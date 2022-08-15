Read full article on original website
Over 100 baby snapping turtles mowed down to death on LI; advocates push for investigation
SAYVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Humane Long Island called on the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Suffolk County Department of Parks to investigate the deaths of more than 100 snapping turtle hatchlings in Sayville. According to a spokesperson, a resident of Meadow Croft Estate found the baby turtles mowed down by Suffolk County […]
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
fox5ny.com
Former Long Island basketball star shot in the head, killed in Queens
NEW YORK - The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a deadly shooting in Queens that left a 24-year-old former high school basketball star from Long Island dead. Police say 24-year-old Jabeon Bivins of Hempstead, Long Island was shot in the head on Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway on Monday evening when two gunmen suddenly opened fire.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
therealdeal.com
Tisch, other Hamptons billionaires shamed by water authority
A Hamptons agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off huge quantities of water during a dire shortage. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested customers to adjust watering schedules and reduce use to preserve the supply for firefighting.
informnny.com
DEC: First EHD case of 2022 found in New York
DOVER PLAINS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said Wednesday that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains died recently after contracting Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD). This detection marks the first EHD confirmation in New York for 2022. DEC is currently investigating reports of several other dead deer in Dutchess County.
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?
Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
A housing-abundant Fairfield County will be an engine for the American Dream
We need state leadership to usher in a just, housing-abundant Fairfield County and help thousands achieve their American Dream.
Here’s Where New York State Ranks On List Of Most Violent States
A list of ranking the 50 states from most violent to most peaceful has been released and you might be surprised where New York landed on it. New York seems to have a reputation as being a violent state, but is that really accurate?. It's not too far-fetched that people...
NBC New York
NY Town Shuts Down 75-Year-Old Volunteer Ambulance Corps — Which Says It's Retaliation
A New York town is pulling the plug on a volunteer ambulance corps that has been in operation since 1947, citing serious issues — but the corps’ leadership claims the move is in retaliation for lawsuits they’ve filed. There are no lifelines left for the 75 year-old...
NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.
It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
News 12
Long Island still dealing with lack of workers due to inflation, stay-at-home options
A lack of laborers became a problem during the height of the pandemic and it's having an effect across Long Island. Many businesses that rely on tourists say the lack of tourists is having a negative impact on their summer. Stu Feldschu, of Snowflake Ice Cream in Riverhead, says he...
Race for governor in NY: Zeldin agrees to debate Hochul in NYC
Zeldin has already accepted a debate invitation from CBS2.
whiteplainscnr.com
REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8
WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
Is It Legal or Illegal to Flash Your Headlights In New York State?
When I was a kid, before getting my drivers license, I noticed oncoming cars occasionally flashing their headlights at my mom as they passed by. My mother told me that those drivers were warning her that there was a cop ahead. This tradition has carried on for decades BUT is it legal?
New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State
The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
News 12
Guide: How to dispose of prescription medicines in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York
Have you ever needed to dispose of prescription medicines, but didn’t know how?. If the pill bottle is empty, remove the label, or black out your personal information, and recycle it. But if there is medication left over, you’ll want to dispose of it in a special place.
CDC relaxes COVID-19 guidelines, doctors discuss other threats
Amid the typical questions about returning to school, such as finding friends in their classes and navigating to the right room at the right time, students on Long Island and elsewhere are preparing for the third year of the pandemic while other health care concerns loom. As the summer enters...
