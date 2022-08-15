ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Are Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Kahnika Nelson. She was last seen on Sunday, August 14th in the area of 1500 Arch Street. Kahnika is 5’4, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black jeans, a grey NIKE sweatshirt, and black Ugg slides.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

3 Charged in Shooting That Wounded 5 Near Rec Center

Three men have been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting near a West Philadelphia recreation center that left five young men wounded. Marlon Spurell, 22; Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22; and Tahmir Pinckney, 24, are also charged with aggravated assault, illegally carrying a gun and related crimes, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Thursday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Block Captain Shot Trying To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft

Catalytic Converter thieves are just a shade above child molesters. These scum are despised and people would like to kill them or do bodily harm to them if they are caught in the act. Police advise not to do that. Dial 911 and get a description. It is difficult to wait for the police as you watch the thieves drive away with your property.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Philly to offer $10K reward for info on shootings close to schools, rec centers

The City of Philadelphia rolled out an initiative Thursday to try to reduce shootings near locations popular among children. Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city would begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any members of the public who fire a gun and injure others within 500 feet of a school, recreation center or library in Philadelphia, according to FOX29 News.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Juvenile Arrested for Assault in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, PA — In West Chester, a juvenile was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. According to West Chester Police, the juvenile was identified and taken into custody after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the assault that occurred in the 50 block of East Chestnut Street on August 16th, 2022, just before 8:00 P.M.
WEST CHESTER, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘Brave' Philly Block Captain Shot Interrupting Catalytic Converter Theft

A Philadelphia block captain was shot while confronting a trio of thieves stealing a catalytic converter from under a van in the Germantown neighborhood Wednesday morning. Just after 5 a.m. police officers responded to West Pomona Street at Germantown Avenue to find a man in his 50s shot in his chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police searching for 3 suspects in connection with mass shooting near West Philly rec center

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they're searching for three suspects in connection with Tuesday night's mass shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center that sent five people to the hospital. The shooting happened at the intersection of 57th Street and Westminster Avenue around 7 p.m.Local leaders put on a united front on Wednesday to say enough is enough, including District Attorney Larry Krasner and Mayor Jim Kenney."This is about as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal activity," Krasner said. As of now, police say they don't have a motive for the shooting. But now, local, state and federal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

