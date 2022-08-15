ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bluefield, WV

Community comes out to clean up Mitchell Stadium

By Aynae Simmons
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04MhXK_0hIAmBnv00

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–People in the Bluefield community spent their rainy Monday morning on August 15, 2022, lending a helping hand at Mitchell Stadium.

Crews cleaned up trash and got the field ready for the big rivalry game against the Bluefield Beavers and Graham G-Men. Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson said they want to put their best foot forward to make the stadium look good for both athletic teams and spectators.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Department releases flood update

He said being in recovery can bring a negative connotation, but he’s happy to be able to help out in the community.

“I didn’t want to come out in the rain, but I like doing service work and stuff like this for the community helping out and getting back in the community and showing that our kind of people, we can actually do productive things and be productive members of society,” Croft said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNS

Seven more Therapy Dogs join schools across Southern WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – There are seven more helpful service dogs that will be running into schools across Southern West Virginia during the Fall of 2022. Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools receiving certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Wildcats work to rebuild and recover

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The History of high school football runs deep in Fayette County. The programs that remain today are deeply backed by the community and if you head out to Meadow Bridge on a Friday night you get a glimpse. A small single A school, the Meadow Bridge Wildcats lived up to […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Generals look for experience out on the battlefield

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — There may not be a younger football team in the entire state than this year’s squad at Montcalm High School. The Generals began summer practice with zero seniors on the roster. In addition, they list only five juniors on the roster. This means more than seventy-five percent of the Generals’ […]
MONTCALM, WV
WVNS

Graham Middle School welcomes back students for their first day

BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS) — Thursday, August 18, 2022, marked the first day of school at one local Tazewell County School. Graham Middle School welcomed students back to their first day of classes. Students were eager to see their friends and attend classes. Principal Lee Salyers said he cannot wait to see what this school year […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bluefield, WV
Government
City
Bluefield, WV
Bluefield, WV
Sports
Bluefield, WV
Society
WVNS

New sign in Beckley recognizes local dancer

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The City of Beckley recognized a local dancer yesterday with a brand new street sign honoring him. Local dancer Jerry Rose has a career spanning 60 years. As a tribute to his influence in the local community, a sign on Raleigh Avenue was built, where his Beckley Dance Theatre School is […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVDOH nearly finished with emergency causeway on Carbondale Road

CARBONDALE, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) has nearly completed an emergency causeway to help 10 families trapped on Carbondale Road. WVDOH road crews from Fayette and Nicholas counties have worked long hours to respond to flood damage in Carbondale, Smithers, Cannelton Hollow, Gauley Bridge and other communities hit hard by […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Rising BU junior, student athlete dies

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Just days before the start of the fall semester, the Bluefield University (BU) community is mourning the loss of a student athlete and rising junior. BU announced on its Facebook page that Caitlyn Victoria Gable, 20, died in her sleep on Aug. 9. Gable was a BU Rams softball player.
BLUEFIELD, WV
WVNS

Greenbrier East counting on explosive playmakers to lead in 2022

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – One local team that brings back a ton of production from last season is Greenbrier East. Last season, starting Running Back and Safety Ian Cline became the first Spartan in school history to be named first-team all-state in his sophomore season. Cline says he was honored when he found out […]
LEWISBURG, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
Lootpress

31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee Announced

MOUNT HOPE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday the date and event schedule for the upcoming 31st Annual Mount Hope Jubilee. The event is set to take place in mid-September and will feature live music, kids attractions, vendors, and much more. Things will kick...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Fayette County Sheriffs hold Active Killer Training

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office hosted an active killer training today, August 18, 2022. The training was held to better equip law enforcement officers in Fayette County with the knowledge and experience to rapidly and effectively respond, in the event of a school threat. This training enhances the skills that Fayette […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Flooding leads to possible raw sewage in WV waters

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The recent flooding in Kanawha and Fayette counties in West Virginia has led the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) to issue a recreational use advisory for areas downstream of Mount Olive Correctional Center. The advisory is in place because rainfall washed out at least 2.5 miles of the Kanawha Falls Public […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
Hinton News

Fall foliage map available for West Virginia

As summer begins to wind down, thoughts turn to the fall season. There are few things as vibrant and beautiful as autumn in West Virginia. The lush, verdant leaves that provide shelter and shade throughout the summer turn vibrant shades of reds, oranges and yellows, creating a brilliant display. As the leaves fall from the tops of the trees to the ground, children pile them up and create the perfect spot to jump in. Along with the gorgeous leaves come tall corn fields, bright orange pumpkins and colorful fall flowers. Recently, WV Tourism released a fall foliage map that indicates when...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVDOH crews work through ‘mud soup’ in flood repair efforts

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – After this week’s flooding in Fayette County and parts of Kanawha County, the West Virginia Division of Highways is working hard through what they are calling ‘mud soup’ to clear roads and provide repairs to flood damage. WVDOH crews are working to open roads, clear mudslides, repair drainage structures and help […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Temporary water outage sheduled for Wednesday

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Water Company announced Monday that a temporary water outage has been scheduled for Wednesday, August 17, 2022 for several Raleigh County areas, including a number of Robert C. Byrd Drive locations. The scheduled outage is set to occur from 10:00am to 3:00pm and...
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Supplies needed for Fayette County flood recovery

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Following the flooding in Fayette county earlier this week which caused Governor Jim Justice to declare a State of Emergency, volunteers are needed to help with the recovery. The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and New River Gorge Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) will help collect donated supplies and deliver […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Greenbrier County placing police officers in local schools

Lewisburg, WV (WOAY) – Greenbrier County Schools have partnered with local law enforcement organizations to employ Prevention Resource Officers (PROs) in Greenbrier schools. When classes begin on August 29, schools will introduce a trained uniformed officer to their security team. The school safety initiative is a proactive security measure in the wake of recent mass shooting tragedies.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
AccuWeather

Damaging floods submerge West Virginia towns

A state of emergency was declared in two counties after 100 homes were heavily damaged, with one county deluged with more rain than normally seen through all of August. The governor of West Virginia declared a state of emergency in two counties Monday after record-setting rainfall caused significant flash flooding overnight, damaging over 100 homes in Kanawha County, washing out bridges and prompting a number of water rescues.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
The Weather Channel

Photos Of West Virginia's Floods

Metro 911 reported that they received more than 500 emergency calls and performed 25 water rescues by Monday morning. Some areas received 4 inches overnight, and rainfall rates reached up to an inch and a half per hour at one point. Photos show flooding inundating homes and vehicles in Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

WVNS

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy