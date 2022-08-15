ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Three Killed in Horrific Hit-and-Run After ‘Altercation’ at Chicago Gay Bar

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 3 days ago
Joshua Lott/Getty Images

A Chicago hit-and-run early Sunday morning in the city’s South Shore neighborhood killed three and injured one more. The grisly incident, caught on a nearby driver’s dashcam, shows a group of men fighting in the street around 5 a.m. when the silver car slams into them. Chicago officials said the attack seemed to be sparked by a fight at a gay bar that spilled onto the curb, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Someone from the bar allegedly hopped into their car and bolted down the street toward the crowd, hitting four of the men, before ditching the vehicle just four blocks from the scene. Two of the victims—Devonta Vivetter, 27, and Donald Huey, 25—were pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, as was an unnamed third victim. The bar in question is Jeffery Pub, the oldest gay bar in the city, but officials say they don’t have evidence it was a hate crime. “That can change once we get more witnesses and a suspect in,” Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan said.

Read it at Chicago Sun-Times

