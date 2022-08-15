Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular retail cannabis dispensary chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersKalamazoo, MI
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
5 Things to Know About Skyy MooreChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
What traits do you want in Kalamazoo’s new city attorney? Survey gives citizens a voice
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo wants to know what kinds of traits citizens want to see in a new city attorney, as the current city official prepares to retire and the city works to find a new one. City Attorney Clyde Robinson announced in March that he planned...
2 new members join Kalamazoo Environmental Concerns Committee
KALAMAZOO, MI -- David Benac and Emily Demorest are the newest members appointed to Kalamazoo’s Environmental Concerns Committee. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved the appointments with a unanimous vote at its Monday, Aug. 15 meeting at City Hall. The committee advises the city manager and city commission on environmental matters, and also serves as a citizens’ forum for environmental issues.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility
Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
Fans of Kalamazoo Growlers, Comerica Bank team up to donate over 61,000 meals
KALAMAZOO, MI — Riding high on an eight-game winning streak, the Growlers are one win away from their first ever Northwoods League World Series title. Their fans have already won, though. And not just by the team laying claim to its first Great Lakes Division title with an exciting...
Housing, ‘transformational projects’ discussed at Grand Rapids Policy Conference
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Leveraging federal COVID-19 stimulus funds for “transformational” projects, creating a safe community, and building housing at all price points are among priorities discussed at a Grand Rapids Chamber policy conference. The Grand Rapids Policy Conference, held at the JW Marriott in downtown Grand...
City of Kalamazoo Offering Free Water Filters For Residents
Michigan and water...where do we begin? Though the Mitten has the largest freshwater coastline in the world our state has infamously struggled with keeping our water safe for consumption. In fact, Michigan was just given the distinct "honor" of having two of the most polluted inland lakes in the country.
WOOD
Rockford marching band gets huge invitation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
Kalamazoo commissioner wants to discuss adding more bathrooms downtown
KALAMAZOO, MI -- In the weeks after a debate over public urination and defecation hit the national news, a Kalamazoo city commissioner is asking to explore options to give people more places to relieve themselves downtown. Kalamazoo City Commissioner Qianna Decker spoke about the issue at the Monday, Aug. 15,...
Spectrum Health breaks ground on previously wooded 10-acre lot in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Construction has begun on a new Spectrum Health long term care and rehabilitation facility in Grand Rapids. At the corner of Cedar and Fuller, the previously empty 10-acre lot will be home to the $37 million, 94-thousand-square-foot care center. The facility will cater mostly to...
Spectrum Health breaks ground on $37M nursing, rehab center in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan hosted a groundbreaking Thursday for a 120-bed rehab and nursing center on Cedar Street NE that aims to provide a more comfortable, home-like atmosphere for long-term patients who require round-the-clock care. The building, which represents a $37 million investment by...
WMU employees to receive one-time payment in light of high inflation rates
KALAMAZOO, MI -- As inflation drives up costs across the board, many faculty and staff members at Western Michigan University will be receiving a one-time lump sum payment from their employer, WMU President Edward Montgomery announced in an email. WMU’s chapter of the American Federation of State County and Municipal...
Beam reinforcement delays Western Michigan’s $99M student center, adds unknown costs
KALAMAZOO, MI -- As new and returning Broncos arrive on Western Michigan University’s campus, they will be met with fences around the new student center, a project four years in the making. The projected opening date for the new student center, originally fall 2022, was delayed until January 2023...
‘Be prepared for higher rents': Housing crisis continues in west Michigan
The 2020 Housing Next study shows that the city of Grand Rapids will need 8,888 new units by 2025, and experts say it will get worse before it gets better.
Coat drive planned for Grand Rapids homeless community
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Mel Trotter Ministries is preparing for the winter months’ freezing temperatures by planning a coat drive for people experiencing homelessness in the Grand Rapids community. The ministry, which houses men, women and children every night, coat drive for new or gently used coats is scheduled...
WWMTCw
K College student finds invasive jumping worms in county
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — They're creepy, they're crawly, and they're confirmed in Kalamazoo County. Katie Rock, a senior biology major at Kalamazoo College, discovered and documented several invasive jumping worms at Lillian Anderson Arboretum in Oshtemo Township. To the untrained eye, the worms might not look that unusual, but their...
Fox17
Black Impact Collaborative to celebrate new school year with Roll.Bounce.GR event
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Black Impact Collaborative (BIC) is set to host its second Roll.Bounce.GR event to ring in the new school year. The roller skating event is scheduled to take place from 1–7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20 outside New Hope Baptist Church in Grand Rapids.
Church, developer and city partner to bring 70 affordable senior apartments to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Zion Place, a 70-unit senior housing complex, is being planned in a partnership between a church and a developer, with help from a tax break that the city of Kalamazoo approved on Monday. Republic Development, LLC, plans to develop Zion Place under a joint venture with Mt....
Kalamazoo tight-lipped on details of harassment allegations against public safety chief
KALAMAZOO, MI – The city of Kalamazoo on Tuesday released very little information about allegations of harassment against Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley. Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday, Aug. 16, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. Coakley was told about the leave Tuesday morning, city Communications Manager Mike Smith said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. Smith stood alone on the steps of Kalamazoo City Hall, responding to questions from reporters, though he declined to answer most.
Bell’s Brewery investing $480,000 into grant donations for responsible water stewardship
KALAMAZOO, MI — Carrie Yunker wants the community to know that, despite being part of a bigger company now, Bell’s Brewery intends to continue to show up in a big way for causes it believes in. As part of that, on Monday, Aug. 15, the brewery, which Yunker...
Kalamazoo Gazette
Kalamazoo, MI
