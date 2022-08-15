ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

PRPD Arrest Burglary Suspect Following Vehicle Pursuit

 3 days ago
The investigation is ongoing; it is believed there are two outstanding suspects from the burglary

PASO ROBLES — Following a vehicle pursuit, Paso Robles Police were able to arrest a suspect involved in an early morning robbery on Monday, Aug. 15.

This morning around 3 a.m., the Paso Robles Police were dispatched to Tobacco Mart in the Woodland Plaza for a report of a burglary in progress. Officers arrived on scene and immediately saw the suspects getting into a white BMW. Officers attempted a traffic stop and the vehicle fled southbound US 101 from Spring Street in the wrong lane of traffic. A vehicle traveling northbound US 101 swerved away from the suspect to avoid a head on collision, which caused the driver to crash.

Officers paralleled the vehicle in the southbound lanes and exited Ramada Drive. The vehicle drove towards Trailer Barn and entered the Salinas River. The vehicle got stuck in the sand and the occupants fled on foot. A PRPD officer immediately deployed our Department drone and located one of the suspects in the riverbed. Demaura Grayson, 19 year old from Fontana, was located and arrested. It was determined he was the driver of the vehicle and responsible for the burglary. Deputies from SLOSO and Officers from the CHP and Atascadero PD responded to assist in locating the other occupants.

While continuing to search the area, a PRPD Sergeant located a vehicle traveling on Santa Ysabel Road, near Santa Ysabel Ranch at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was stopped, and the occupants were determined to be involved in the burglary. The driver, Brenden Clayton, 26 yr old from Carson, and the passenger, Kayla Brigges, 20 yr old from Compton, were both arrested.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with further information is asked to contact the PRPD. It is believed, there are two outstanding suspects from the burglary.

