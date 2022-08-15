Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Arrest made in Ozark fire
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - An arrest has been made in connection to a house and vehicle fire in Ozark, AL. On August 10, 2022, Ozark Police Department, Ozark Fire Department, and Ewell Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call from Coleman Drive. When they arrived on the scene the owner...
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle wreck causes vehicle fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A crash reported on Ross Clark Circle near Prevatt Road in Dothan resulted in a fire. According to Alabama Department of Transportation, the vehicle fire is closing westbound lanes and blocking left lane and left turn lane eastbound. Dothan police and fire responded to the accident...
wdhn.com
Geneva fugitive caught after eluding arrest
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)— After an all-night search, a Geneva County man was apprehended by authorities after eluding arrest. Jeremy J. Sanders, 28, of Geneva, was stopped by an Alabama State Trooper on Highway 52 East for an expired tag. Once asked for his identification, Sanders claimed he was a minor and had no identification with him. The Trooper searched the vehicle and discovered an ID card with Sanders’s full name. It was confirmed by dispatch that Sanders had a felony warrant out for his arrest for violation of probation. Once the trooper attempted to arrest Sanders, he fled on foot into the local woods.
wtvy.com
Fiery car crash on Ross Clark Circle
Houston Co. Schools sees big increase in student enrollment.
Andalusia Star News
Opp Police Department investigating Tuesday afternoon death
The Opp Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a woman was found dead inside a residence. According to an OPD press release, police received a call from EMS and Opp Fire Department officials on Tuesday, August 16, at approximately 4:32 p.m., of an unresponsive female in a house on the 400 block of West Street.
wtvy.com
WTVY NEWS4 Wiregrass Weekends
An ongoing investigation into food program scandal prompts FBI involvement. DPD has arrested three suspects in connection to a Dothan pawn shop burglary. A wreck on Ross Clark Circle left several lanes closed and caused a car to catch fire. Local experts speak on child abuse. Updated: 17 hours ago.
Dothan man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. More News from WRBL While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away […]
wtvy.com
Search canceled for suspect
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - UPDATE: The search for Angela Dawn Hall has been canceled. ORIGINAL: The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect. Angela Dawn Hall is wanted for questioning in reference to an ongoing theft of a motor vehicle case.
wtvy.com
3 nabbed, 1 wanted in Dothan pawn shop burglary
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - 3 suspects have been charged in relation to a pawn shop burglary that occurred early this week. On 8/12/2022, several suspects broke into a pawn shop in the 3000 block of South Oates St. in Dothan. The suspects used a vehicle to ram their way into...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Two vehicle crash on Ross Clark Circle leaves 1 dead
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A Dothan man was pronounced dead on the scene after an early Monday morning crash. The driver of the older model Dodge, Foy Wambles, 79, of Dothan, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dothan Fire Department. This is an ongoing investigation by the...
wdhn.com
Investigation begins for early morning Dothan fire
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan officials are investigating an early morning house fire that claimed the life of a dog. Dothan Fire Department responded to a call on the 2000 block of Charlton Drive in Dothan, that a residence was engulfed in flames. Once on the scene, Dothan Fire...
wtvy.com
Man dies after incident at Montgomery County construction site
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A construction worker who was critically injured and later died after an incident in Montgomery County has been identified. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Jose A. Prado, 23, of Dothan, was critically injured while working at a site near the intersection of Vaughn Road and Marler Road.
wdhn.com
2 arrests were made in a Dothan truck theft
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Two men have been arrested after police say they stole a truck and supplies from a business in Dothan. Police say, Anthony Jerome Harris, 58, of Headland, and Michael Earl Walker, 41, of Dothan, stole a truck, an enclosed trailer, and several pieces of equipment from a business on the 400 Block of Ross Clark Circle.
Troy Messenger
Brundidge police investigating pharmacy break-in
The Brundidge Police Department is investigating an early morning burglary of a pharmacy. Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green said on Aug. 12 about 4:30 a.m., two men broke into Pike Drugs Pharmacy. Green said the suspects were black males wearing face coverings and were able to take an undisclosed amount of narcotics in just a few minutes.
wdhn.com
Serious car wrecks at the intersection of Coffee Co. Rd. 709 and U.S. Highway 84
LEVEL PLAINS, Ala. (WDHN)—As WDHN first reported Tuesday night, an Enterprise woman has been charged with “vehicular homicide” from a Coffee County Grand Jury indictment stemming from an incident more than a year and a half ago. WDHN found that the fatal, two-vehicle wreck outside of Level...
wtvy.com
Signal operation change at W Main Street/Woodburn Drive intersection
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A signal operation change in Dothan will go into effect beginning on Tuesday. The change will affect the intersection of US Highway 84/West Main Street and Woodburn Drive. The city of Dothan asks that you use caution driving in this area as motorists adjust to the...
wdhn.com
Wife searching for more answers in the death of her husband
(WDHN) — Callie Williams had been worried about her husband’s whereabouts for over a month which ultimately led to the worst news of her life — her husband Rikki Williams remains were found right here behind the marathon gas station in Wicksburg. “My heart really dropped to...
niceville.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of DeFuniak Springs man
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. — A convicted felon suspected in a reported theft is facing several charges after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said it found him in possession of narcotics. According to a report by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 13, a WCSO deputy conducted a...
wtvy.com
FBI joins feeding program investigation
An ongoing investigation into food program scandal prompts FBI involvement.
wdhn.com
State prisoner serving time for manslaughter in deaths of two New Brockton teens dies
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—With the death of two New Brockton High School students two years ago, one can well imagine that the news of Anthony Bishop’s death in state prison has “spread like wildfire” in Central Coffee County. Today, WDHN spoke with those in the Coffee...
