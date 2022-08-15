ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Star 93.9

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
fox5ny.com

Former Long Island basketball star shot in the head, killed in Queens

NEW YORK - The NYPD has released surveillance footage of a deadly shooting in Queens that left a 24-year-old former high school basketball star from Long Island dead. Police say 24-year-old Jabeon Bivins of Hempstead, Long Island was shot in the head on Redfern Avenue in Far Rockaway on Monday evening when two gunmen suddenly opened fire.
QUEENS, NY
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Upstate New York

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, New York offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Empire State has to offer along the scenic Adirondack Railroad.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Sports
Lite 98.7

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Tisch, other Hamptons billionaires shamed by water authority

A Hamptons agency turned the hose on rich residents who are siphoning off huge quantities of water during a dire shortage. The Suffolk County Water Authority released a list of the biggest water users in the Hamptons, 27East reported. The agency has requested customers to adjust watering schedules and reduce use to preserve the supply for firefighting.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
informnny.com

DEC: First EHD case of 2022 found in New York

DOVER PLAINS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) said Wednesday that a white-tailed deer in the town of Dover Plains died recently after contracting Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD). This detection marks the first EHD confirmation in New York for 2022. DEC is currently investigating reports of several other dead deer in Dutchess County.
DOVER PLAINS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Labor Day#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#The Hamptons#Cailin Riley Center#Temps#Al Big Time
96.1 The Breeze

A Tomato Disaster Headed For New York State?

Putting in a garden is something that most homeowners always say that they want to do. Very few actually can pull off a successful garden each summer. If you have every tried, you know how hard it can be and how much work is involved. The other issue is that when harvest time comes around, everything is ready at once and you have more than you can handle! But this summer, that is very good news.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fishing
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
New Jersey 101.5

NJ has one of the top 10 wealthiest towns in the entire U.S.

It’s not as if we didn’t know that New Jersey is an extremely expensive state to live in. In fact, it is one of the most expensive in the country. After all, you’ve got to be making plenty of money to survive here. With property taxes being what they are, home prices skyrocketing and just the overall high cost of living, it’s no doubt that New Jersey has to be home to some of the wealthier cities in the country.
ECONOMY
whiteplainscnr.com

REPUBLICAN PARTY NOMINATES FORMER MAYOR OF SCARSDALE, MIRIAM LEVITT FLISSER TO RUN FOR CONGRESS IN THE NEW 16TH CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT NOVEMBER 8

WPCNR CAMPAIGN 2022. From Levitt Flisser for Congress. August 16, 2022:. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser is the GOP candidate for NY’s 16th Congressional District. Dr. Miriam Levitt Flisser, a well-known Westchester County pediatrician, Medical Director of the. Bronxville Schools, and former Mayor of Scarsdale, has accepted the nomination of...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Tax Deductions For Teachers In New York State

The 2022-2023 school year is just about to begin across New York State and parents everywhere are getting ready! Not only is it an exciting time for the students, the parents are also looking forward to the regular routine to begin. Among the anticipation, and excitement of back-to-school shopping, teachers...
INCOME TAX

Comments / 0

Community Policy