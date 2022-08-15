ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas Cowboys roster down to 85 players after 5 cut

By 105 3 The Fan Staff
 3 days ago

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) - The first day of cuts arrived in the NFL on Monday and the Cowboys reduced their roster from 90 to 85 players.

The Cowboys had until Tuesday at 3 p.m. CT to get down to 85 players.

To get there, Dallas waived four injured players: cornerback Kyron Brown, fullback Ryan Nall, tight end Ian Bunting and wide receiver Ty Fryfogle. They also outright waived defensive lineman Austin Faoliu, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported Monday .

The next cutdown day comes on Tuesday, Aug. 30 when the Cowboys must reduce the roster to 80 players.

The final cut will come after the Cowboys' final preseason game when teams must get their rosters down to 53 players.

