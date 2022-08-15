A 19-year-old is taking the boxing world by storm as he keeps battering his opponents

Xander Zayas can be a future star of world boxing. Photo by Getty Images

Xander Zayas, 19, continues to grow as one of boxing's very best prospects.

The teenage fighter scored another thumping win Saturday at a Top Rank show in Las Vegas.

Elsewhere, Teofimo Lopez returned to the ring with a rebound win, following a title loss last year.

LAS VEGAS — Teenage boxing sensation Xander Zayas has done it again.

The 19-year-old, already considered one of the sport's brightest prospects, returned to the ring Saturday, at the Resorts World in Las Vegas, to beat another opponent to the floor.

Zayas won the NABO junior middleweight title and, considering he's being developed by Top Rank, and has long been earmarked for success by founder and CEO Bob Arum, it could be the first of many championships.

Arum, 90, told Insider two years ago that he first met Zayas when the youngster was just 16 years old, and fell "in love" with the novice fighter straight away.

This was an athlete, Arum said at that time, that could succeed in numerous championships — potentially, he said, all the way up to light heavyweight or beyond.

The prediction remains in good stead to become true as Zayas was a welterweight when he first walked through the doors of Top Rank HQ, and is knocking out grown men before he's even of legal drinking age.

Zayas out-landed Elias Espadas by a ratio greater than two punches to one, was far more effective with his jab, and pummeled his opponent to both the body (27 shots connected) and head (59), according to Compubox data sent to Insider.

It all came to a head in the fifth when Zayas finished Espadas in style to close the show.

Xander Zayas boxing prospect of the year. Photo by Getty Images

After delivering the final blow, Zayas enthusiastically mounted the turnbuckle and could be heard screaming: "I'm the best fucking prospect in boxing."

In this kind of form, it can be hard to argue.

In a statement sent to Insider, Zayas said the win — and regional title — means he's taken "a step closer" to his "goal of becoming a world champion."

Teo Lopez beat Pedro Campa in the main event

Teofimo Lopez rebounded in style with a win Saturday. Photo by Getty Images

Former unified lightweight champion Teofimo Lopez rebounded in style in the main event, beating Pedro Campa in the seventh round after losing his titles to George Kambosos Jr. last year.

The bout was organized at the super lightweight limit — a division higher than Lopez had been accustomed to fighting in — and he said in a statement sent to Insider that the transition had been "killing" his body.

He then said: "We want all the belts," at 140-pounds. "We want to become two-time undisputed champion."

Top Rank's next boxing event is an August 20 show at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

Emmanuel Navarrete and Eduardo Baev headline the ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ card.