ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY Cannabis Board Takes Next Steps Toward Opening Up Legal Marijuana Sales

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago
New York cannabis regulators have awarded the first 15 conditional adult-use processor licenses, a crucial step toward bringing the state’s cannabis market online. The announcement came during an Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) meeting in which Cannabis Control Board members also appointed a director of policy and discussed the adult-use cannabis retail licensing applications, which will open next week. OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said the processor licenses authorize licensees to take plant material grown by New York farmers and convert it into cannabis products like edibles, tinctures, and vape cartridges. “The conditional classes licenses that will be advanced with your approval today play an important link in the Seeding Opportunity Initiative between New York small farmers who are currently growing adult-use cannabis and the business owners with a cannabis conviction or their family members who will set up the adult-use retail dispensaries later this year,” Alexander said.
The Seeding Opportunity Initiative, announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul in March 2022 , aims to ensure individuals with past cannabis-related criminal offenses can participate in the state’s new industry. Two components of the initiative include prioritizing individuals with convictions and their families for adult-use retail licenses and allowing existing hemp farmers in New York state to cultivate adult-use cannabis.

Retails License Applications Open Soon

Applications for adult-use cannabis retail licenses will open on Aug. 25. The board announced that change following the appointment of Social Equity Impact Ventures to oversee a $200 million social equity investment fund. Social Equity Impact Ventures is a Black-led investment team including Suzanne Shank, former New York City Comptroller William Thompson, and NBA Hall of Famer Chris Webber. “Under their leadership, the initial plans are being developed to support the rollout of New York State conditional adult-use retail dispensary market, which we anticipate opening later this year,” Cannabis Control Board Chair Tremaine Wright said during the meeting. The first licenses to operate adult-use retail dispensaries are intended to be awarded to individuals who have been hardest hit by punitive drug laws. In order to qualify, applicants must have a marijuana-related offense conviction prior to the passage of New York’s Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021, or have a close family member with an offense. They must also have experience owning and operating a qualifying business. The application window for adult-use retail licenses will close on Sept. 26. Some activists have praised New York’s efforts to include communities that punitive drug laws have disproportionately harmed in what is expected to be a multibillion-dollar industry. But the measures have mixed support among New Yorkers. According to a March survey from Siena College, just 33 percent of New Yorkers support giving individuals with convictions first crack at dispensary licenses, while 54 percent oppose it,
Marijuana Moment reported .

More Big Moves

Testing laboratories are also vital to the developing industry. The board approved emergency laboratory regulations that Wright said: “will not only allow for us to establish a testing procedure for cannabis products, it will allow us to immediately open the application window for new cannabis testing labs.” The board also approved 19 additional adult-use cannabis cultivation licenses, bringing the total of New York farms licensed to grow adult-use cannabis to 242. Finally, John Kagia was appointed as director of policy, a role that Alexander said will shape and oversee the industry. Kagia previously served as chief knowledge officer at cannabis data analytics firm New Frontier Data.
“What I see in this candidate that made him stand out, and would result in this recommendation, is somebody who understands where New York's market will be in the larger landscape of the cannabis industry and the opportunity that we have here to build a model market,” Alexander said.
The New York legislature approved adult-use cannabis legalization
in March 2021. Despite months of setbacks under the leadership of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, regulators maintain that adult-use cannabis sales are on track to kick off in New York before the close of 2022.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheddar News

The Secrets of the Empire State Building

While the Empire State Building no longer holds the crown as the tallest building in New York City, its iconic stature has remained the focal point of the city's sprawling skyline. Cheddar News' NYC Revealed series takes a deep dive into the landmark building's rise to acclaim, its physical transformations, and how it continues to be the staple and identifying marker of the Big Apple after nearly 100 years.  Aerial view of the construction of the Empire State Building, New York, on Oct. 14, 1930, which has reached 88 storeys. (AP Photo) In NYC...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

AMEX, Break the Love Look to Make NYC Tennis Courts Accessible Ahead of U.S. Open

With tennis and other racquet sports surging in popularity, Break the Love, a social sports platform that allows racquet sports enthusiasts of all levels to connect, learn, and play, is looking to open up access to New York City tennis courts to a wide range of people through a partnership with American Express. Break the Love is an online platform that lets users search for clubs, find events, connect with other players, arrange lessons, and reserve courts in various locations around the country.The campaign, which kicked off on August 10 and runs through September 13, offers complimentary access to 10,000 tennis...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Giuliani Targeted & Big League Love: What You Need2Know

Get the Need2Know newsletter in your inbox every morning! Sign up here!Here are the headlines you Need2Know for Tuesday, August 16, 2022:1. GEORGIA ELECTION PROBERudy Giuliani has been notified that he is a target in a Georgia investigation into possible efforts to interfere with the 2020 election. Giuliani, a personal attorney to then-President Donald Trump and the former mayor of New York City, is scheduled to appear before a grand jury in Atlanta on Wednesday. South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham was also told by a judge that he must testify in the probe, despite Graham’s contention that his office would prevent him from...
GEORGIA STATE
Cheddar News

Texans Support Legalizing Adult-Use Marijuana, but Lawmakers Haven't Listened

A majority of Texans now support cannabis legalization. But legislation in the Lone Star State hasn’t kept up. Texas has a small medical cannabis program, beyond which possession amounts to a criminal offense.According to a new poll from the University of Texas, Tyler and The Dallas Morning News, 55 percent of Texans support or strongly support cannabis for adult use, and 72 percent support cannabis for medical use. Support differs along party lines. Some 65 percent of Democrats surveyed support or strongly support adult-use cannabis legalization, while 75 percent support medical. Among Republicans, just under half — 43 percent — support...
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
Cheddar News

Why Has 'Adulting' Gotten So Hard?

Whether it's a broken down car, unpaid taxes, a roach-infested apartment, or horrible health insurance, "adulting" is hard. Experts are saying that it's getting even harder, especially for one age group. The stress of it all is leading millennials to cope in ways that are unhealthy and unsustainable. Lisa Palmer, psychotherapist and founder of the Renew Center of Florida and RenewMe, joins Cheddar News to discuss.
FLORIDA STATE
Cheddar News

7 States Could See Cannabis Reform at the Midterm Elections

Voters in seven states across the U.S. might decide on cannabis legalization during November’s midterm elections. Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Oklahoma could vote on adult-use cannabis, whereas voters in Nebraska look to consider medical cannabis legalization.Should voters approve cannabis in those states, it would represent a red wave of cannabis legalization. With the exception of Maryland, the six other states voted Republican in the 2020 election, according to 270 to Win. According to Pew Research Center, cannabis legalization is an increasingly popular and bipartisan issue. Some 91 percent of adults say cannabis should be...
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
Cheddar News

Today Explained: How Banning Books Can Backfire

From Texas to Virginia to Oklahoma, book bans are increasing at an alarming rate, according to a PEN America report. More than 1,500 bans were instituted in U.S. school districts from July 2021 to March 2022, the highest number ever recorded. The report found a few main themes across these books: sexual orientation, gender identity and race — and banning them might have the opposite of the intended effect. “If you live in a family that is not supportive of your sexuality, of your gender identity, being able to read books about lived experiences that are like yourself can save a life, and taking books away from kids like that is doing harm,” says Jen Cousins of the Florida Freedom to Read Project.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheddar News

Sherri Shepherd Talks New Show ‘Sherri’ and Lessons Learned From Wendy Williams

Sherri Shepherd is slated to take over Wendy Williams' daytime talk show slot with "Sherri" launching this fall. Shepherd joined Cheddar News’ Hena Doba to talk about her preparations ahead of the premiere and what she has learned from past daytime talk show giants like Williams, Ellen Degeneres, and more. As she hones in her own skills and plans for the new hour-long program, she said she is thinking about who her dream guests would be. Shepherd has also teamed up with Hertz rental cars who are helping her with the big move to New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

Kentucky Bourbon Auction Raises Money for Flood-Damaged Community

The bourbon community in Kentucky is coming together to help those impacted by the devastating flooding in the eastern part of the state. Bestselling author, entrepreneur, and bourbon critic Fred Minnick is joining forces with the Kentucky Distillers' Association and the Bourbon Crusaders to raise money for the recovery effort with an online auction taking place through August 21. Fred Minnick joined Cheddar's News Wrap to talk about the auction, plus give expert tips on how to taste bourbon like a pro.
KENTUCKY STATE
Cheddar News

Georgia Targets Giuliani in 2020 Election Investigation

Lawyers for Rudy Giuliani have been told he is a target of a criminal investigation in Georgia. It's centered around whether former president Trump and his allies violated the law in their efforts to flip the 2020 election results in Georgia. Giuliani is scheduled to appear before a special grand jury on Wednesday. his lawyer told the new york times that Mr. giuliani would probably invoke attorney-client privilege if asked questions about his dealings with Mr. Trump. Meanwhile, a federal judge on Monday denied Sen. Lindsey Graham's effort to quash a subpoena seeking his testimony in the Georgia investigation.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Marijuana Dispensaries#Cannabis Industry#Cannabis Act#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Ny Cannabis Board Takes#Cannabis Control Board
Cheddar News

Jake Miller Performs His New Song '8 Tattoos'

On the heels of his new music video (that he produced and directed) and preceding the start of his brand new tour, Jake Miller stopped by Cheddar News in New York City to give the team a sneak peek at his upcoming music and shows. Miller gave insight into the creative process that led to the new EP and how he’s bringing his "8 Tattoos" Tour to life on the road. He even treats the team to an in-studio performance of his song of the same name.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cheddar News

One Good Thing: Couple Says ‘I Do’ at the NICU

A Connecticut couple had a change of plans when their daughter was born prematurely and subsequently had to spend the next 100+ days in the hospital’s NICU. In turn, they had to postpone their wedding — twice. After a suggestion by a nurse, the couple decided to get married with their daughter as their witness and threw an impromptu ceremony at the NICU. Luckily, daughter Drew was then able to head home with her parents only a few days later.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Cheddar News

One Good Thing: Message in a Bottle Written by Lost Loved One

Two divers working their shift at a shipyard in Mississippi discovered a bottle with a sun-bleached note inside. Although they could not make out all the information on the note written in 1989, they were able to figure out a possible last name of the writer. The divers shared their findings on social media and were connected with a family who wanted to see the message for themselves…
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy