According to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, QB Drew Lock was acting as the Seattle Seahawks' starting QB in practice on Tuesday. (Gregg Bell on Twitter) Lock has been behind QB Geno Smith throughout the majority of camp so far, coming off the bench in Seattle's preseason Week 1 game. However, both QBs had nearly equal yards per attempt and completion percentages. If Lock starts the season as the starter, it has the potential to be better for WRs Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf as Lock is more prone to push the ball down the field. Regardless, Lock's fantasy output will be limited in a run-first offense.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO