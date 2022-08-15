ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens man caught with 420 lbs. of weed in car during traffic stop in NJ: officials

By Kimberly Dole
 3 days ago

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (WCBS 880) -- A Queens man was arrested in New Jersey on Thursday after investigators discovered approximately 420 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle after being pulled over for speeding, authorities said.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office , 20-year-old Li Fan Feng, of Flushing, was charged with possession with intent to distribute over 400 pounds of marijuana.

Feng was on the southbound side of the I-95 in Ridgefield near the George Washington Bridge when he was stopped by members of Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella’s Narcotic Task Force.

Feng was pulled over for speeding when officials saw 18 large cardboard boxes and several black garbage bags in the back of his car, an affidavit of probable cause stated.

A K-9 that brought to the scene signaled that the boxes contained suspected narcotics that were found to be marijuana that were packaged for sale, the Musella said.

Feng was released from Bergen County Jail with conditions following a detention hearing Friday.

