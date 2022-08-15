ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

2 new members join Kalamazoo Environmental Concerns Committee

KALAMAZOO, MI -- David Benac and Emily Demorest are the newest members appointed to Kalamazoo’s Environmental Concerns Committee. The Kalamazoo City Commission approved the appointments with a unanimous vote at its Monday, Aug. 15 meeting at City Hall. The committee advises the city manager and city commission on environmental matters, and also serves as a citizens’ forum for environmental issues.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Spectrum Health breaks ground on new facility

Hospital leaders celebrated the start of construction on a residential care center. BHSH Spectrum Health West Michigan broke ground Thursday, Aug. 18, on a new rehabilitation and nursing center at 1226 Cedar St. NE in Grand Rapids. The new facility will replace the current continuing care center located at 750...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalamazoo, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Kalamazoo, MI
103.3 WKFR

City of Kalamazoo Offering Free Water Filters For Residents

Michigan and water...where do we begin? Though the Mitten has the largest freshwater coastline in the world our state has infamously struggled with keeping our water safe for consumption. In fact, Michigan was just given the distinct "honor" of having two of the most polluted inland lakes in the country.
WOOD

Rockford marching band gets huge invitation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Some big news recently from Rockford High School, their marching band is invited to participate in the Rose Parade in January! There’s a big event coming up to help them raise money for the trip!. Today we have Mandy, the event organizer, and...
ROCKFORD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Projects#Affordable Housing#Infrastructure#Linus Realestate#Housing Development#Ffe#Kalamazoo City Commission
MLive

Kalamazoo commissioner wants to discuss adding more bathrooms downtown

KALAMAZOO, MI -- In the weeks after a debate over public urination and defecation hit the national news, a Kalamazoo city commissioner is asking to explore options to give people more places to relieve themselves downtown. Kalamazoo City Commissioner Qianna Decker spoke about the issue at the Monday, Aug. 15,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Small Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Youtube
WWMTCw

K College student finds invasive jumping worms in county

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — They're creepy, they're crawly, and they're confirmed in Kalamazoo County. Katie Rock, a senior biology major at Kalamazoo College, discovered and documented several invasive jumping worms at Lillian Anderson Arboretum in Oshtemo Township. To the untrained eye, the worms might not look that unusual, but their...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo tight-lipped on details of harassment allegations against public safety chief

KALAMAZOO, MI – The city of Kalamazoo on Tuesday released very little information about allegations of harassment against Kalamazoo Public Safety Chief Vernon Coakley. Coakley was placed on paid administrative leave Tuesday, Aug. 16, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. Coakley was told about the leave Tuesday morning, city Communications Manager Mike Smith said at a Tuesday afternoon press conference. Smith stood alone on the steps of Kalamazoo City Hall, responding to questions from reporters, though he declined to answer most.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
12K+
Followers
19K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy