New NFL memo reminds teams to negotiate only with players, if they aren’t represented by an NFLPA-licensed agent

Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent
The Baltimore Ravens narrowed their roster down to 85 players on Tuesday, trimming the number down from 90 members ahead of the team’s second preseason game. There was a notable surprise among the cuts on Tuesday as the Ravens shockingly moved on from third-string quarterback Brett Hundley, according to Dov Kleiman. The former Packers quarterback, […] The post Ravens stun NFL world by cutting former Aaron Rodgers heir apparent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Cowboys will likely cut ties with Ezekiel Elliott next season, no matter how well he plays in 2022
A new report suggests the Dallas Cowboys will probably end their relationship with long-time running back Ezekiel Elliott after this
Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit
The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers’ joint practices have gotten off to a fiery start. A large brawl broke out yesterday afternoon that resulted in Kendrick Bourne, Kristian Wilkerson, and Kenny Robinson getting ejected. Day two of joint practices has been more of the same, with Christian McCaffrey igniting another full-team brawl between both […] The post Christian McCaffrey sparks another Panthers-Patriots melee by throwing ball at Deatrich Wise after big hit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones Announces Cowboys' Decision On Antonio Brown
When speaking to TMZ Sports last week, retired NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown was asked about a potential return to the gridiron. "Tell Jerry Jones to call me!" On Thursday, TMZ Sports followed up with Jones. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner quickly brushed off the idea, saying he wants to give some younger wideouts a chance to show their stuff.
Amy Trask: If Deshaun Watson and the NFL PA want to take the league to federal court, it's going to be a steep uphill battle
Will Deshaun Watson be successful if he tried to sue the NFL in federal court? Amy Trask says it would be a steep uphill battle. Hear the full conversation with Baskin and Phelps!
Look: Erin Andrews Has 4-Word Message For NFL Fans
We're still a few weeks away from the start of the 2022 regular season, but FOX will host a preseason game this upcoming Sunday. FOX will televise a matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. This will a dress rehearsal for FOX's...
Adrian Peterson knocks out sparring partner ahead of boxing debut
Former Vikings running back Adrian Peterson takes his violent running style from the gridiron to the ring.
Seahawks considering change at starting quarterback?
Are the Seattle Seahawks considering making a change with their No. 1 quarterback spot? It seems like that may be the case. The Seahawks are believe to have Geno Smith listed as their No. 1 QB on the depth chart. Smith has taken most of the repititions in training camp with the No. 1 offense. They also started Smith in their first preseason game and then Drew Lock came in after him.
Bill Cowher Reveals His Theory On Bill Belichick's Decision
The New England Patriots coaching staff took a big blow when Josh McDaniels left to be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. That created a void at offensive coordinator which led to Belichick making an interesting choice for that role. He didn't hire a true offensive coordinator and instead announced that Matt Patricia and Joe Judge would be co-leading the unit.
NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Crushing Injury News
The Pittsburgh Steelers have quickly suffered two long-term injuries early in the preseason. DK Pittsburgh Sports' Dale Lolley reported Tuesday that wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph are both out for the season. Miller hurt his shoulder in practice last week while Joseph injured his ankle early in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
Kansas City Chiefs expected to ‘sweeten’ Patrick Mahomes contract in near future
The Kansas City Chiefs made quarterback Patrick Mahomes the highest paid NFL player ever in 2020 with a historic $500
49ers release former first-rounder Nkemdiche, reach 85-man limit
Less than a month after the 49ers signed defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche to a one-year contract, the team announced the former first-round draft pick’s release on Tuesday. The 49ers were Nkemdiche’s fourth team in the last five years after being selected 29th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft.
Former Alabama Star Reveals He Constantly Fought With Nick Saban
Najee Harris dominated at Alabama before beginning a bright NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers last year. The running back broke Derrick Henry's school records for all-time rushing yards and touchdowns before becoming a first-round selection. However, his time with the Crimson Tide didn't always go smoothly. Appearing on The...
Las Vegas Raiders Release Two Veteran Players
This Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders made several important roster decisions. Among those decisions was the release of two veterans players. The Raiders announced this Tuesday that they have released defensive tackle Vernon Butler and wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. "The Las Vegas Raiders have made the following roster moves, the...
Punches thrown in massive fight at Patriots–Panthers practice
Joint practices during the NFL preseason give teams a chance to work against some unfamiliar opponents and see different schemes than they normally would in a regular practice setting. However, putting two different teams together on one practice field can also result in some pretty heated fights, just like it did between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
The Buccaneers Add Depth With A Familiar Face
The current Tampa Bay Buccaneers depth chart shows four players at right defensive end: William Gholston, Logan Hall, Benning Potoa’e, and Willington Previlon. However, they only have two at left defensive end: Akiem Hicks and Patrick O’Connor. The team thought of adding another player to help their cause...
Falcons sign KeeSean Johnson
The Falcons added a wide receiver to their roster on Wednesday. The team announced the signing of KeeSean Johnson. Wide receiver Tyshaun James was waived to make space for Johnson and the Falcons also announced that they have released defensive lineman Bryce Rodgers from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Lions Move On from Two Members of Roster
The Detroit Lions' roster is currently set at 85 players.
Sky coach James Wade voices displeasure with WNBA playoffs first-round format as Chicago prepares to defend title
CHICAGO -- As the Chicago Sky prepared for the first round of the WNBA playoffs, and the start of their title defense under the league's new playoff format, coach and general manager James Wade said he was "not a real big fan" of the new structure of the first-round series.
Steelers Swap Pair of Offensive Linemen
The Pittsburgh Steelers make more changes to their roster.
