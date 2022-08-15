NY Cannabis Board Takes Next Steps Toward Opening Up Legal Marijuana Sales

From Texas to Virginia to Oklahoma, book bans are increasing at an alarming rate, according to a PEN America report. More than 1,500 bans were instituted in U.S. school districts from July 2021 to March 2022, the highest number ever recorded. The report found a few main themes across these books: sexual orientation, gender identity and race — and banning them might have the opposite of the intended effect. “If you live in a family that is not supportive of your sexuality, of your gender identity, being able to read books about lived experiences that are like yourself can save a life, and taking books away from kids like that is doing harm,” says Jen Cousins of the Florida Freedom to Read Project.

