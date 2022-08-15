ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring the Barbiecore Trend Home With These Chic Pieces

By Casey Clark
 3 days ago
Scouted/The Daily Beast/iStock.

As a self-declared pink enthusiast, I don’t think I’ve ever been more excited about a trend than the current Barbiecore movement taking over... well, everything right now. Inspired by the upcoming live-action Barbie movie from Warner Bros. featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, Barbiecore embraces the bold pink aesthetic. The trend has not only taken over the fashion and beauty spaces but now it’s bled over to the home space too.

Sure, you may associate pink with children’s rooms, but the latest Barbiecore home decor items feel anything but juvenile. Plus, you can take the Barbiecore trend as far as you want to. Add a pink velvet chair to your office to embrace a touch of the trend or invest in a center-piece-worthy blush area rug. The choice is yours. Scroll through below to check out our favorite Barbiecore home decor items.

Glasshouse Fragrances Pretty in Pink Candle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OayXG_0hIAoakO00

If you’re not looking for a super-bold (or permanent) pink home decor piece, this candle is the perfect option. With notes of raspberry cupcake, cherry, and Tahitian vanilla, this candle smells so good you’ll almost want to take a bite. The best part? It comes in a bright pink glass jar which makes this an ideal accent piece for any living room, home office, or bedroom.

Buy Glasshouse Fragrances Pretty in Pink Candle at Glasshouse, $55

Ruggable Solid Tonal Fuchsia Pink Washable Rug
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GSS4W_0hIAoakO00

Make a statement with this pink rug fit for a living room, bedroom, or playroom. This hot pink rug is machine washable, so you can easily toss it in for a deep clean without worrying about it falling apart post-wash. Plus, Ruggable offers an option for a cushioned rug pad so if you think you’ll be standing on it a lot give yourself a favor and make it more comfortable.

Buy Ruggable Solid Tonal Fuchsia Pink Washable Rug at Ruggable, $220

Smeg Two-Slice Toaster
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m5EIP_0hIAoakO00

Unless you’re a morning person, waking up at the crack of dawn for work or school can be a hassle. However, you can make mornings more fun with this retro pastel pink toaster that’ll whip up two warm and crispy slices of toast in just a few minutes.

Buy Smeg Two-Slice Toaster at Crate & Barrel, $200

Buy Smeg Two-Slice Toaster at Amazon, $200

Yaheetech Vegan Leather Desk ChairDown from $110
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aebbp_0hIAoakO00

If you’re one of the remote workers out there, then you’ll want to consider this pink desk chair . With 360 wheels, this chair allows for fluid and easy movement and is designed to keep you comfortable all day long. Say goodbye to uncomfortable office chairs and hello to this light pink cushioned seat.

Buy Yaheetech Vegan Leather Desk Chair at Amazon, $85

Pillowfort Rose Pink Metal Nightstand
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25DouX_0hIAoakO00

Whether you need a place to rest your phone, books, or glasses, this pink nightstand will do just the trick. Yes, this is technically sold as a kid’s item, but we think it’s perfectly suitable for grown-ups too. Set it next to your bed for easy access and when you don’t feel like getting up.

Buy Pillowfort Rose Pink Metal Nightstand at Target, $75

Luna Cooling Weighted Blanket
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQRgW_0hIAoakO00

This weighted blanket feels like you’re getting a million tiny little hugs. Designed to evenly distribute weight, this blanket provides the ideal amount of pressure to your entire body without sacrificing comfort. And, it’s even available in a light pink shade to fit the Barbiecore theme.

Buy Luna Cooling Weighted Blanket at Amazon, $80

Spoonflower Hot Pink Linen Wallpaper
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0ok9_0hIAoakO00

Take a dive head first into the Barbiecore aesthetic with peel and stick wallpaper that will transform your living quarters into Barbie’s dreamhouse. The easy peel and stick method makes it easy to apply and prevents pesky damage that sometimes accompanies traditional wallpaper.

Buy Spoonflower Hot Pink Linen Wallpaper at Spoonflower, $120

Julyfox Pink Velvet Softa
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23yBc3_0hIAoakO00

For those looking to make a Barbiecore statement in their home, this affordable velvet sofa will do the trick. The velvet finish makes the bubblegum pink hue feel luxe—not childish.

Buy Julyfox Pink Velvet Softa at Amazon, $390

Jessica Simpson Pink Acrylic Stemless Wine GlassesDown from $20
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MhpmA_0hIAoakO00

Whether you’re having a girl’s night in or are just in need of some additional wine glasses, this pink set is perfect for capturing the Barbiecore trend. Available in a set of four, these glasses are great for wine, juice, sparkling water, and any other beverage you enjoy. And yes, they are dishwasher safe.

Buy Jessica Simpson Pink Acrylic Stemless Wine Glasses at Marshalls, $7

Chalk Infinity Storage Set
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvJgb_0hIAoakO00

There’s no such thing as too much organization if you ask me. Utilize this baby pink six-piece storage set to keep those everyday household or beauty essentials organized. When you’re not using them, they can be stacked and stowed away for safekeeping and space-saving.

Buy Chalk Infinity Storage Set at TJ Maxx, $40

IN THIS ARTICLE
TheDailyBeast

