Philadelphia Police Are Looking for Missing 16-Year-Old
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Kahnika Nelson. She was last seen on Sunday, August 14th in the area of 1500 Arch Street. Kahnika is 5’4, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair; she was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black jeans, a grey NIKE sweatshirt, and black Ugg slides.
NBC Philadelphia
3 Charged in Shooting That Wounded 5 Near Rec Center
Three men have been charged with attempted murder in relation to a shooting near a West Philadelphia recreation center that left five young men wounded. Marlon Spurell, 22; Azyear Sutton-Walker, 22; and Tahmir Pinckney, 24, are also charged with aggravated assault, illegally carrying a gun and related crimes, the Philadelphia Police Department announced Thursday.
Man On Parole Nabbed With Loaded Gun, Drugs During Traffic Stop In Delco: Police
A Philadelphia man on parole is facing new charges after he was busted with a loaded gun and drugs in Delaware County, authorities said. Officers stopped Faheem Wynn, 28, on MacDade Boulevard near Oak Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, because he was driving with a fake registration placard, Darby Township police said.
Woman struck and killed by SEPTA bus in Germantown, no other vehicle involved: Police
Police have confirmed the woman was not struck by a fleeing vehicle prior to being hit by the SEPTA bus.
fox29.com
Police: Man cleaning gun outside Philadelphia home shoots himself and his brother
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was cleaning his gun outside a home in Philadelphia when it unintentionally fired and struck him and his brother. Officers say the 38-year-old was on the back porch of a home on the 3700 block of Jasper Street when the apparent accidental shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
delawarevalleynews.com
Block Captain Shot Trying To Stop Catalytic Converter Theft
Catalytic Converter thieves are just a shade above child molesters. These scum are despised and people would like to kill them or do bodily harm to them if they are caught in the act. Police advise not to do that. Dial 911 and get a description. It is difficult to wait for the police as you watch the thieves drive away with your property.
4 teens shot during North Philadelphia birthday party
Police chased the suspects on foot after four teenagers were shot during a 17th birthday party in North Philadelphia.
Woman arrested, charged in connection with Trenton, New Jersey hit-and-run
A woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in Trenton, police said.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 41, hospitalized in critical condition after being shot 5 times in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in the hospital on Thursday morning. According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 4200 block of Stiles Street at 9:32 a.m. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. Officials say a 41-year-old man was shot five times throughout his body and transported...
Philly to offer $10K reward for info on shootings close to schools, rec centers
The City of Philadelphia rolled out an initiative Thursday to try to reduce shootings near locations popular among children. Mayor Jim Kenney announced that the city would begin offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any members of the public who fire a gun and injure others within 500 feet of a school, recreation center or library in Philadelphia, according to FOX29 News.
Juvenile Arrested for Assault in West Chester
WEST CHESTER, PA — In West Chester, a juvenile was arrested and charged with simple assault and harassment. According to West Chester Police, the juvenile was identified and taken into custody after an investigation revealed that they were responsible for the assault that occurred in the 50 block of East Chestnut Street on August 16th, 2022, just before 8:00 P.M.
Philly Police Need Public's Help Reuniting Crash Victim With Family
Police in Philadelphia are seeking the public's help in reuniting a newly-identified crash victim with her family. The woman had just awoken from a two-week coma at Albert Einstein Medical Center when staff contacted local police for help because she had no identifying information on her to allow them to contact her loved ones.
Teen absconded after ordered to home detention for alleged stabbing in Elkton
A 14-year-old Elkton girl remains at large after allegedly stabbing another 14-year-old female and then skipping out on home detention prompting frustration on the part of police.
NJ man charged with theft, selling police property valued at $250,000
A Medford, New Jersey man has been accused of stealing and selling about $250,000 worth of property belonging to a Central New Jersey police department.
fox29.com
Armed suspect sought for stealing $3,000 from Dollar General in North Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for a man they say robbed a Dollar General at gunpoint in broad daylight. The suspect, armed with a black handgun, reportedly entered the Dollar General on the 1300 bloc of Lehigh Avenue around 1:12 p.m. Monday. He demanded money from the cashier, then fled...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Brave' Philly Block Captain Shot Interrupting Catalytic Converter Theft
A Philadelphia block captain was shot while confronting a trio of thieves stealing a catalytic converter from under a van in the Germantown neighborhood Wednesday morning. Just after 5 a.m. police officers responded to West Pomona Street at Germantown Avenue to find a man in his 50s shot in his chest, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
phl17.com
14-year-old boy shot on Berks Street in Cecil B. Moore
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Wednesday, a teen boy was shot in Philadelphia’s Cecil B. Moore neighborhood. The incident happened on 20th Street and Berks Street around 5:50 pm. According to police, a 14-year-old was shot in the left shoulder. Police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in stable condition.
WGAL
Nearly 100 shots fired, five people hit in Philadelphia drive-by, police say
PHILADELPHIA — Five people were shot Tuesday evening in Philadelphia. It happened just before 7 p.m. in the city's Haddington neighborhood. Several men in a white SUV fired nearly 100 gunshots, according to authorities. Two of the victims were shot in the head and are in the hospital listed...
fox29.com
'She was a beautiful person': Family remembers 71-year-old woman hit by SEPTA bus and killed
GERMANTOWN - A family is in mourning after a woman was hit and killed by a SEPTA bus in Germantown. "They said that a 71-year-old woman got hit by a SEPTA bus at Greene and Walnut Lane. We were like, ‘Wait a minute, our Aunt Eloise is 71 and usually catches the bus right there!’" exclaimed nephew Gregory Shuler.
Police searching for 3 suspects in connection with mass shooting near West Philly rec center
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police say they're searching for three suspects in connection with Tuesday night's mass shooting outside a West Philadelphia rec center that sent five people to the hospital. The shooting happened at the intersection of 57th Street and Westminster Avenue around 7 p.m.Local leaders put on a united front on Wednesday to say enough is enough, including District Attorney Larry Krasner and Mayor Jim Kenney."This is about as serious as it gets when it comes to criminal activity," Krasner said. As of now, police say they don't have a motive for the shooting. But now, local, state and federal...
