Jason Edward Hodges
A Celebration of Life will be held for Jason Edward Hodges, age 41, of Pleasantville formerly of Knoxville will be on Saturday, August 20th at 3:00pm at Riverside Church in Knoxville. A luncheon will follow the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Jason’s memory to his family and will be designated at a later date. Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie Swayne
Graveside Memorial Services for Bonnie Swayne, age 86 of Monroe, will be held Friday, August 19th at Greenwood Cemetery at 1:00pm. Memorials may be made to the family to be designated at a later date. Bybee & Davis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
John Peterson
A visitation for John Peterson, age 72, of Pella, will be held from 2:00-4:00pm, Friday, August 26th at the Garden Chapel Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Iowa National Heritage Foundation.
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Heather Ussery
Our guest this week on Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville City Manager, Heather Ussery as we discuss the most recent Knoxville City Council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Vermeer Releases Website Page to Remember Chair Emeritus Bob
Following the passing of Bob Vermeer this week, the corporation bearing his last name created a website tribute to remember the impactful Chair Emeritus and former CEO of the company. Vermeer died at 78 years old on Wednesday after a battle with cancer. Bob was the second child of Vermeer...
Knoxville Area Community Theater to Produce Two Shows This Week
The Knoxville Area Community Theater will be producing two shows this week of “She Kills Monsters. The Cast and Crew are made up entirely of teens and young adults. She Kills Monsters is a dramatic comedy that debuted in 2011. It tells the story of Agnes Evans, an average woman who loses her parents and little sister Tilly in a car accident. Having been very distant from her sister while she was alive, Agnes embarks in an adventure to get to know her sister better by playing a Dungeons & Dragons module that Tilly had written, and discovers things she’d never imagined.
Freedom for Youth Bash Set for September 1
The Freedom for Youth Knoxville “Back to Program Bash” will be held Sept 1 from 5 pm until 7 pm at 107 South Third Street. The activities will include a free meal, games, music, a bouncy house, a free raffle and more. Summer intern Hannah Book tells KNIA/KRLS...
Carousel Theatre in Indianola to be Honored at Cloris Awards
Carousel Theatre in Indianola has been selected to be honored in the seventh annual Cloris Awards, which celebrate outstanding contributions on stage and behind the scenes of local theatre across the Des Moines Metro Area. Carousel is one of eight local theatre companies that were selected, and produced part of the 33 shows put on by the eight companies during the 2021-22 season including the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, And Then There Were None, and Next To Normal among others. The Cloris Awards are the namesake of Oscar-Winning Des Moines native Cloris Leachman, and were founded in 2015. An outdoor ceremony will honor the selected companies on Sunday, August 28th at the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater in Des Moines, with a reception at 7pm. For more information, click below.
Indianola City Council Reviews Fireworks Ordinance
The Indianola City Council held a study session regarding the use of fireworks within city limits after their meeting Monday, reviewing the city ordinance that currently allows fireworks to be lit off in the city around the 4th of July and New Years Eve. City Manager Ben Reeves tells KNIA News the discussion centered around what seems appropriate as far as respecting individual rights to light off fireworks and keeping in mind those who may be affected by them.
Meet the Panther Night will be Friday
Meet the Panther Night is slated to take place Friday evening. It will give Knoxville fans an opportunity to see the 2022 Panther varsity fall teams in action before their season openers next week. The night opens up with the cross country team in action starting at 5 until 5:30...
Let’s Talk Pella – Girl Scouts in Pella
Local Girl Scouts Morgan McAninch, Nora Paxton, Olivia White, Evie Beal, Isabella Smith, and Marlet Gonzalez discuss their summer trip to Georgia. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
Pella High School Releases 2022-23 Ticket Information
The Pella High School Activities department has released ticket information for the upcoming academic year. High School Athletic Events: $5 (K-Adults) High School Friday Night Football: $6 (K-Adults) Middle School Athletic Events: $3 Adults, $1 Students. Fine Arts Performances; Admission varies depending on the event, many are free-will donation. –...
Linebackers A Year Older And Stronger For Knoxville Football
The Knoxville Football Coaching staff is excited about the defense, especially the linebacking corps. Returning from last year is Dakota Ramsey, Kale Kincaid and Tyce Huyck, three of the top four tacklers last year. Coach Matt Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports the linebackers are all a year older and stronger. Dunkin:...
Bohannon, Stewart Visit Pella to Campaign
Two Democratic candidates for office this fall made a stop in Pella Wednesday evening. Christina Bohannon for the U.S. House and Tyler Stewart for the Iowa Senate both spoke to a crowd at the Pella Memorial Building. Bohannon is running against one-term incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks in the newly drawn U.S....
Pella Girl Scouts Traveled to Georgia This Summer
A local Girl Scouts troop worked for three years to take a special trip this summer. Pella Troop #122 (9th grade) recently went to Savannah, GA to learn more about the founder of Girl Scouts and the history of the city. Morgan McAninch, Nora Paxton, Olivia White, Evie Beal, Isabella Smith, and Marlet Gonzalez are going into 9th grade and fundraised to make the trip possible, with support from leaders Julie Paxton and Melissa McAninch. Hear more about the experience in Georgia for Pella Girl Scout Troop #122 on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
Knights of Columbus Fundraiser to Include New Organization
A new non-profit organization will benefit from the biggest Knights of Columbus fundraiser in the state of Iowa. Joe Lickteig says 818 Forward with Faith will now receive a portion of the funds raised during the 24th annual Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities. Forward with Faith is working to construct a home for adult women with disabilities on Columbus Street after doing so for men before. The Knights of Columbus Campaign for Persons with Intellectual Disabilities will be held at storefronts in Pella this Saturday the 20th through the 27th, with a telethon fundraiser coming to Pella High School on August 31st. They are once again accepting online donations and those through Venmo @PellaKofC12334, and checks written to the Knights of Columbus and mailed to St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Bond Issue Informational Meeting Tonight
A community information meeting will be held tonight by the Indianola Community School District regarding the upcoming bond issue in September. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News the bond issue is for $70 million taking place on September 13th, and will fund the addition of a new commons area to link the gym, auditorium, and academic area, creating a new “heart” for IHS, a new two-story academic wing built to the west and an athletics and career-technical expansion to the north, along with increased parking and improved traffic flow. The meeting will be held from 6-7pm in the Indianola High School Media Center.
2022 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Tournament Starts Tomorrow
Hundreds of competitors, officials, and spectators will visit Pickard Park beginning tomorrow for the 2022 Des Moines Challenge Disc Golf Pro Tour event. The Disc Golf Pro Tour holds 20 events nationwide as part of the seasonal competition, and Tournament Director Ty Tannatt tells KNIA News the tour decided to come to Indianola last year, and it was a huge success that brought many visitors to Indianola and there was nothing but positive feedback about the entire event, from the venue, to the crowd, and the competitors. There will be a men’s open and women’s open division, with nearly 200 competitors registered to compete from nine different countries. The Des Moines Challenge takes place Friday through Sunday.
Marion County Farmers Recognized with Environmental Awards
A total of 40 Iowa farm families were recognized with Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Awards at the Iowa State Fair this year. The award acknowledges farmers who take voluntary actions to improve and protect our state’s natural resources while serving as leaders in their farming communities. 2022 award recipients...
Area Schools Prepare for Start of School
Students in the Knoxville School District head back to school Thursday, August 25th at 7:55 a.m. Knoxville School Superintendent Cassi Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS News that students will be getting out of school two hours early each of the first two days of school. Then on Monday, Aug. 29th, school will start at 10 a.m. for the usual two-hour late start each Monday throughout the school year.
