaveral. The port could find itself in a seasonal right whale zone as soon as next year. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The new proposal...
Palm Beach County School Board lambasted for designating day off for Muslim holiday
Some Palm Beach County residents castigated school board members Wednesday for accepting recognition from a Muslim community organization for incorporating a day off for students in future school years to celebrate Eid al-Fitr. At its June 1 meeting, the board approved calendars for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years that included days off on April 10, 2024 and...
veronews.com
Casting Call Press Release – Florida’s Treasure Coast
Florida’s Treasure Coast Tourism Offices Announce Open Casting Call for Podcast Host. The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of an open casting call to find contestants to host their “Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast” podcast and video series that launched in 2021. The podcast completed its first season releasing 14 episodes and garnering over 2,100 downloads, over 3,000 views on YouTube and growing. With its second season on the horizon, the offices are looking for the next great podcast host to star in the series.
fox35orlando.com
Sinkhole creates new Florida lake: History of Lake Rose in Winter Park
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Winter Park, Florida is known for its beautiful homes, restaurants, and shops, but the city has a lot of natural gems as well. One example is Lake Rose, near the intersection of Fairbanks Ave. and S. Denning Dr. The lake can trace its beginnings to a...
19 Best Places in Florida for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
Florida has a reputation as being a haven for senior citizens, and why not? The state has plenty to offer, from beautiful beaches and amazing seafood to cities with a wide range of personalities and...
floridainsider.com
Restaurants you can’t miss along Florida’s famous shrimp coast
Shrimp Coast Stop – St. Augustine, FL. – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by Sean Pavone. North Florida, the home to America’s oldest city, St. Augustine, lives up to its name as “The First Coast” with a variety of historical sites. But for seafood enthusiasts, it is also known for its popular Mayport shrimp, named after the 150-year-old fishing village where the shrimp are bountiful.
click orlando
Titusville gets ready for heavy traffic ahead of Artemis launch day
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – NASA’s first attempt to launch the Artemis I mission will take place in less than two weeks and Titusville police provided a traffic advisory for people planning to travel in the area. Crews are targeting Monday, Aug. 29 at 8:33 a.m. for the launch from...
Florida's Most Rural Counties
Georgia Guercio, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. Some data indicates that Americans are beginning to express a preference for living outside of cities and in suburban or rural spaces. In a recent survey, only 15% of respondents indicated they wanted to live in a city. And in a 2018 Gallup poll, Americans expressed a preference for rural living.
Autoblog
Carvana is in hot water in Florida over title delays
Update: The following story has been updated with a statement from Carvana. If you live in Florida, the number of options for online car buying may be shrinking. The state’s Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles filed complaints against online auto retailer Carvana, citing title delays as the reason.
