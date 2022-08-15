ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Bronny James Throws Down Poster Dunk During Game in France

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

This slam looked eerily similar to his father’s NBA highlights.

Bronny James did his best impression of his father Monday afternoon when he threw down a vicious poster dunk over a helpless defender during a showcase game in Paris.

Playing in the second game of the California Basketball Club’s European Tour, Bronny and younger brother Bryce took on the U-18 French Select Team on Monday. However, it was Bronny who stole the show with a jaw-dropping slam late in the first half.

Leading his team on a fast break with just under two minutes to go in the second quarter, James burst past a defender at the three-point line to give himself an open path to the basket on the left side of the lane. He then rose up, skying above an out-of-position defender to flush the ball through the net with his right hand.

The dunk rightfully sent the arena into a frenzy.

Those on hand to see the dunk in person weren’t the only ones in awe. LeBron James took to Twitter to express his surprise at Bronny’s monster slam.

Bronny is one of the most notable prospects to come through high school in some time, but he continues to show why he’s deserving of national attention. Set to enter his senior year at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif., James is being pursued by a number of high-profile programs, including UCLA, USC, Michigan and Ohio State, according to ESPN.

So long as he keeps throwing down dunks like the one he did on Monday, Bronny is likely to remain in the spotlight for the years to come.

