Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Trial set for Palo couple charged with murder
The Linn County chapter of "Sleep in Heavenly Peace" is looking for people to help build beds for its "Bunks Across America" event. Cedar Rapids Police are asking for the public's help after a woman was hit by a stray bullet while sitting in her home. Allamakee County man accused...
KCJJ
North Liberty man pleads not guilty of murder in initial appearance
A North Liberty man arrested for a Benton County murder has entered a plea of not guilty at his initial appearance Monday. According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, 38-year-old Tacoa Talley of Prairie Ridge Road was taken into custody August 4th for the murder of Jodie Bevans of Palo. An alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Samantha Faith Bevans of Palo, was arrested the night before.
ktvo.com
Murder trial underway for Fairfield man accused killing girlfriend
Louisa County, Iowa — The trial for a southeast Iowa man charged with killing his girlfriend started this week in Louisa County. Derrick Maynard, of Fairfield, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with a May 2020 crash in Columbus Junction, Iowa, that killed Megan Reid, 29, also of Fairfield.
KCRG.com
Palo couple plead not guilty to murder charges.
The competition level is higher than ever in the battle to replace Breece Hall at Iowa State. Matt Campbell says with patience, he knows any number of Cyclone running backs can see the field, with success. Our Town: Peosta college campus expands with the growing city. Updated: 9 hours ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly sending threatening text to ex-girlfriend
An Iowa City man faces a harassment charge after allegedly sending a threatening text message to his ex-girlfriend and mother to their child. The text reportedly was sent by 32-year-old Stephen Stampka of Western Road to the woman late Friday night last week. The text allegedly detailed several ways in which she would die and ways he wants to do it. They include slicing her up into “fat fat fat steaks and trying cannibalism one time”, and stoning her after nailing her to a cross.
KCRG.com
Man charged in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting now facing second murder charge
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men charged in the deadly Taboo Nightclub shooting in Cedar Rapids is now facing a second murder charge. The shooting happened early in the morning on April 10. Two people died, and nine others were injured. A third person, Marvin Cox, died of his injuries sustained in the shooting, months later.
kwayradio.com
Oelwin Man Arrested for Tattooing Without License
An Oelwein man has been arrested for allegedly tattooing without a license, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 33 year old Skylar Buhr was charged with Operating a Tattoo Parlor Without a Permit and an unrelated charge of Failure to Pay Child Support. A report was filed against him after one of his clients was unable to get a refund from him over a dispute about the ink he used. Authorities say Buhr did not have a tattoo permit from the Iowa Department of Public Health.
cbs2iowa.com
CRPD calls for witnesses, security cam footage after woman struck by bullet in her home
Cedar Rapids — Cedar Rapids police responded to a shots fired call in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE late Thursday afternoon. According to a press release from CRPD Thursday evening, a female victim was hit by an errant bullet while inside her home. The woman was taken...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCJJ
Transient accused of assault, threats and vandalism
A local transient is accused of assault, making threats and vandalism after an incident early Wednesday morning. Iowa City Police say 28-year-old Jordan Cotton became involved in an argument with a resident at an address on Friendship Street just after 6am. Cotton then reportedly left the apartment, came back, broke the door, entered the apartment and broke a television and a TV stand, costing an estimated $300. Police say Cotton also put his hands on the victim’s chest and neck and stated he was going to kill the victim.
KCJJ
Iowa City woman arrested after alleged business burglary
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon after a warrant was issued for her arrest on burglary charges. According to the criminal complaint, 38-year-old Conny Stucker of North Dodge Street drove a red Hyundai Elantra to meet a man At Mint Salon and Barbering on the 1300 block of South Gilbert Street around 3 am on August 8th, despite being barred from driving as a habitual offender.
KCRG.com
Woman hit by stray bullet in Cedar Rapids
Florida judge agrees to release of legal documents in search warrant for Mar-a-Lago. Legal experts are now combing over new documents after a Florida judge agreed to release some legal documents used to get the search warrant for Former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. Cedar Rapids police investigating after woman hit...
KCCI.com
Derecho contractor in Iowa pleads guilty to theft after original charges dismissed
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — After a technicality led to theft charges being dismissed, the Linn County Attorney’s Office found a way to secure a conviction against a Burlington-based contractor, KCRG reports. According to court documents, Ryan Standard will plead guilty to theft in the first degree as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs2iowa.com
8-year-old Linn County boy is hospitalized after dual dog attack
An eight-year-old Linn County boy is recovering in the hospital after he was attacked by two dogs on Friday afternoon at a home in Springville. Authorities say the boy was bit "multiple times," by two 3-year-old pitbull/mastiff mixed breed male canines. The child was taken to the hospital immediately and...
KCRG.com
Police respond to person shot in SE Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday at 4:10 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to calls for shots fired in the 1500 block of Bever Avenue SE. Upon arrival, responding officers found a female victim who had been struck by an errant bullet while inside her home. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of her injuries. They appear to be non-life-threatening.
KCJJ
Suspect in July Iowa City police chase in custody
The suspect in an Iowa City police chase is now in custody. 31-year-old Morgan Powell of Westwinds Drive was booked into the Johnson County Jail just before 11:15 Wednesday night. Iowa City Police say Powell was wanted after leading officers on a chase just after 5:30pm on July 26th. According to arrest records, police noticed Powell driving a 2006 Chevy Impala with no front license plate and illegal tint on the front windows on the 1200 block of Gilbert Court. He was also reportedly not wearing a seat belt.
KWQC
Woman found dead in Muscatine County home
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead Monday. Around 9:08 a.m. Monday, Muscatine Communications Dispatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a home in the 3700 block Midway Beach Road in eastern Muscatine County.
KCRG.com
Health officials investigate child death, possibly due to brain-eating amoeba
The dogs have since been euthanized. Linn-Mar will play home opener at Prairie because of a delay installing the new turf. Linn-Mar is coming off a 7-3 season and they will open the year on the road at Muscatine August, 26th. Horizons talks about homelessness in the Cedar Rapids area.
KCRG.com
Muscatine officials investigating potential murder-suicide
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Monday at approximately 9:08 am, Muscatine Communications DIspatchers received a call from the North Palm Beach Police Department requesting deputies conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Midway Beach Road. North Palm Beach Police advised dispatch that they had received...
KCJJ
Iowa City man who reportedly threatened to blow up UIHC arrested after pre-trial violation
An Iowa City man who allegedly threatened to blow up the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in 2020 has been taken into custody after reportedly violating his pre-trial release conditions. 29-year-old John Hankins faces a number of charges stemming from incidents in late September and early October. He was...
Woman found dead in Muscatine County identified; Husband found dead in Florida
MUSCATINE COUNTY, Iowa — A victim of a murder has been identified as the wife of the suspect after Florida police gave a tip to the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office on Monday, Aug. 15. Just after 9 a.m. on Monday, dispatchers received a call from Florida's North Palm Beach...
Comments / 0