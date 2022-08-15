Read full article on original website
Janet Johnson
3d ago
Thank you for helping this family which you initially denied. Everyone over there in my home state deserves any assistance from FEMA
Reply
2
Related
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear updates on eastern Ky. flooding include $6.7 million donated to Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – During his regular weekly press conference on Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear said the death toll from the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky last month remains at 39, while two Breathitt County women are still missing. The deaths have occurred in five counties: 8 in Breathitt,...
WLKY.com
National task force helping eastern Kentucky flood victims restore precious heirlooms
EASTERN, Ky. — Thousands of flood victims in eastern Kentucky had priceless heirlooms damaged, but a National Task Force is going to help restore them. Experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force are in the area, and they're showing people how everyday items you can find at hardware or grocery stores can help restore pictures or other precious heirlooms.
Gov. Beshear provides update on eastern Ky. flood recovery
The death toll remains at 39 and officials are still looking for two women from Breathitt County, 60-year-old Vanessa Baker, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff.
1039thebulldog.com
KYEM: FEMA’s first answer is not always their final answer
As the Governor and Kentucky’s state and federal legislators continue to press FEMA as to why they are turning down so many requests for help from flood victims, Kentucky Emergency Management reminds you that FEMA’s first answer is not always their final answer. They say it’s very important...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WUKY
'Survivors are not alone in this': FEMA offers update on its response in eastern Kentucky
"Survivors are not alone in this. We are here trying to get you the assistance. We've just got to get through the process," a FEMA spokesperson said on Monday during a media call. FEMA representatives say their staff on the ground are working to get more assistance to those affected.
wymt.com
‘Gone in a days time’: Flood victims turn to temporary shelter
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Nearly three weeks after flooding tore through Eastern Kentucky, some people still have to find temporary shelter while they figure out their next steps. Some people have started living out of tents. One man in Breathitt County is hoping he can be out of a...
Wave 3
African American residents speak on Eastern Kentucky history, flooding losses
The Consumer Federation of America saw the original report and sent a five-page letter to the Kentucky Department of Insurance urging an investigation of pricing practices. LMPD officer fired after FBI charges in Breonna Taylor case meets with police chief. Updated: 5 hours ago. Kyle Meany, who had received a...
wcluradio.com
Kentucky governor says flood relief session ‘will happen’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he hopes to call a special session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to work on flood relief. He says lawmakers are committed to it. He expects it to happen in the next four weeks. Beshear also announced that federal emergency officials at recovery centers in eastern Kentucky now have the authority to approve claims on site.
RELATED PEOPLE
WUKY
In an agency first, FEMA frees up on-site representatives to approve eastern Kentucky claims
In response to pressure to approve more claims and give applicants more assistance and latitude in applying, FEMA is now allowing its on-the-ground workers in disaster recovery centers in eastern Kentucky not only access to the claims but the authority to approve them. It’s a step Gov. Andy Beshear says...
WKYT 27
Many families still struggling to get aid from FEMA following devastating floods
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear said FEMA is taking more steps to help eastern Kentuckians after the deadly floods. He said he talked with officials Monday about addressing the denials and other issues families have faced trying to get relief. For people in these communities, it is welcomed...
In remote Eastern Kentucky, neighbors step in to help out where no one else will following floods
Over the past week, Havanna Thacker has transformed a historic high school in Carr Creek into a supply depot. While her mother whips up trays of food in a tiny cafeteria, she stocks the gym with supplies that people bring by the carload. In the afternoon, she’ll deliver it all...
Kentucky State Police encourages Kentuckians to come to ‘Safety Town’
For more than 60 years, KSP has not only provided security for the state fair, but they have also managed the Safety Town booth.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vets do chicken checkups at the TN State Fair to ensure birds bring home a blue ribbon instead of bird flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Fair kicked off Thursday in Wilson County, and on Friday feathered fowl will compete to see who will be named Tennessee's top birds. The only thing their owners want them to take home is the blue ribbon, but there's a chance the birds could take home something else this year: highly pathogenic avian flu.
Food trucks from East TN heading to Kentucky to help communities recover from floods
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of food trucks from East Tennessee is mobilizing and is heading to Kentucky to help communities recover from the recent devastating floods. Tom Fitzharris is organizing the effort and said more than enough food trucks already told him they're willing and ready to volunteer. He owns TK's Gourmet Food Wagon.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky Humane Society urges adoptions to help animals affected by eastern Kentucky floods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When a natural disaster happens, it’s not just people who get displaced, pets do, too. So when the floods hit eastern Kentucky at the end of July, the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) went down to help clear animal shelters. However, they weren’t picking up animals...
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Do Living Conditions in Kentucky Rank Against Other States?
How's life in Kentucky? When it comes to poverty, home ownership, income, health, and job growth, a new report from Wallethub shows there's work to be done. The Commonwealth has many families with not enough money to meet basic needs. If I can say one thing about Kentucky, it's a...
Father Jim Sichko helps eastern Kentucky flood victims
Help continues to pour in for eastern Kentucky from all over. Father Jim Sichko is the latest to offer up support.
WBTV
Reporters notebook: Voices from the floods of Eastern Kentucky
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a journalist, some stories have a strong personal connection, and that’s the case with flooding in Eastern Kentucky which left 39 people dead. The mountains and their unspoiled beauty of that region offer a powerful visual narrative that’s hard to escape. However, in...
Kentucky on target for 1st income tax cut in January
House Bill 8 calls for incremental tax cuts until the personal income tax is eliminated completely.
Comments / 3