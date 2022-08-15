See what it’s like to soar through the Swiss Alps

By Jamie Smith via SWNS

This headcam video captures a daring wingsuit flight in the beautiful Swiss Alps.

Former Royal Marine Tim Howell, 31, is a British thrill-seeker well known for his incredible flights.

He accessed a perilously-high launch point above Interlaken, Switzerland, before leaping off with a 360-degree head camera.

The area is known as a "no pull" zone - adding to the danger as he needed to carefully time the moment to release his parachute.

Tim, from Martock, Somerset, England said: “I had previously jumped the lower cliff, but my friend found the access to the cliff above it.

“It’s quite committing, because there is a "no pull" zone, while flying above the grass, which means that your parachute wouldn't open in time if you tried.

“You have to make the decision if you are flying well enough to fly over it and then over the cliff.”

The video was filmed July 5, 2021.

