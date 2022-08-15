ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London man arrested for 2020 shooting at Groton hookah lounge

By Jenn Brink
WTNH
GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Groton police arrested a New London man who allegedly shot another man at a hookah lounge in 2020.

The shooting took place at Midnight Hookah Lounge on Pleasant Valley Road South in Groton just before 4 a.m. Oct. 4, 2020, police said.

Navy sailor pleads not guilty to killing wife in New London

Investigators developed 32-year-old Raashid Cox as a suspect in the altercation that led to the shooting. A 27-year-old man was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital in a vehicle, according to police.

Groton police obtained an arrest warrant, and Cox was eventually located and taken into custody. He was served with the arrest warrant Monday in New London Superior Court.

Cox was arraigned and charged with first-degree assault, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment. He was held on a $250,000 bond.

