KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said that on Wednesday they captured a man in Illinois who was found guilty of first-degree murder in Roane County Criminal Court. An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Kennedy in July after he failed to show up for his court date. He was convicted of murder and neglect in a 2019 case involving the death of an elderly relative. After the warrant was issued,

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO