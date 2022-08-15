WATCH: Michael Irvin makes wild claim about 2022 Cowboys

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The Dallas Cowboys got off to a rough start this preseason, dropping their opener against the Denver Broncos 17-7, and being shut out for the majority of the game.

However, the ever-outspoken Michael Irvin was not only unworried about what he saw from the Cowboys over the weekend, but made a wild claim regarding their upcoming regular season prospects.

“If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the (undefeated) 1972 Miami Dolphins,'' Michael Irvin said Monday on @FirstTake . "When you got the No. 1 offense, clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the 1972 Dolphins.''

The 1972 Dolphins, of course, are famously the only undefeated team in the history of the NFL.

In Irvin's defense, the Cowboys were without the majority of their starters in the preseason opener -- as most teams typically are.

However, considering the Cowboys are coming off of a rough offseason in which they lost multiple contributors, and its been 50 years since a team was able to go undefeated and claim a Super Bowl title, the laughs of the rest of the First Take task are definitely warranted.