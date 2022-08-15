ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 3

Janet Johnson
3d ago

Thank you for helping this family which you initially denied. Everyone over there in my home state deserves any assistance from FEMA

Reply
2
Related
WLKY.com

National task force helping eastern Kentucky flood victims restore precious heirlooms

EASTERN, Ky. — Thousands of flood victims in eastern Kentucky had priceless heirlooms damaged, but a National Task Force is going to help restore them. Experts from the Heritage Emergency National Task Force are in the area, and they're showing people how everyday items you can find at hardware or grocery stores can help restore pictures or other precious heirlooms.
KENTUCKY STATE
1039thebulldog.com

KYEM: FEMA’s first answer is not always their final answer

As the Governor and Kentucky’s state and federal legislators continue to press FEMA as to why they are turning down so many requests for help from flood victims, Kentucky Emergency Management reminds you that FEMA’s first answer is not always their final answer. They say it’s very important...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Government
wcluradio.com

Kentucky governor says flood relief session ‘will happen’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he hopes to call a special session of the state legislature in the next few weeks to work on flood relief. He says lawmakers are committed to it. He expects it to happen in the next four weeks. Beshear also announced that federal emergency officials at recovery centers in eastern Kentucky now have the authority to approve claims on site.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Beshear
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lex#Turners
99.5 WKDQ

New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in

A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
WBTV

Reporters notebook: Voices from the floods of Eastern Kentucky

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As a journalist, some stories have a strong personal connection, and that’s the case with flooding in Eastern Kentucky which left 39 people dead. The mountains and their unspoiled beauty of that region offer a powerful visual narrative that’s hard to escape. However, in...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy