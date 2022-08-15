Political group bringing $2.38 gas to Charlotte Shell station

Investigation FILE PHOTO: Police said a man grabbed a gas pump nozzle and doused two people with gas after he heard them speaking Spanish. (kckate16/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

CHARLOTTE — A political group is trying to make a point on inflation, but you can get a cheap gas fill up for a limited time Tuesday in Charlotte.

Americans for Prosperity-North Carolina is bringing back the True Cost of Washington Tour to North Carolina. AFP will lower the price of a gallon of gas to $2.38 for from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16 at the Shell gas station at 4936 Albemarle Road in Charlotte.

The discounts are on a first-come, first-served basis, according to AFP.

The tour will continue Wednesday in Raleigh, N.C.

The AFP is a political action committee that was founded by the late David Koch and his brother Charles Koch in 2004. According to AFP, their mission with the tour is to “provide Americans across the country with the truth behind rising costs, while offering real solutions to make everyday life more affordable.”

The event looks to “highlight the rising cost of gas will continue to connect motorists to the federal policies that contribute to inflation,” according to AFP.

The Associated Press says gas prices went up because of a rapid and unexpected bounce-back in demand.

To see the lowest gas prices in Charlotte, click here.

(WATCH BELOW: Action 9 takes you behind the scenes on what goes into gas prices)

©2022 Cox Media Group