Vets do chicken checkups at the TN State Fair to ensure birds bring home a blue ribbon instead of bird flu
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Fair kicked off Thursday in Wilson County, and on Friday feathered fowl will compete to see who will be named Tennessee's top birds. The only thing their owners want them to take home is the blue ribbon, but there's a chance the birds could take home something else this year: highly pathogenic avian flu.
Helping Mamas gets a new van to help more mamas in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Helping Mamas Knoxville has a new ride that will help it reach more people in East Tennessee. The organization is a donation-based supply bank that gives clothing, diapers, car seats, and other family essentials to moms in need. A few days ago, the organization announced it...
Tennessee's AG reaches multi-million dollar settlement with opioid maker
TENNESSEE, USA — According to a press release, Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III has reached a multi-million dollar settlement with opioid maker Endo International plc and its lenders. The Tennessee Attorney General's Office said the deal will provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments,...
Tennesseans will vote on these 4 amendments to the state constitution this November
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee voters will be able to vote on four proposed amendments to the state constitution on November 8. People will be able to vote on the four amendments during the upcoming midterm election alongside the Tennesee governor's race, candidates for the United States House of Representatives, as well as Tennessee House and Senate seats.
RCSO: Man convicted of murder and neglect in death of elderly relative found in Illinois
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said that on Wednesday they captured a man in Illinois who was found guilty of first-degree murder in Roane County Criminal Court. An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Kennedy in July after he failed to show up for his court date. He was convicted of murder and neglect in a 2019 case involving the death of an elderly relative. After the warrant was issued,
Food trucks from East TN heading to Kentucky to help communities recover from floods
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A group of food trucks from East Tennessee is mobilizing and is heading to Kentucky to help communities recover from the recent devastating floods. Tom Fitzharris is organizing the effort and said more than enough food trucks already told him they're willing and ready to volunteer. He owns TK's Gourmet Food Wagon.
Knox Pride event helps people find quality clothes for free amid high inflation
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With inflation being near the highest it has been in 40 years, one local organization is helping bring some relief to East Tennessee people. Four times a year, the doors at Knox Pride's clothing closet are open for everybody in the community. "It is a very...
TBI: New study shows 1,442 simple assaults targeting law enforcement in Tennessee during 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation released its annual report about the volume and nature of crimes targeting law enforcement officers in the state. The report found that simple assault was the most common kind of violent crime reported against law enforcement in 2021, with...
COVID cases and hospitalizations decline in East TN; mask recommendation dropped for Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — COVID-19 appears to be waning again across most of East Tennessee after public health agencies reported fewer COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this week. On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Knox, Blount, Sevier and other counties had dropped to "medium" COVID-19 community level/risk....
TWRA: Body of Georgia man recovered in lower eastern Tennessee after unoccupied boat found
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the body of a 57-year-old man was found in a Polk County lake Monday evening after they received a call about an unoccupied boat going in circles near a boat ramp. Boaters were able to board the boat and...
Deer illegally shot through head with crossbow, TWRA investigating
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reminding Tennessee hunters that deer season is not open after finding a buck suffering with a crossbow bolt through its head outside the Nashville area. The TWRA shared photos of a deer illegally shot out of season by someone with...
TVA: Consumers should expect lower power bills this fall due to milder temperatures, lower electric demand
TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Valley Authority said that consumers should expect lower power bills this fall due to milder temperatures and lower electric demand. "This summer has been a perfect storm of hot weather, record‐high energy demand, and rising fuel costs," said Doug Perry, TVA's senior vice president, Commercial Energy Solutions. "We've been using every tool in our toolbox to keep your power bill as low as possible."
Nashville mayor and Planned Parenthood to host ‘Post Roe’ forum in prep for state’s abortion ban
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s abortion law goes into effect on August 25, effectively banning the procedure across the state. Nashville Mayor John Cooper is hosting a "Post-Roe" forum along with Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi on Thursday, where attorneys and physicians will be answering questions. They will also discuss how people can get information and resources when those new laws go into effect.
Mock election to give students in Tennessee a chance to cast ballots in gubernatorial race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Most students in elementary, middle and high school are not eligible to vote in Tennessee's elections. However, they can still participate in the Tennessee Student Mock Election. The Secretary of State's Office opened registration for the election. It is meant to be an educational experience that...
GSMNP: Public's help needed in locating, identifying pre-20th century homesites
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is seeking help to identify and document former homesites in the park. Frank March, in conjunction with Park Archeologist Allison Harvey, is leading the research efforts to document field locations with associated historic records. The public is...
LaFollette police officer fired at city council meeting for creating 'toxic workplace' pushing to get job back
LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — On Friday, lawyers for Monty Miller sent paperwork to the city to preserve evidence related to his firing from the LaFollette Police Department. "Ultimately, our goal is for him to get his job back," said L. Scott Miller, Sgt. Miller's attorney. At its meeting on August...
New parking fees announced for Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — You're going to have to pay to park and pay more to camp in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park starting March 2023. Park leadership decided to adopt the 'Park it Forward' program, meaning park visitors will have to pay to park for the first time in the park's history and camping fees will increase, according to a release.
10Explores: Elkmont Nature Trail
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With over 800 miles of trails, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has options for outdoor adventurers of every level. For newer hikers or those looking to stretch their legs, the Elkmont Nature Trail could be an option with more to explore. The...
