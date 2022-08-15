ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WBIR

Tennesseans will vote on these 4 amendments to the state constitution this November

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee voters will be able to vote on four proposed amendments to the state constitution on November 8. People will be able to vote on the four amendments during the upcoming midterm election alongside the Tennesee governor's race, candidates for the United States House of Representatives, as well as Tennessee House and Senate seats.
WBIR

RCSO: Man convicted of murder and neglect in death of elderly relative found in Illinois

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Authorities said that on Wednesday they captured a man in Illinois who was found guilty of first-degree murder in Roane County Criminal Court. An arrest warrant was issued for Christopher Kennedy in July after he failed to show up for his court date. He was convicted of murder and neglect in a 2019 case involving the death of an elderly relative. After the warrant was issued,
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TVA: Consumers should expect lower power bills this fall due to milder temperatures, lower electric demand

TENNESSEE, USA — The Tennessee Valley Authority said that consumers should expect lower power bills this fall due to milder temperatures and lower electric demand. "This summer has been a perfect storm of hot weather, record‐high energy demand, and rising fuel costs," said Doug Perry, TVA's senior vice president, Commercial Energy Solutions. "We've been using every tool in our toolbox to keep your power bill as low as possible."
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Nashville mayor and Planned Parenthood to host ‘Post Roe’ forum in prep for state’s abortion ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s abortion law goes into effect on August 25, effectively banning the procedure across the state. Nashville Mayor John Cooper is hosting a "Post-Roe" forum along with Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi on Thursday, where attorneys and physicians will be answering questions. They will also discuss how people can get information and resources when those new laws go into effect.
NASHVILLE, TN
WBIR

New parking fees announced for Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — You're going to have to pay to park and pay more to camp in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park starting March 2023. Park leadership decided to adopt the 'Park it Forward' program, meaning park visitors will have to pay to park for the first time in the park's history and camping fees will increase, according to a release.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

10Explores: Elkmont Nature Trail

Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — With over 800 miles of trails, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has options for outdoor adventurers of every level. For newer hikers or those looking to stretch their legs, the Elkmont Nature Trail could be an option with more to explore. The...
TRAVEL
